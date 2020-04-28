Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: Number of arrests for breaching regulations increases, Taoiseach under pressure to ease restrictions

Be happy: ‘Even if it’s the last thing you want to do, give a smile in case someone needs it.’ Photo: Ariana Cubillos/AP

16.53 28/04/2020

Keeping €350-a-week Covid-19 unemployment payment at same rate among Labour's government demands

THE Labour Party have set out a series of questions and demands that must be addressed by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael if the party is to consider entering talks to form a coalition government.

Labour leader Alan Kelly has written to Micheál Martin and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in response to the framework document of government proposals that was circulated to smaller parties.

A commitment that the emergency €350-a-week payment for workers who lost their jobs in the coronavirus crisis will continue at the current rate is among five key questions highlighted in his letter.

He also wants information on how much the next government is prepared to borrow in 2020, 2021 and 2022 to maintain public services and make additional investments.

Temperature checks, training limits and Covid-19 regulator - League of Ireland behind closed doors proposal revealed

League of Ireland players would have to record their temperature before leaving home for every training session under the terms of a proposed return to football activity, with maximum groups of five and the banning of GPS monitors amongst the initial stipulations.

Teams taking two buses to away games, players showering one at a time after every match, and the staggered departure of participants from dressing rooms are just some of the social distancing-friendly recommendations on the agenda for matchday itself if clubs and government green light the FAI's plan to play games behind closed doors.

They are significant obstacles seeing as the FAI's working document entitled 'Return To Football – Behind Closed Doors' does not yet have any financial details to appease concerns of clubs that are vehemently opposed to the concept while any plan could be vetoed by HSE guidelines.

Read More





16.09 28/04/2020

Number of people arrested for breaching coronavirus restrictions more than doubled in the last week - Drew Harris

THE number of people arrested for being in breach of the Covid-19 regulations has more than doubled in the past week as people continue to flaunt emergency restrictions.

This afternoon Garda Commissioner Drew Harris announced that gardai have invoked special powers to police restrictions for the pandemic a total of 76 times since they were introduced on April 8, compared to 32 last week.

Gardai carrying out Covid-19 operations have also dealt with 760 separate offences including drink-driving, drugs seizures as well as public order offences.

Over the last three weeks there have been 31 reported incidents where a member of An Garda Siochana has been spat or coughed at, and gardai have had to deploy anti-spit guards 15 times since April 8.

15.46 28/04/2020

Taoiseach under pressure from Cabinet ministers to ease coronavirus restrictions

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has come under pressure from his cabinet ministers to begin lifting Covid-19 restrictions after the bank holiday weekend.

During a Cabinet meeting today several ministers insisted the Government should begin the process of easing restrictions to give the public hope after weeks of lockdown.

However, the Taoiseach and Health Minister Simon Harris did not give their colleagues any indication of their exit strategy ahead of announcement due on Friday.

“It was all very depressing and neither of them gave us much hope,” one minister said.

President pays tribute to frontline workers who have died in Covid-19 outbreak

Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins marked International Workers’ Memorial Day with a ceremony remembering all the frontline workers who have died during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mr Higgins laid a wreath for all those who have died in the coronavirus pandemic at the Plough and the Stars memorial in the grounds of Aras an Uachtarain.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from those working in healthcare, nursing homes, gardai, An Post, retail staff and delivery drivers.

Mr Higgins said that those on the front line are working “tirelessly and selflessly”.

Airbnb to launch enhanced 'cleaning protocol' with 24-hour buffer between stays

Airbnb will launch new cleaning and sanitisation protocols for its hosts starting next month, including a 24-hour buffer between stays, the company has said.

It hopes the changes will help protect travellers staying in Airbnb accommodations during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The protocol will be available to all hosts and we encourage them to commit and adopt these enhanced cleaning practices," the announcement said. "Listings enrolled in the Cleaning Protocol will be available for stays immediately after the enhanced cleaning is performed."

The company is working with hospitality and medical experts, including a former U.S. surgeon general, Vivek Murthy, to develop its cleaning protocol with Covid-19 prevention in mind, it said.

