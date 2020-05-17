Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: 10 further deaths and 64 new confirmed cases

'The longer the coronavirus crisis lasts, however, the more imperative it will be that the views of the business community are listened to and acted upon.' Stock photo: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

18:29 17/05/2020

Ireland not out of the danger zone, Harris warns

David Young, PA

Ireland’s first step out of lockdown is a crucial moment in the fight against coronavirus, the Health Minister said, warning that the country remained in the danger zone.

Simon Harris said Ireland would end up in a “bad place” if people did not proceed with caution and tried to move ahead of what the eased restrictions allowed.

“We have all come too far and sacrificed too much to screw it up,” he said.

Some retail outlets will open on Monday and sports like golf and tennis will resume. People will be able to meet in groups of four in outdoor locations as long as social distancing is observed.

The coronavirus death toll in Ireland rose to 1,543 after 10 more deaths were announced.

There were 64 new cases of the disease confirmed on Sunday – the lowest since mid-March.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland stands at 24,112.

Mr Harris’s plea for caution came as HSE figures showed the virus’s prevalence continued on a downward trajectory.

There were 54 Covid-19 patients in ICU on Sunday, down by 67pc from the peak in mid-April when around 160 people were receiving intensive care treatment.

The overall coronavirus hospital admission rate is down 66pc from the peak.

Around 4,000 tests are currently being completed each day in Ireland. Of those, around 98pc are testing negative. The 2pc positivity rate is down from 25pc in mid-April.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Mr Harris emphasised the importance of not rushing out of lockdown.

He said he was “pleased and nervous” for the country.

Mr Harris said he was pleased because the easing of restrictions was “recognition of incredible progress” Irish people had made in suppressing the virus.

“Nervous because this is a crucial moment – we must get it right, we must proceed with real caution,” he added.

“If, together, we carefully manage the next three weeks & follow public health advice & take so seriously the measures we need to, we could find ourselves able to move further in a few weeks.

“If we get it wrong, if we get lax with our own actions we could find ourselves in a bad place.”

He added: “We are not out of the danger zone.”

New test and tracing targets will be in operation as the lockdown starts to ease.

Ireland will also have the capacity to test 100,000 people per week from next week.

One new target is a three-day timeframe from the point of test referral to the completion of contact tracing, in 90% of positive cases.

The other is a two-day turnaround from the point of the test swab being taken to the notification of the result.

That means of all people tested who return a negative result – currently 98pc – they will be informed of that outcome within 48 hours.

Automation of the notification process is being introduced to speed up the timelines.

HSE CEO Paul Reid also asked people to continue to comply with the revised regulations.

“I would urge everybody that we can’t undo everything that we have achieved together over the last few weeks,” he said.

“So we all still have a collective duty of care to continue to protect our loved ones and to continue to protect our healthcare workers, particularly as we head into next week.”





17:36 17/05/2020

Leaving lockdown: All you need to know about Phase One of Ireland's roadmap starting tomorrow

New guidelines will come into place from tomorrow as Phase One of the government's roadmap for reopening society and business begins.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed it is "safe to proceed" with the first phase of reopening Ireland's society and economy from the coronavirus restrictions.

But what does Phase One of easing lockdown restrictions actually entail? We've broken down the new guidelines here:

17:28 17/05/2020

10 further deaths and 64 new confirmed cases

A further 10 deaths related to Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the death toll in Ireland to 1,543.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was also informed today of 64 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There is now a total of 24,112 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.





16:00 17/05/2020

Doctors worried about decline in babies getting vital vaccines

Expand Close Early vaccination could help eradicate measles, says study. Stock picture / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Early vaccination could help eradicate measles, says study. Stock picture

Wayne O'Connor

Doctors are concerned about a decline in the number of parents presenting children for routine vaccinations because of Covid-19 fears.

It comes as the HSE admitted delays in recording the number of vaccines administered since the crisis began.

