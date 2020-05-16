Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: 16 further deaths and 129 new confirmed cases

Big job: A Vatican staff member in protective gear sanitises the interior of St Peter’s Basilica as part of efforts to combat a spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Yara Nardi/Reuters

09:30 16/05/2020

Rio police raid brings crowds into streets of quarantined favela

A deadly police raid in Rio de Janeiro on suspected drug traffickers this morning drew crowds into the streets of a neighborhood under quarantine, provoking criticism from residents and activists.

According to a witness and media reports, heavily armed police entered Rio's "favela" shantytown known as Complexo do Alemao and killed at least 10 people. Police said they came under grenade and gunfire attack, a common occurrence in areas controlled by drug gangs.

When a Reuters photographer arrived shortly afterward, residents had carried five bodies to the entrance of the favela. Dozens of people, most of whom had no masks or any other protective equipment, were gathered in a tight intersection under a drizzle. Acquaintances and family members of the dead embraced and consoled one another.

Police said in a statement the incident would be reviewed by homicide detectives, following standard practice. The police said they came under heavy grenade and gunfire attack several times while in Complexo do Alemao, and recovered dozens of high-powered weapons. One police officer was injured.





09:00 16/05/2020

Jury still out on the danger posed by hug from grandchildren - experts can't agree how infectious youngsters are

Catherine Fegan

As the coronavirus pandemic enters a new and challenging phase, there is one question still haunting every country trying to exit lockdown: just how infectious are children?

Depending on which country you look to, the answer varies.

Last month, public health officials in Switzerland said it was safe for children under 10 to hug their grandparents. But opinion elsewhere differs.

08:40 16/05/2020

Singapore reports 465 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 27,356

Singapore registered 465 new coronavirus infections, its health ministry said on Saturday, taking the city-state's total to 27,356 cases.

The vast majority of the newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories, the health ministry said in a statement. Four are permanent residents.

More than 4.55 million people have been reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 306,001 have died, according to Reuters.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.





08:20 16/05/2020

Health experts across world urge caution as nations begin to unlock

Australians could go out to eat for the first time in weeks on Saturday, but the reopening of restaurants, pubs and cafes came with a stark warning – Do not overdo it.

Public health experts are urging caution as governments ease restrictions on eateries, shops and parks in many countries and roll out measures to restart dormant factories.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 300,000 people worldwide, has slowed in many places but could pick up again if adequate precautions are not taken or officials move too quickly to get people back to work.

Tony Bartone, president of the Australian Medical Association, said: “The message is, yes, appreciate all the efforts, appreciate the opportunity to release some of those measures, but let’s not have a party, let’s not go to town.”





08:00 16/05/2020

Psychiatrists fear a ‘tsunami’ of mental illness following pandemic

Mental health services could be overwhelmed by a “tsunami” of referrals when coronavirus lockdown measures end, the Royal College of Psychiatrists has warned.

A survey by the College found almost half (45pc) of psychiatrists had seen a reduction in routine mental health appointments, leading to fears that patients were avoiding support until they reach crisis point.

Meanwhile, 43pc of psychiatrists had seen an increase in their urgent and emergency caseloads, where patients were showing the most serious conditions.

Professor Wendy Burn, president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists said: “We are already seeing the devastating impact of Covid-19 on mental health with more people in crisis.

“But we are just as worried about the people who need help now but aren’t getting it.

