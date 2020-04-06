Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: Number of clusters in private and public nursing homes rises to 71

Street art in Dublin created by the collective SUBSET showing health workers wearing face masks as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Ireland. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

12:45 06/04/2020

Minister for Health to assist patients access medical cannabis during Covid-19 crisis

Minister for Health Simon Harris TD has announced an initiative for of patients who avail of a Ministerial licence for medicinal cannabis products to have the products delivered, saying:

Speaking today, Minister Harris said: "I am aware that the limited number of patients who avail of a Ministerial licence for medicinal cannabis products issued under section 14 of the Misuse of Drugs Acts have been encountering difficulties with access owing to travel restrictions and people’s need to self-isolate.

"I am very glad we have been able to make arrangements to have an emergency supply of their products collected for them in Holland, where the products are supplied, and to have the products delivered to the patients in Ireland. Patients and their clinicians are now being contacted by the Department in order that these arrangements may be put in place."





10:40 06/04/2020

Number of clusters in private and public nursing homes rises to 71

The number of clusters of the coronavirus in private nursing homes in Ireland has risen to 57 and another 14 outbreaks have struck HSE-run homes, new figures reveal.

The figures, up to midnight on Friday, also show 26 clusters in residential centres such as facilities looking after people with a disability.





10:00 06/04/2020

Domestic abuse calls up 25pc in coronavirus lockdown according to UK charity

There was a 25pc surge in calls to the National Domestic Abuse helpline in a five-day period during the coronavirus lockdown, the charity Refuge said.In the week commencing March 30, from Monday to Friday, the helpline saw a significant daily rise in calls and contacts.

There was an increase of around 150pc in visits to nationaldahelpline.org.uk compared with the last week in February.

Refuge chief executive Sandra Horley said: “1.6 million women experienced domestic abuse last year, and self-isolation has the potential to aggravate pre-existing abusive behaviours by perpetrators."

08:30 06/04/2020

Scotland’s chief medical officer resigns after two visits to second home

Scotland’s chief medical officer has resigned after being criticised for not adhering to social distancing advice by visiting her second home.

Dr Catherine Calderwood apologised and was backed by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to remain in the role, despite twice recently visiting her second home in Fife.

However after further conversations with Ms Sturgeon, Dr Calderwood said on Sunday night she had resigned “with a heavy heart”.





08:15 06/04/2020

‘Heat map’ reveals communities ignoring social distancing rules

People in Middlesbrough are most likely to flout the new “stay at home” rules designed to curb the spread of Covid-19, survey data collected by a health app has suggested.

As of April 2, around 25pc of survey respondents from Middlesbrough said they are not staying indoors, followed by 18.2pc in north Hertfordshire and 17.7pc of people in Burnley, the Evergreen Health app found.

More than 26,700 Evergreen Health users responded to a survey on their behaviour during the pandemic to help the app build up a "heat map" of how well different parts of the UK are sticking to the rules.

The data excludes key workers.





07:50 06/04/2020

Tiger at zoo in New York tests positive for coronavirus

A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for coronavirus, in what is believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the US or a tiger anywhere, federal officials and the zoo said.

The four-year-old Malayan tiger named Nadia, and six other tigers and lions that have also fallen ill, are believed to have been infected by a zoo employee who was not yet showing symptoms, the zoo said.

The first animal started showing symptoms March 27, and all are doing well and expected to recover, said the zoo, which has been closed to the public since March 16 amid the surging coronavirus outbreak in New York.

“We tested the cat out of an abundance of caution” and aim to “contribute to the world’s continuing understanding of this novel coronavirus,” said Dr Paul Calle, the zoo’s chief veterinarian.

07:35 06/04/2020

Boris Johnson still in hospital as coronavirus symptoms fail to clear

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was still in hospital on Monday after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus, though Downing Street said he remained in charge of the government.

"The PM is still at hospital," a British government source said. "He spent the night in hospital."

However, his spokesman insisted it was not an emergency admission.

"On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests," Downing Street said.

07:15 06/04/2020

'Inseparable': couple married over 50 years die within 24 hours of each other

In death as they were in life. William and Madge Finlay have been buried side by side, after dying from Covid-19 within 24 hours of each other.

More than 50 years after they made a vow to be together 'til death do us part' the Newtownstewart couple who were "inseparable" fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic and took their last breaths at the Altnagelvin Hospital in Co Derry.

William (84), who served in the Ulster Defence Regiment during the Troubles, and Madge (82), who was a carer, were buried together without a funeral.

07:00 06/04/2020

Coronavirus Ireland: Race to set up 'virus hubs' to stop implosion of GP services

A race is on to sign up GPs to staff new coronavirus assessment hubs amid fears that care provided by family doctors will "implode" as they and their staff fall sick.

The new clinical assessment hubs are designed to divert patients suspected of having the virus away from GP surgeries where there is a risk of spreading the infection to the doctors, leading to surgeries having to close. Doctors' organisations have warned there is an "increasing chance that care is likely to implode" if GPs and their staff become sick.

Concerns have also been raised that people are ignoring other illnesses because they are avoiding GPs' surgeries and hospital Emergency Departments in a bid to evade the virus.

Health authorities are planning 40 hubs around the country to exclusively assess suspected cases of Covid-19 and free up GPs' clinics for other patients. The HSE intends to open up to 15 of the centres this week.





17:50 05/04/2020

Covid-19: 21 more deaths and 390 new cases in Ireland

THERE have been 21 more deaths and 390 new cases of the coronavirus in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre announced that 17 of today's deaths were located in the east, two were in the south and two were in the west of the country.

The deaths included nine women and 12 men and the median age of reported deaths is 81.

12 were reported as having underlying health conditions.

There have now been 158 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 4,994 confirmed cases.





14:40 05/04/2020

Seven further deaths and 91 more Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland

A further seven patients have died after contracting the coronavirus, it has been confirmed.

It brings the total number of deaths in associated with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland to 63.

The Public Health Agency said that 91 more cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland, taking the total number of cases to 1,089. A total of 8,486 people have been tested for the virus.