These delays mean there is no new data available to measure the decline in vaccinations doctors are reporting.

Family doctors say there is anecdotal evidence of parents avoiding GP surgeries because of fears of contracting Covid-19.

The HSE said "recording of immunisation uptake records was proceeding but there may be delays in data inputting".

15:35 17/05/2020

Doctors believe blood-thinning drugs could save lives

Blood-thinning drugs could help save lives of Covid-19 patients, say medical researchers, as they discover a link between the virus and blood clots in the lungs.

Specialists at Royal Brompton Hospital’s severe respiratory failure service have established a clear link between Covid-19 and blood clotting, by using hi-tech CT scans to take images of lung function in critically-ill patients.

All of those tested suffered a lack of blood flow, suggesting clotting within the small vessels in the lung.

Royal Brompton said this could partly explain why some patients are dying of lung failure through lack of oxygen in the blood.

Doctors believe that careful use of the drugs, known as anticoagulants, can eventually save lives, but testing will need to be extremely careful as the drugs can also have serious consequences.

They said a blanket use of anticoagulants would not be appropriate and that any treatment would have to start very early to prevent clots forming.





15:05 17/05/2020

'Ireland has a lot more cases coming,' warns WHO expert overseeing Swedish response

Niamh Horan

The man who helped shape Sweden's strategy of 'herd immunity' has said Ireland's lockdown has delayed, not prevented, the virus spreading in the coming months.

As the country prepares to lift the first wave of restrictions tomorrow, Professor Johan Giesecke, a senior epidemiologist and adviser to the director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), predicts Ireland will end up with the same case and death rate, per head of population, in line with every other country.

"I can tell you, Ireland has a lot of cases coming," he said. However, he stressed that people should not be afraid and, "for most people, this is a very mild disease".

14:35 17/05/2020





Report into late test reporting finds Mater did meet legal requirements

An investigation into late reporting of coronavirus test results from the Mater hospital has found it did fulfil legal obligations to alert public health authorities of the cases.

A draft report into the report of 244 positive cases in one batch last week, some dating back to mid-March, has established that timely contact tracing was undertaken by both the hospital and the relevant public health authorities.

The reason for the late reporting of the results was due to the hospital providing incomplete information to the testing lab, which prevented the lab uploading the results into the centralised system for collating Covid-19 data.

It is understood the 244 cases relate to healthcare staff working at the Mater.





13:38 17/05/2020

Covid-19 crisis may see a generation never make their confirmation

Wayne O'Connor

It is a rite of passage for generations of children, but the Covid-19 crisis means many may never make their confirmation.

The postponing of religious ceremonies due to Covid-19 means the onus will fall on parents to ensure the sacrament is delivered to children who were due to receive it before leaving primary school this year.

But now, with primary school nearly finished for the class of 2020, church officials concede some children may fall through the cracks as it is unlikely any religious ceremonies will be able to take place before autumn.

By then, the majority of this year's cohort due for confirmation will have transitioned to second level.

13:10 17/05/2020

'Coronavirus has torn back curtain on idea so many of folks in charge know what they're doing' - Obama criticises US leaders

Former US president Barack Obama criticized the nation's leaders for bungling their handling of the coronavirus pandemic Saturday, accusing them in twin commencement addresses of not "even pretending" to be in charge and asking the wrong questions.

The comments came in a speech to high school graduates broadcast by major US television networks and a similar streamed speech for graduates of 74 historically black colleges and universities across the United States, which also included his first public comments on the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man shot when two white men attempted to stop him while he was jogging near his hometown of Brunswick, Georgia.

12:35 17/05/2020

A nation holds its breath: how to avoid a second surge

Countries everywhere, including Ireland, are beginning the process of releasing the lockdown. The rules differ from country to country, but most are insisting on maintaining social distancing, keeping up with hygiene, wearing face masks in public and the all-important testing, tracing and isolating of infected people, or those at risk of having been infected.