15.15 28/04/2020

Leo Varadkar helps with coronavirus testing on Traveller accommodation site

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar donned medical scrubs and a face mask to help out with Covid-19 testing at a Traveller accommodation site in his constituency.

Mr Varadkar, a qualified doctor who recently re-registered to help out with the response to the spread of the virus, was on site at Morgan’s Place in Blanchardstown, a Traveller specific accommodation site, on Monday where testing was being carried out.

It is unclear if Mr Varadkar himself was carrying out the swab tests of residents.

Blanchardstown Traveller Development Group posted pictures on its Facebook group of Mr Varadkar wearing a scrub top and a face mask alongside locals on Monday evening. The group said that the testing was a precautionary measure after two recently confirmed cases of the disease in the community. Both patients are said to be recovery well.

Car travel up 18pc as 'people tire of lockdown restrictions'

Car journeys have increased by as much as 18pc on some roads during April, indicating that more people are resisting the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

An analysis of information from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) by the Irish Independent shows traffic census points all over the country have seen volumes of private car journeys creep up as April went on.

Data from TII, which monitors traffic volumes at 350 locations across the country, is recorded on a constant live basis and is broken down into vehicle type and direction of travel.

While there was a massive drop in traffic volumes when Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the lockdown measures on March 27, the numbers of cars on the country's roads have been creeping up as time has moved on.

15:00 28/04/2020

WATCH: Trump says US heading to 70,000 virus deaths

President Trump says the US is heading towards 70,000 coronavirus-related deaths. "We're probably heading to 60,000, 70,000," the president said.

"It's far too many. One person is too many for this."

14:40 28/04/2020

Call for State to slash VRT as car dealers fear 60pc fall in July sales

Car dealers fear a July wipe-out unless the Government slashes vehicle registration tax (VRT).

New-car sales for the '202' registration period could plunge by as much as 60pc and threaten thousands of jobs in the industry, it was claimed yesterday.

July is normally the second biggest-selling month of the year and marks a new-registration period for cars - the '202' plate this year.

To help avert the worsening crisis, Renault Ireland chief Paddy Magee has called for a short-term reduction of €3,000 in VRT to boost sales for July especially.

14:20 28/04/2020

New Zealand eases lockdown as coronavirus tamed in Australasia

New Zealand has eased a strict lockdown amid hopeful signs coronavirus has been all but vanquished in Australasia for the moment.

But elsewhere, Brazil is emerging as a potential new hotspot for infections, and fresh doubts have been raised over whether Japan would be able to host the already postponed Olympic Games next year.

Europe and some US states are also continuing to gradually ease limits on movement and commerce as they try to restart their economies.

But in a reminder of the virus’s increasing toll, President Donald Trump said the numbers of deaths could reach 70,000 in the US, after putting the number at 60,000 several times earlier this month.

14:00 28/04/2020

Ireland faces ‘crawl’ back to normality after Covid-19, expert warns

Returning to normal life after the Covid-19 emergency will be a crawl due to the complexity of the virus, an infectious disease specialist has warned.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will meet on Tuesday morning to review the impact of Covid-19 and the existing measures in place to limit the spread of the disease.

Restrictions are due to expire on Tuesday May 5 but the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has warned they would not be changed drastically.

President of Infectious Disease Society of Ireland and chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee Professor Karina Butler said we must be sure that everything is in place to deal with potential outbreaks of Covid-19 when restrictions are eased.





13:40 28/04/2020

Global aviation will be slow to recover post-coronavirus, says Boeing CEO

The impact of coronavirus on the aircraft manufacturing industry will be felt for years, Boeing’s chief executive has said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has seen widespread reductions in air travel with airlines parking 2,800 jets.

Boeing was in trouble before the coronavirus outbreak with its best-selling jet, the 737 Max, grounded after two crashes killed 346 people.

Speaking to shareholders on Monday, David Calhoun said: “We are in an unpredictable and fast-changing environment, and it is difficult to estimate when the situation will stabilise."





