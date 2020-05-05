Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: Over 70s can leave home from today as Dublin parks create cocooner-only hours

Independent.ie reporters keeping you up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world.

13.21 05/05/2020

Dublin councils create cocooner-only park hours

People exercising in Vuelta del Castillo park, in Pamplona, northern Spain (AP/Alvaro Barrientos)

Whatsapp People exercising in Vuelta del Castillo park, in Pamplona, northern Spain (AP/Alvaro Barrientos)

Eilish O'Regan

Dublin’s four local authorities have come together to create a designated time for cocooners who wish to exercise in their local parks.

From tomorrow, Wednesday, May 6, a two-hour period between 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm will be reserved in all parks across Dublin city and county for people who are cocooning.

This includes over-70s and medically vulnerable people.

Other park users are asked to consider using parks at other times so that those cocooning can have as much space and confidence in physical distancing as possible.

Mayor of South Dublin County Council, Councillor Vicki Casserly said: “The COVID-19 crisis brings with it many challenges and often we are having to face it by thinking differently.

“I fully support this innovative plan to allow the Over-70s and medically vulnerable people much needed dedicated space and time in the outdoors – allowing them to get their long-awaited fresh air and exercise in as safe an environment as possible.”

The Chief Executive of South Dublin County Council, Daniel McLoughlin, said: “We are asking all other citizens to please take on board the request to leave this two-hour period for those who have been cocooning and to use the park at other times. It is extremely important that they can enjoy our parks and exercise in safety.”

12.49 05/05/2020

'Claiming Covid-19 is God's punishment is blasphemy' - bishop

A parishioner kisses the hand of Hrizostom, Metropolit of the Christian Orthodox Church in Bosnia, during the Easter Sunday service at Sarajevo's Congregational church. Photo: ELVIS BARUKCIC/AFP via Getty Images

Whatsapp A parishioner kisses the hand of Hrizostom, Metropolit of the Christian Orthodox Church in Bosnia, during the Easter Sunday service at Sarajevo's Congregational church. Photo: ELVIS BARUKCIC/AFP via Getty Images

A leading bishop has said those who claim God is punishing the world through the Covid-19 virus are guilty of "blasphemy".

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Bishop Brendan Leahy, of Limerick, said this stemmed from people who feel the world is in a bad state "projecting their way of thinking about things onto God".

He also spoke of concern that Mass attendance might drop after the crisis is over as people fall out of routine. But he insisted that the "virtual" experience of worship at home is nowhere near the same as physically attending church.

UK surpasses Italy with Europe's highest official coronavirus death toll

A man wearing PPE (personal protective equipment), including a face mask and gloves as a precautionary measure in London. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Whatsapp A man wearing PPE (personal protective equipment), including a face mask and gloves as a precautionary measure in London. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Britain has overtaken Italy to report the highest official death toll from coronavirus in Europe with more than 32,000 deaths, figures released on Tuesday showed.

The high death toll could increase political pressure on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who waited longer than other European leaders to order a lockdown to curb the spread of the virus in March.

Weekly figures from Britain's national statistics office added more than 7,000 deaths in England and Wales, raising the total for the United Kingdom to 32,313.

The figure is one of several methods for calculating deaths and difficult to compare with other countries, but it offers the clearest sign yet that Britain could emerge as the worst-hit country in Europe, despite being hit later than other countries.

WATCH: Inside an ICU in Northern Ireland

Craigavon Area Hospital in County Armagh has not been as busy as they feared during the coronavirus pandemic. As of May 4, the death toll from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland stands at 387. The true figure is likely to be much higher once deaths in the community are considered.





11.20 05/05/2020

Daily briefing at government buildings from Department of Taoiseach spokesperson Liz Canavan:

52,100 employers are registered for the Wage Subsidy Scheme.

Tourism, hospitality, food services, construction and retail are the industries the hardest hit by the pandemic

598,000 will receive weekly Pandemic Unemployment Payment today

320,000 people tuned into Ireland Performs, an initiative set up online to support Irish artists

Funerals: those who cannot attend funerals are encouraged to attend digitally if possible. A guide for the bereaved is available on gov.ie

Department of Education is to publish a guideline to schools holding their own Junior Cycle exams

HSE advises that gloves are not used when shopping or when out and about as it is "much better to clean your hands regularly and properly"

09.51 05/05/2020

WATCH: WHO announces a €7.4 billion pledge toward Covid-19 research from world leaders

The World Health Organisation director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has announced a €7.4 billion pledge from world leaders toward Covid-19 research and treatments.

Aldi to reintroduce normal opening hours

Aldi will reintroduce normal working hours from Thursday May 7 in all of its 142 stores across Ireland

Whatsapp Aldi will reintroduce normal working hours from Thursday May 7 in all of its 142 stores across Ireland

Supermarket giant Aldi will reintroduce normal working hours from Thursday May 7 in all of its 142 stores across the country.

Standard store opening hours of 9am-10pm Monday to Friday and 9am-9pm Saturday and Sunday will return.

Store opening hours had been temporarily shortened to help support staff and keep stores at their best every day during heightened demand.