The goal is simple: to prevent the number of infections rising again to levels that might threaten the health service, lead to more deaths and potentially another lockdown - which is unthinkable. The second surge. This is literally a matter of life and death for governments everywhere. Get it wrong, and people die. Get it wrong and economic havoc continues, with all the difficulties that brings.

The WHO issued conditions on April 15 that are needed for any government to start lifting restrictions.

12:05 17/05/2020

HSE to expand coronavirus testing to all people who were in contact with confirmed cases



Cormac McQuinn reports

THE HSE will this week expand coronavirus testing to automatically include all people who are confirmed to have come into contact with people who have fallen ill.

As the country begins its gradual reopening, HSE boss Paul Reid said the expansion of automatic testing to these people will begin tomorrow.

In a briefing this morning he said that the average waiting time for the result of a test in the community is four days.

The average waiting time is three days for tests done in hospitals.

Mr Reid set out how the testing capacity will be 100,000-per week.

He said 41 labs are working on processing results including some in Germany.

Mr Reid said the target turnaround time for people to get results is less than or equal to two days.

He said the target for tracing all of an individual's contacts is three days.

Mr Reid said that between 97pc and 98pc of tests come back negative so the follow-through for contact tracing has to happen in around 2pc of the individuals being tested.





11:30 17/05/2020

'Most players want it postponed but there's bigger things at play' - Harrington torn on behind closed doors Ryder Cup

Harry Clarke

Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington has expressed his hope that the Ryder Cup can go ahead as normal at Whistling Straits in September but admitted that the players would prefer to postpone the event until 2021.

The three-time major winner was speaking to Virgin Media's Ireland AM on Sunday morning ahead of golf's return to live action for the first time in two months with a four-way behind-closed-doors skins tournament at Seminole tonight featuring Rory McIlroy. The world No 1 will partner Dustin Johnson in a charity match for coronavirus relief against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff to be broadcast on Sky Sports and NBC.

"I'll definitely be glued tonight. I think golf is ideal in that setting, small numbers outdoors," Harrington said.

"Obviously the PGA are trying to get back to a full field event in a months time behind closed doors. Logistically, that's a lot tougher. Getting through the hurdle of today with four people is a big step.

"The events in June behind closed doors would be another and eventually August , supposedly with spectators, another. If both those go okay then we're talking the Ryder Cup in September."

11:00 17/05/2020

ALONE and Irish Gerontological Society call on Government to take action and provide long term change for older people

ALONE and the Irish Gerontological Society are calling on the incoming Government to take action to provide long term support services for older people, both during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

The organisations said that the covid-19 pandemic has further highlighted healthcare and support gaps experienced by older people which must be urgently addressed. Both organisations are calling on the incoming Government to implement long term changes for older people, including acute and psychosocial supports, to support older people with both physical and mental health.

ALONE and the Irish Gerontological Society are seeking to initiate a national conversation around the issues faced by older people during the pandemic, including healthcare and home care supports and new housing models for older people, a shift from the nursing home model and the introduction of technological supports which would enable older people to age at home comfortably.

Seán Moynihan, ALONE CEO said: "We are aware that the issues raised by this pandemic will have a long lasting impact on the physical and mental health and wellbeing of older people across the country, which will continue long after restrictions have been lifted.

"We are asking that the new Government prioritise the needs of older people in order to mitigate the impact that the pandemic has had on older members of our society. Recent Government formation documents have contained minimal reference to the issues faced by older people, which is something that urgently needs to change. Older people have been profoundly affected as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19 and must be adequately supported to deal with its aftermath."





10:30 17/05/2020

Hairdressers, beautician and barbers could open as early as next month amid push from ministers

Hugh O'Connell

Hairdressers and beauticians may be allowed to trade as early as next month amid a push from ministers to accelerate reopening.

At present, the phased plan does not envisage so-called higher-risk contact services such as hairdressing, barbers and beauticians being allowed to trade until July 20 as part of phase four of the roadmap.

