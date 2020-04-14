Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: Seven people arrested over Easter for breaching Covid-19 restrictions

Ireland wanted to get to 4,500 tests per day but that number has already been massively outstripped (Brian Lawless/PA)

12:32 14/04/2020

Garda operation finds more than 140 individuals breaching coronavirus restrictions



More than 140 individuals are believed to have potentially breached temporary restriction legislation over Easter, gardai have confirmed.

Gardai manned 150 permanent checkpoints on major routes and more than 500 shorter and mobile checkpoints as part of Operation Fanacht, which ran from last Wednesday until Monday night.

The operation was carried out in an effort to persuade members of the public to stay at home to stop the spread of the virus.

Gardai said the vast majority were adhering to the public health guidelines but in seven cases individuals did not adhere to the guidelines and the regulations under new temporary restriction legislation.

In addition, there were 144 Covid-19 related incidents that started as potential breaches of the regulations, but during the incidents other offences were disclosed.

In those instances, legislation for offences such as public order, assault, road traffic, and drugs was used instead.

Gardai are to consult with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on the decision to charge individuals in all cases where arrests were made.

Commissioner Drew Harris said: "There was a very high level of compliance with the public health guidelines over the Easter weekend. I want to thank the public for that. This has helped saved lives. We now need people to continue that high level of compliance over the coming weeks. Working together we can reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"Regrettably, there was a small minority who did not adhere to the guidelines or other legislation and Garda members had no option but to use the regulations or other legislation.

"This demonstrates the need for the regulations not only from an enforcement point of view, but also to support those who are willingly living their lives in line with the public health guidelines,” he added.





11:45 14/04/2020

Public urged to ignore theories linking 5G to coronavirus

The public has been urged to ignore conspiracy theories that are attempting to link 5G mobile networks to the spread of Covid-19.

Elizabeth Canavan from the Department of the Taoiseach today said: "There is absolutely no truth in the rumors of a link between Covid-19 and 5G and this has been confirmed by the European Commission and the WHO, among others.

"You are urged to ignore misinformation circulating on social media, and not to spread it further reputable information about Covid-19 can be found from official sources, such as the health service executive."

11:38 14/04/2020

Three month mortgage payment break made available for local authority borrowers

Forbearance arrangements have been put in place to ensure that a mortgage payment break of up to three months will be made available to local authority borrowers who are needed, the Department of Housing planning and local government has confirmed.

No additional cost to the original home loan balance will arise for the borrowers who avail of these measures as they are not charged interest for the duration of the break.

The break is for those who have faced mortgage difficulties due to the pandemic, and those who may encounter difficulties in the future.





11:30 14/04/2020

Apology issued to i ndividuals wrongly told they are not entitled to Covid-19 support scheme

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social protection has apologised to individuals who were wrongly sent an email advising them that their Covid-19 payment has been stopped, or that have been deemed ineligible.

At a briefing this morning, Elizabeth Canavan, assistant secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach, said: "As you may be aware the department mistakenly issued an email to a number of individuals who had applied for the Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment, and the email suggested that these individuals were not entitled to receive the payment or that they would not be receiving a further payment.

"As soon as the department became aware of the issue, it carried out an investigation, and it has determined the source of the error," she added.

"It has apologised to these individuals for the error and distress it caused them. It has emailed all individuals affect to advise them of the error, and to reassure them that their Covid-19 payment will continue."





11:19 14/04/2020

More than 42,000 employers register with temporary wage subsidy scheme

A total of 42,100 employers are registered with revenue for the temporary wage subsidy scheme, Elizabeth Canavan, assistant secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach, has said.

The revenue has today generated further refunds of over €44 million into the scheme.

Ms Canavan said payments will be in the bank account of the majority of prospective employers by tomorrow.

Payments made under the scheme have now reached €199 million.

She added that approximately 532,000 people will today receive their weekly payment of €350 under the Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payments scheme.





10:30 14/04/2020

Public warned of burglaries taking place while families leave the house for exercise or shopping

Heartless thieves are targeting houses for burglaries while families take their daily exercise as a relief from Covid-19 restrictions.

Communities have now been urged to unite to report any suspicious activity to gardaí following a spate of break-ins nationwide.

Neighbours have also been urged to work together to ensure that while a family leaves a home for exercise or shopping, it is watched by another resident.

Gardaí believe some burglaries are being conducted on an organised basis with homes deliberately targeted while people go for exercise or for shopping as part of the pandemic lockdown.

'Face masks will be the norm' - WHO expert

A senior World Health Organisation (WHO) figure has said facial protection is going to become the norm in the wake of coronavirus.

Dr David Nabarro, the WHO's Covid-19 envoy, said people would need to become accustomed to a "new reality".

"Some form of facial protection, I'm sure, is going to become the norm, not least to give people reassurance," he said.

"But, I would say, don't imagine that you can do what you like when you are wearing a mask."

08:20 14/04/2020

Irish family businesses call for recovery grant

Family Business Network Ireland (FBN), an organisation representing family-owned businesses, has called for government grants to help companies navigate the coronavirus crisis.

Among the businesses that have board representation on the FBN are supermarket owners Musgrave, clothing company Portwest, and the Roche family, of the Doyle Hotel Group.

FBN proposes that firms would not pay the cash back directly to the government.

Instead, it would be repaid through the income tax receipts and increased spending of those employed at the various companies, it said.

The scheme which it is recommending would avoid adding further debt to businesses and enable them to focus on rebuilding post Covid-19.

08:02 14/04/2020

Irishman quizzed as part of multi-national €15m PPE scam

An Irishman has been quizzed by detectives as part of a multi-national €15 million personal protective equipment (PPE) scam being investigated by Interpol.

The inquiry was launched after a German company was duped into paying over €2 million up front through a cloned website for face masks to be used for the Covid-19 crisis.

Investigators have traced money to accounts in four separate countries after the fraud was realised late last month and two other people have appeared before a Dutch court as part of the large-scale probe.

Last Friday gardai interviewed an Irish national in Roscommon on suspicion of money laundering after €1.5 million was traced to an Irish bank account which has since been frozen.

07:20 14/04/2020

Worldwide coronavirus cases near two million

New York’s coronavirus death toll has topped 10,000 and the worldwide number of confirmed cases is closing in on two million as discussion moves to easing lockdown restrictions.

The brunt of the disease has been felt most heavily in New York, Italy, France, Spain and the United Kingdom, but grim projections of a virus that would spread with equal ferocity to other corners of America and the world have not yet materialised.

An online dashboard that tracks the global number of confirmed coronavirus cases, maintained by Johns Hopkins University, showed the number of cases passing 2,000,000 in the early hours of Tuesday.

The site was later adjusted to show 1.9 million cases worldwide, with the reasons for the change not immediately clear.

07:00 14/04/2020

Probe after 100 people wrongly told Covid-19 test was negative

An investigation is under way into how nearly 100 people who tested positive for the coronavirus were wrongly told by text they were negative.

They were told they were in the clear although their test result was "indeterminate".

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said he only found out about it yesterday, and it appeared they were part of a batch of the backlog of older tests sent to a German lab which should have been given a second reading. It will be discussed at the meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team today.

Earlier HSE chief Paul Reid said the mistake, which happened on Saturday, is currently being investigated.

The people involved would have been asked to self-isolate from the point at which they were referred for a test.

