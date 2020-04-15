Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: Public raises funds for frontline staff, while Killarney sees more park restrictions

A HSE sign encouraging Social Distancing is seen behind two seagulls in Howth, Dublin, as restrictions remain in place in Ireland to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

13.37 15/04/2020

Coronavirus: Ireland legend Robbie Keane and wife Claudine raise money in a bid to support frontline heroes during crisis

Former Ireland captain Robbie Keane and his wife Claudine have set up a fundraiser aiming to raise €20,000 for Ireland’s hospitals.

The couple are raising money as part of The Mater Foundation’s Our Hospital Heroes Appeal to protect healthcare staff who are likely to contract the coronavirus themselves.

They have raised over €12,000 in just two days.

Writing on the GoFundMe fundraiser, Robbie and Claudine opened up about how the virus hit close to home recently.

Nearly €1m worth of donations has provided 55,000 meals for frontline staff

Nearly €1m worth of donations has provided over 55,000 meals for frontline staff from a non-profit organisation.

The 'Feed the Heroes' campaign has raised €933,000 over the last four weeks through 15,000 donors and delivered 55,000 meals to healthcare staff nationwide.

The meals have been delivered daily to community test sites, contact tracing sites, hospitals and emergency services nationwide.

15pc of the meals have been to staff in ICU and High Dependency Units and another 15pc were delivered to emergency responders such as paramedics.

Boating and fishing banned in Killarney National Park due to coronavirus crisis

BOATING, kayaking and fishing has been banned in Killarney National Park as part of the coronavirus restrictions.

A senior government official said the measure has been taken so that additional pressure isn't put on the emergency services.

Department of the Taoiseach Assistant Secretary Liz Canavan said that insofar as possible national parks and nature reserves remain open and accessible to people that live locally.

She said most people are complying with the "vital public health guidelines around social distancing" and staying within two kilometres of their homes.

12.57 15/04/2020

Coronavirus: Health workers to be redeployed to nursing homes to help stem cluster spread

PUBLIC health workers are set to be redeployed to private nursing homes in an effort to stem the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Unions for health staff and the HSE have signed off on a deal in which those employed in the public health service will put their names forward and a volunteers register set up.

Volunteers will come from nursing, health care assistant, cleaning, chef and catering assistant roles.

However, management at the residential homes will have to have exhausted all avenues to recruit staff before they can use the scheme.

“Our members want to help deal with the increasing clusters of the virus among the most vulnerable service users in the nursing home sector in their catchment area,” said Siptu Health Division Organiser, Paul Bell.

Passenger numbers down by 90pc as gardaí monitor all public transport to ensure essential travel

Passenger numbers are down by 90pc across public transport as An Garda Siochana have confirmed that they are monitoring all forms of transport to ensure only essential travel is taking place.

Buses, trains and trams are operating at 80pc capacity as part of lockdown measures and now gardaí are enforcing essential travel across all modes of transport.

According to the National Transport Authority, passenger numbers on subsidised public transport, including Dublin Bus, Bus Eireann, Go-Ahead Ireland, Iarnród Éireann and Luas are down by an average of approximately 90pc.

Gardaí have also began monitoring all forms of transport to ensure only essential travel is taking place as per department of health guidelines

Lockdowns should be lifted in two-week stages to stem Covid-19 spread - WHO

Countries that ease restrictions imposed to fight the spread of the coronavirus should wait at least two weeks to evaluate the impact of such changes before easing again, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

In its latest Strategy Update, the UN agency said that the world stands at a "pivotal juncture" in the pandemic and that "speed, scale, and equity must be our guiding principles" when deciding what measures are necessary.

Every country should implement comprehensive public health measures to maintain a sustainable steady state of low-level or no transmission and prepare its surge capacity to react rapidly to control any spread, the WHO said.

11.35 15/04/2020

Quad bikers in Dublin Mountains branded ‘reckless’ for breaking 2km travel restrictions and damaging landscape

Quad bikers in the Dublin/Wicklow Mountains have been branded as “reckless” amid reports of bikes damaging the landscape in recent days.

The Department of Culture has stated that quad biking remains an “illegal activity” which is also “extremely damaging to the fragile landscapes” of the mountains.