However, a memo brought to Cabinet last Friday said there would be engagement with certain sectors about how they plan to reopen while adhering to strict public health guidelines.

The memo is said to have specifically referenced personal services such as hairdressing.

10:00 17/05/2020

Inside Ireland’s nursing homes: Residents locked away have their voices heard

Expand Close Mary Hackett and Anne McGarahan have a socially distanced catch up at Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home, Cahir. Picture; Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mary Hackett and Anne McGarahan have a socially distanced catch up at Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home, Cahir. Picture; Gerry Mooney

They are most vulnerable to Covid-19, but the people inside the country’s care homes have had little platform to speak of their experiences. We heard some of their stories.

The laugh of it is that despite all this we can still talk about “older people” as if they are ‘other’. As if they are a type, a species, some of them vulnerable, some of them defiantly not. But all of them old. As if being old is what defines them. You’d swear they were never young. You’d swear we were never going to be old. You’d swear they were beamed down from space as older people.

They were grouped and commoditised over the last few months. They were all too often portrayed as a problem to be dealt with. Their presence in the homes of their children and grandchildren in Italy led, we were told, to the horrific playing out of Covid there. Indeed, their very oldness was a problem. Italy’s older population, we heard, means more deaths, worse plague. As if their audacity for living was getting its comeuppance, as if their daring to age so much, and among their families, loved and useful and with agency, was punished.

But then, the rest of the world discovered that warehousing older people together didn’t fool the virus either. It just made it easier to knock them down like dominoes.

09:30 17/05/2020

Obama criticises US virus response in online graduation speech

Former president Barack Obama has criticised some officials overseeing the coronavirus response, telling college graduates that the pandemic shows many “aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

Mr Obama spoke on Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition, a two-hour livestreaming event for historically black colleges and universities broadcast on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

His remarks were surprisingly political and touched on current events beyond the virus and its social and economic impacts.

“More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing,” he said.

“A lot them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”





09:00 17/05/2020

Brazil passes Italy and Spain in confirmed coronavirus cases

Brazil's confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus rose on Saturday past those of Spain and Italy, which was once the epicenter of the pandemic, making Brazil's outbreak the fourth largest in the world, according to official figures.

Brazil's Health Ministry registered 14,919 new confirmed cases in the prior 24 hours, taking the total to 233,142, behind the United States, Russia and the United Kingdom. Brazil has done just a fraction of the testing seen in those three countries.

The global distinction is likely to pile pressure on President Jair Bolsonaro, who lost his second health minister in a month on Friday as he defies public health experts and calls for widespread use of unproven drugs.

Bolsonaro has been fiercely critical of the orders by many of Brazil's state governors for strict social isolation and quarantine to combat the spread of the virus, including the closure of schools, shops and restaurants.





08:30 17/05/2020

UK Government invests £93 million in new vaccine-manufacturing facility

The UK Government is to invest £93 million to bring forward the opening of a new vaccine-manufacturing centre ready to begin production if a coronavirus vaccine is found.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) said the Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC) will now open in summer 2021 – 12 months earlier than planned.

The not-for-profit facility – located on the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus in Oxford – will have the capacity to produce enough doses for the entire UK population in as little as six months.

A further £38 million is being invested in a rapid deployment facility which will be able to begin manufacturing at scale from the summer of this year if a vaccine becomes available before the new centre is complete.









08:00 17/05/20

Boris Johnson warned over ‘fracturing’ of UK amid lockdown easing

Boris Johnson has been warned he may cause a fracturing of national unity if he fails to listen to regional concerns about the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham spoke out as a poll reported public support for the government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis had slipped.

Mr Burnham said the Prime Minister did not inform civic leaders of his easing of restrictions in advance and said the dropping of the ‘Stay at Home’ message felt “premature”.

While cases of coronavirus have been easing in the South East, Mr Burnham believed the loosening of restrictions came too quickly for the North.