13:20 28/04/2020

Pensioners double online grocery spend during coronavirus lockdown

British pensioners have flocked to online supermarkets, doubling the amount they spend food shopping on the internet as coronavirus forces them to stay indoors.

The over-65s spent 94pc more on deliveries than they did this time last year, according to a closely watched survey from Kantar.

It marks an overall lift in website sales for the major supermarkets.

“Retailers’ efforts to increase their online capacity are clearly working, with shopper numbers up by a quarter. Online sales now account for 10.2pc of overall grocery, versus 7.4pc last month, with the greatest increase among older shoppers,” said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar.





13:00 28/04/2020

WATCH: Dublin pub sees rise in employment thanks to a 'Dial-a-Pint' delivery service

Grainger's Hanlons Corner on Dublins' North Circular Road have seen a rise in employment since they closed their doors after they launched a pint and food delivery service.





12:50 28/04/2020

Hope for new Scottish drug which shows promise in fight against Covid-19

Scientists hope to begin clinical tests of a new anti-viral drug which has had positive results in laboratory tests against Covid-19.

Pneumagen, a University of St Andrews spin-out company, carried out three separate in-vitro studies into preventing coronavirus infections, including Sars-CoV-2 infection, the cause of Covid-19, using Neumifil and multivalent Carbohydrate Binding Modules (mCBMs) generated using its GlycoTarge technology.

The successful studies involved both treating infection and blocking new infections.





12:20 28/04/2020

Trump Twitter tirade over criticism of his work ethic

US President Donald Trump's first tweet came unusually late, popping up a few minutes after noon - hours behind schedule for a president who is often awake and tweeting as the sun rises.

"Happy Birthday to Melania, our great First Lady!" Trump tweeted at 12.06pm.

The celebratory tweet kicked off a long day of tweeting and retweeting that ramped up at around 2pm when Trump observed, in response to a recent 'New York Times' article, that those who know him regard him as "the hardest working President in history".

Over the next seven hours or so, Trump took aim at everything and anyone he could, unleashing a barrage of more than 30 tweets and retweets that targeted media outlets, high-profile commentators, and Democrats.

Read More





12:00 28/04/2020

Public now shopping like they did a decade ago, says Tesco boss

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the public’s shopping habits, which have reverted to how they were 10 or 15 years ago, the head of Tesco has said.

Chief executive Dave Lewis told the BBC “just about everything” in the business has changed since the outbreak.

Mr Lewis said that, while the number of sales in April had almost halved, customers were buying twice as much on average.

“People are shopping once a week, a little like they did 10 or 15 years ago, rather than two, three or four times a week that was happening before the crisis,” he said.

Mr Lewis said a significant change is the increase in online shopping, with only 600,000 deliveries per week prior to the pandemic.

11:40 28/04/2020

Lockdown extended for another two weeks for the vast majority

The national lockdown will be extended for another two weeks for the vast majority of people when the current quarantine period ends after the bank holiday weekend.

The Government will announce the extension on Friday while also outlining a roadmap for lifting social-distancing restrictions over the coming months.

The only easing of working restrictions from May 5 being considered is for those who work outdoors, such as construction workers and gardeners.

Over-70s who have been asked to cocoon will be told they can exercise once a day as long as they take social-distancing precautions.

Read More





11:20 28/04/2020

WATCH: Chief Medical Officer discusses concerns over easing restrictions on May 5

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan on concerns over Ireland's readiness to operate under less restrictions on May 5th.





11:00 28/04/2020

Austria loosens lockdown further, allowing gatherings of up to 10 people

Austria is loosening its general lockdown rules by allowing gatherings of up to 10 people, Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said on Tuesday.

The rules, which include guidance that the public only leave their homes for a limited number of reasons including shopping or exercise, are due to expire on April 30. Anschober told a news conference there was no need to extend them.

Some 3.03 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 210,263 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.





10:40 28/04/2020

Fears 'cocooning' elderly caught the virus from health visitors

Two elderly people 'cocooning' at home are feared to have caught Covid-19 from visits by healthcare support workers.

The cases - in the south and west, which are totally unrelated - are currently under investigation by health chiefs.

