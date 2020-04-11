Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: Popular public areas continue to close as restrictions extended

Keep informed of these unprecedented times with the latest coronavirus updates on Independent.ie's live blog.

14:07 11/04/2020

Dublin's Seapoint, Sandycove and Forty Foot bathing areas closed amid coronavirus restrictions

Dublin's Seapoint, Sandycove and Forty Foot bathing areas have been closed to the public from today in response to Covid-19 restrictions, Dun Laoghaire County Council have said.

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council have shut the areas from now until further notice in order to comply with social distancing and the 2km requirements outlined by the HSE guidelines.

A statement from the council reads: "Following consultation between the Council & An Garda Siochana, as a result of concerns raised with social distancing compliance, the Municipal Services Department has decided to close Seapoint, Sandycove amd Forty Foot bathing areas to the public from Saturday 11 April until further notice to best align with COVID 19 restrictions and in the interests of public health."

The announcement follows Wexford county council's decision to close a number of beach car parks ahead of the Easter weekend.

11:00 11/04/2020

Late Leaving Cert may delay the start of next school year

The opening of the new school year in second-level schools may be disrupted by a decision to postpone the start of the Leaving Cert to late July/August.

It will depend on the final timetable for the rescheduled exams and how long it takes to grade the papers of the 61,000 candidates, in which working teachers are heavily involved.

A Department of Education spokesperson confirmed it is only when the new exam schedule is set in June "will it be possible to determine if there will be any impact for the start of the new school year".

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) will seek to boost examiner numbers by using Junior Cycle examiners as well as recruiting further examiners in a bid to make the marking process as efficient as possible.

Education Minister Joe McHugh's announcement of the postponement of the Leaving Cert ends weeks of uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 public health emergency, which closed schools on March 12. Schools will remain shut until further notice.

09:00 11/04/2020

Hidden toll of coronavirus as hospital waiting lists soar by 11,000 in just one month

The devastating impact the coronavirus is having on public patients needing surgery is revealed in stark new figures showing waiting lists have jumped by a record 11,000 in just a month, to 77,748.

Hospitals have had to impose massive cancellations in March and April in order to free up beds, intensive care units and staff to cope with the rise in coronavirus patients.

But with another three weeks of emergency measures and potentially months of a clampdown on thousands of routine care appointments ahead, the fear is that more patients facing critical delays will die on waiting lists.

It comes as another 25 patients have died from the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 288, ranging in age from 32 to 105.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan revealed around 156 of the deaths from the virus have involved residents of nursing homes or residential centres.

There have been 135 clusters in nursing homes but this is out of 550 nursing homes.

08:26 11/04/2020

Coronavirus lockdown measures extended

The Government last night extended coronavirus lockdown measures by three weeks to May 5 - with little sign an end to the crisis is in sight.

It came as Leaving Cert students were told their exams have been moved to either late July or August, which could have the knock-on effect of a delayed start to the next second-level school year.

No specific date for the exams was given as Education Minister Joe McHugh said steps to reopen schools would only be taken when public health advice assured it was OK to do so.

