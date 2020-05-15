Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: 10 more people have died and 426 new cases confirmed

Dublin footballer Philly McMahon has had to close his BeDo7 Fitness club in Finglas due to the coronavirus crisis. Photo: Steve Humphreys

07:40 15/05/2020

US doctors warned about coronavirus disease in children

The federal Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned US doctors about a serious rare inflammatory condition in children linked with the coronavirus.

In an alert issued on Thursday, the CDC called the condition multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children.

The agency’s case definition includes current or recent Covid-19 infection or exposure to the virus, a fever of at least 100.4F (38C) for at least 24 hours, severe illness requiring hospital admission, inflammatory markers in blood tests, and evidence of problems affecting at least two organs that could include the heart, kidneys, lungs, skin or other nervous system.

The name and definition are similar to those used in Europe, where the condition was first reported several weeks ago.

The condition has been reported in at least 110 New York children and in several in other states, with several children having died.





07:20 15/05/2020

Strong typhoon slams into pandemic-hit Philippines

A strong typhoon has hit the Philippines after authorities evacuated tens of thousands of people while trying to avoid the coronavirus risks of overcrowding emergency shelters.

The first typhoon to hit the country this year rapidly gained force as it blew from the Pacific then barged ashore in San Policarpio town in Eastern Samar province around noon local time, weather agency administrator Vicente Malano said.

The typhoon came as the Philippines is trying to fight Covid-19 outbreaks largely by locking Filipinos in their homes and prohibiting gatherings that can set off infections. More than 11,600 infections, including 772 deaths, have been reported in the country.

Typhoon Vongfong, which has maximum sustained winds of 93 miles per hour and gusts of up to 115 mph, was forecast to blow northwestward and barrel across densely populated eastern provinces and cities before exiting in the north on Sunday.





07:00 15/05/2020

Young adults more likely to have poor mental health during lockdown – survey

Young people are more likely to experience poor mental health during the coronavirus lockdown than older adults, new research claims.

A survey of almost 5,000 UK adults by the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) found that indicators of low mood and wellbeing were “amplified” in young people during the pandemic.

Its research found that 70pc of 18 to 24-year-olds had felt anxious about the future more often than normal, compared with 47pc of over-75s.

Meanwhile, 62pc of the same younger age group reported feeling lonely more frequently, compared with 21pc of those aged 65 to 74.