However, in one case the person reported no contact with family, friends or neighbours - and only had visits to their home by healthcare support workers.

A contact tracing centre source indicated that the person was adamant their only home contact was with healthcare support officials.

Read More





10:20 28/04/2020

WATCH: Tralee Garda performs hilarious lipsync of 'Is This The Way To Amarillo' with local residents

Tralee Community Garda Mary Gardiner was joined by Tralee residents to help raise donations for hospital staff, and for one-year-old Dan who diagnosed with a severe type 1 SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) condition.

Dan needed funds for a new treatment, and yesterday his parents announced they had reached their target.





09:40 28/04/2020

Shortfall of 1.5 million eggs a day due to avian flu outbreak

Eggs are being imported to meet demand because of a shortfall of 1.5 million eggs a day due to an outbreak of avian flu in Ireland.

One supplier has warned it could take a year before production levels recover.

Supermarkets, which are already experiencing increased demand for eggs during the coronavirus lockdown, have said they are experiencing some "supply issues".

However, the Irish Egg Association, which represents the main egg-packing companies in Ireland, last night revealed to the Irish Independent that eggs are now being imported to meet the shortfall.

It said the drop in egg production is estimated to be between 10pc and 15pc, although it could be even higher as “this is an evolving situation”.

One supplier has said there is now a daily shortfall of 1.5 million Irish eggs.

Read More





09:00 28/04/2020

Low-tech changes ‘can reduce airborne Covid-19 spread in emergency hospitals’

Simple, low-tech modifications can reduce the airborne spread of coronavirus in emergency Covid-19 hospitals, researchers say.

They suggest low-cost ventilation designs and configuration of wards can reduce the dispersal of airborne virus in emergency hospitals converted from large open spaces.

The University of Cambridge scientists say large air-conditioned halls tend to have top-down air-conditioning, which creates turbulent flows that can mix and spread droplets containing the virus very widely.

In this setting, it may take over 20 minutes to dilute the concentration of smaller droplets produced in a cough to below a tenth of their original density.

According to the researchers, this is enough time for droplets to travel beyond 20 metres, putting healthcare professionals in particular at risk as they move about through them.

08:20 28/04/2020

How testing regime is not picking up 'hidden' virus cases

Hidden cases of coronavirus infection are not being picked up because the current testing regime is not yet broad enough, it emerged yesterday.

Kingston Mills, professor of experimental immunology in Trinity College, said that testing is not detecting many people with asymptomatic infection, where a person has the virus but no symptoms.

These asymptomatic cases account for a significant number of people who get the infection, he added. "They are being missed. An asymptomatic person can pass it to on another person," he said.

"Some of studies in Iceland, Germany and California suggest they account for between 25pc and 50pc of all cases."

Read More





07:40 28/04/2020

Effect on Northern Ireland economy will be ‘staggering’ – Danske Bank

Northern Ireland’s economy will shrink by a "staggering" 7.5pc this year, one of the country’s main banks has predicted.

Danske Bank reiterated warnings of a “sharp” decline in growth as social distancing restrictions prompted lower consumer spending and business investment dropped.

The forecasts were based on the assumption that the lockdown remains in place until somewhere between the end of May and the middle of June before gradually being lifted, with some social distancing measures expected to remain for a longer period.

Danske Bank chief economist Conor Lambe said: “Unfortunately it seems clear that we will experience a staggering decline in economic activity in Northern Ireland this year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on consumer spending and business investment."









07:00 28/04/2020

New Zealand on verge of victory after five weeks of strict measures sees numbers plummet

For five weeks, New Zealanders have endured some of the toughest lockdown conditions anywhere in the world.

The rules were conveyed loudly, clearly and frequently: no socialising with anyone outside your household; no beach swimming or boating; no holidays; no hiking; no children's playgrounds; no weddings; no funerals; no haircuts; and no restaurants or even Uber Eats.

"Educational" police roadblocks - and, in about 500 cases, prosecution - faced anyone failing to comply with the "stay home and save lives" mantra of Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister.

Now, the country appears to be on the verge of victory.

Read More

