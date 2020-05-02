Be happy: ‘Even if it’s the last thing you want to do, give a smile in case someone needs it.’ Photo: Ariana Cubillos/AP

9:00 2/04/2020

Russia reports spike in coronavirus cases as other countries ease restrictions

Russia has reported its highest one-day jump in new coronavirus cases as some other countries relax lockdown restrictions.

China, where the pandemic began in December, reported a single new infection on Saturday, extending a steady decline in confirmed cases.

Russia’s government reported 7,933 new cases on Friday, raising its total to 114,431. The true number is believed to be higher because not everyone is tested and Russian tests are reported to be only 70% to 80% accurate.

08:10 2/04/2020

Regulator wants banks prepared for arrears spike



Banks will be expected to assess well in advance the likelihood of borrowers not being able to return to full debt repayment after an up to six-month payment break, including looking at the effect of the Covid-19 crisis on different sectors of the economy.

Loan loss provisions for the first quarter of the year are expected to be well up on last year, and likely to be higher still for the second quarter of the year which started on April 1st and falls entirely within the lockdown period.

It is understood the Central Bank will monitor the provisions banks make for estimated losses stemming from the Covid-19 shut down to include taking a view on the medium-term effect the crisis may have on house prices and jobs. That's despite the fact borrowers getting a payment break won't be classed as non-performing or problem accounts.

08:00 2/04/2020

Guidance on wearing face coverings due within two weeks

The public will be given guidance on the wearing of face coverings in public in two weeks at the end of this lockdown phase, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said last night.

He emphasised they are coverings, rather than medical-grade face masks, and said they might be used when travelling on public transport or in shops.

"We are not saying to rush out and use them now.

"We are working up on guidance in the next two weeks," he added.

08:00 2/04/2020

The full plan: How we exit lockdown

A five-phase exit strategy has been unveiled by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who last night warned: "It will take some time for our lives to get back to normal." But he insisted: "It will happen."

With the country facing into another bank holiday weekend under lockdown, Mr Varadkar announced that older people who have been cocooning can leave their homes for short periods from next week.

However, they are advised to keep cocooning and avoid contact with anyone when they leave their homes. Over-70s will not be permitted visitors to their homes or to go to shops until the start of June.

Schools will remain closed until September - except for Leaving Cert exams. Crèches, childminders and pre-schools for children of essential workers will be opened on June 29 and all the aforementioned will be reopened for all workers on July 20.