Groups of people have been observed biking in the area in recent days, with some reportedly having broken the 2km radius travel limit, with speed of the bikes “causing concern” for local residents.

Fears have also been raised that the bikes may damage the environment and wildlife of the mountains.

11.26 15/04/2020

Daily government update on COVID-19 from Liz Canavan, a spokesperson for the Department of the Taoiseach:

43,400 employers are registered with Revenue for the Wage Subsidy scheme

27,300 people can meet the COVID-19 enhanced payment, €350 a week

Since March 31, 12,600 calls have been received by Community Call Forums. These can be contacted by individuals experiencing loneliness or financial issues



Service providers will engage with any customer experiencing financial difficulty to keep them connected to voice calls and data

Parents - never too late to have a conversation with your child about online communication

A campaign to raise awareness begins today. It is designed to reassure victims that resources are still available

National Library is asking public for websites which should be archived in order to capture the efforts undertaken during the pandemic





09.13 15/04/2020

Q&A: Why the jury's still out on the merits of face masks

Q: The debate over whether people should wear face masks in public during the Covid-19 crisis has reignited. Why is it back on the agenda?

A: It follows remarks by Dr David Nabarro, the World Health Organisation's Covid-19 envoy, who has said people should get accustomed to a new reality of always wearing a facial covering.

Q: Is he talking about after some lockdown restrictions have been eased?

A: His idea is that if hairdressing salons, for instance, are allowed reopen they would be useful. Ireland will face dilemmas on how far restrictive measures should be relaxed after May 5. So it's worth discussing any suggestions that might make things easier and safer.

08:30 15/04/2020

Northern Ireland fatalities may be 65pc higher than figures state

Deaths linked to coronavirus in Northern Ireland could be up to 65pc higher than was thought.

An additional 31 deaths in Northern Ireland that were associated with Covid-19 occurred in a 16-day period that were not initially included in official figures.

By April 3, there were 79 deaths here, well above the tally of 48 announced at the time.

The discrepancy emerged after the official figures were compared with more complete data held by Northern Ireland's official statistics agency.

It comes amid growing concerns of a significant underestimate in the number of fatalities.

07:21 15/04/2020

77 people have been discharged from ICU units

Tweeting this morning, Health Minister Simon Harris has said it was a number "to give us hope".

"A number to give us hope this morning -77. The number of people with #Covid19 who have now been discharged from ICU," he wrote.

"77 lives recovering thanks to the amazing dedication of our health professionals. 77 families relieved. 77 reasons to motivate us & encourage us to stay the course."

A number to give us hope this morning -77. The number of people with #Covid19 who have now been discharged from ICU. 77 lives recovering thanks to the amazing dedication of our health professionals. 77 families relieved. 77 reasons to motivate us & encourage us to stay the course — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) April 15, 2020

'WHO failed in basic duty and must be held accountable,' says president as US withdraws funding

US President Donald Trump said last night he has instructed his administration to at least temporarily halt funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO) over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Trump said the WHO had "failed in its basic duty and it must be held accountable." He said the group had promoted China's "disinformation" about the virus that likely led to a wider outbreak of the virus than otherwise would have occurred. But the president says the US will continue to engage with the organisation in pursuit of what he calls meaningful reforms.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump's May 1 target for restarting the US economy is "overly optimistic", his top infectious disease adviser said yesterday, after Mr Trump and state governors clashed over who has the power to lift restrictions aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic.

EU nations told they'll 'have to live with' virus until vaccine is found

Any loosening of lockdown measures will "unavoidably" lead to an increase in coronavirus infections, the European Commission will say today as it warns that governments "will have to live with" the virus until a vaccine is found.

The caution comes as several member states, including Italy and Spain, begin to ease lockdown restrictions, despite other governments extending quarantine measures for at least another month.

A leaked version of an EU-wide exit strategy, obtained by 'The Daily Telegraph' and to be launched by the president of the commission today, says: "Even though the way back to normality will be very long, it is also clear that the extraordinary confinement measures cannot last indefinitely.

"At the same time, it must be acknowledged that the virus continues circulating, and any level of relaxation of the confinement will unavoidably lead to a corresponding increase in new cases.