The retailer also carried out an analysis of its busiest periods, with the busiest periods being recorded at the end of the week, from Thursday to Saturday. Peak footfall was recorded between noon and 6pm.

The retailer recorder quieter periods from 9am to 11pm and after 7pm from Sundays to Wednesdays.

Trawler that landed in Irish port last month is placed in quarantine in Spain after crew members test positive for Covid-19

A FRANCO-Spanish fishing trawler which landed catch at an Irish port two weeks ago has been quarantined in Spain after a number of crew tested positive for Covid-19.

However, it is believed no member of the 15-strong crew disembarked at a west Cork port during the landing of the catch - and no port officials boarded the vessel.

The incident followed a number of high-profile protests at Irish ports where locals demanded that stringent virus control measures be adhered to over the operations of foreign fishing vessels - particularly those from France and Spain where major outbreaks of the virus have been recorded.

In Dingle, French and Spanish owned vessels were blocked from unloading their catch because of the protests.

08.21 05/05/2020

Half the country's working population receiving emergency social welfare

Expand Close 'The framework's stated aim of achieving a living wage over the lifetime of the next Government is warmly welcomed.' (stock image) PA Archive/Press Association Ima / Facebook

Whatsapp 'The framework's stated aim of achieving a living wage over the lifetime of the next Government is warmly welcomed.' (stock image)

More than a million people - almost half the country's pre-crisis working population - are now in receipt of emergency social welfare unemployment supports that will cost the State billions of euro.

Those most likely to have lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic are young, low-skilled, female, and were previously in part-time employment.

Figures published this morning by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection in conjunction with the Central Bank reveal the stark damage the pandemic has wreaked.

The working paper confirms that tourism, hospitality and food services, retail and construction have been the hardest-hit sectors.

Virus death toll has passed 240,000 mark worldwide

Coronavirus death toll has passed 240,000 worldwide as some countries begin to ease restrictions

More than three million people have been infected across the world by coronavirus, with the death toll passing 246,000.

Low-cost airline Ryanair ran just 600 scheduled flights last month across Europe

Stock photo: Ryanair

Whatsapp Stock photo: Ryanair

Low-cost airline Ryanair ran just 600 scheduled flights last month as coronavirus lockdown closed airspace across Europe and warned it will continue to carry "minimal" passengers throughout May and June.

The Dublin-based carrier saw the number of passengers flown plunge 99.6pc to 40,000 in April as flights were grounded to help slow the spread of the pandemic.

Ryanair said it flew 40,000 passengers in April compared to the 13.5 million it carried in the same month in 2019. It said it expected numbers to stay minimal during May and June due to ongoing travel restrictions.

The group said it operated a number of rescue and medical flights on behalf of various EU governments last month.

07.10 05/05/2020

What changes to restrictions will come into place today?

From today, there are two changes that come into effect. These are:

Those cocooning can now leave the home for exercise provided they do not come into contact with other people.

The exercise limit of 2km is being raised to 5km outside the home

Fears total focus on Covid-19 will mean a surge in deaths from other illnesses

Tough choices: Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer for the Department of Health, previously said he was worried people were ignoring signs that they were unwell. There are fears that there could be a surge in acutely ill patients once the current crisis is over. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Whatsapp Tough choices: Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer for the Department of Health, previously said he was worried people were ignoring signs that they were unwell. There are fears that there could be a surge in acutely ill patients once the current crisis is over. Photo: Steve Humphreys

It was something Tony Holohan spotted himself, almost a month ago.

The Chief Medical Officer for the Department of Health had gone to hospital after becoming unwell and during a short stay, he noticed unoccupied beds and empty waiting rooms all around him.

The hospital wasn't as busy as he thought it should be, he later told reporters, and he was worried people were ignoring signs that they were unwell.

His message was clear: "Please do not ignore any symptom outside of Covid-19. The hospitals are there for all ailments, not just Covid-19."

Paschal Donohoe - 'I'm working from my spare bedroom and my son is now cutting my hair'

Being 'careful': Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has changed his work set-up to adapt to the lockdown.

Whatsapp Being ‘careful’: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has changed his work set-up to adapt to the lockdown.

His teenage son is cutting his hair and he's running the economy from the upstairs spare room in his red-brick terraced house in Phibsborough.

Paschal Donohoe has adjusted to life in lockdown, like every other parent in the country.

The Finance Minister has had changes made to his office in the Department of Finance. The Tricolour and EU flags have been placed behind his desk and a video-conferencing monitor is out front as he participates in EU finance ministers' meetings.

However, he has taken his work home by converting the spare room into an office.

Cabinet overruled Nphet on advice that over-70s should keep cocooning until August

Simon Coveney (Brian Lawless/PA)

Whatsapp Simon Coveney (Brian Lawless/PA)

Health officials advised that over-70s should keep cocooning in their homes until August but were overruled by the Cabinet.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) recommended that cocooning advice for older and vulnerable people should remain in place for the next three months. The advice was included in the original version of the roadmap for reopening the country.

However, after a debate at Cabinet, ministers decided to remove the recommendation from the Government's 'Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business'.

