Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: Nine patients die of Covid-19 at hospital for elderly

Be happy: ‘Even if it’s the last thing you want to do, give a smile in case someone needs it.’ Photo: Ariana Cubillos/AP

An employee sprays disinfectant in a BTS commuter train carriage as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19 in Bangkok. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP)

Dr Matt O Faolain, Dr Philip Dowling, HSE CEO Paul Reid, Minister for Health Simon Harris TD, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD, and Sarah Totney RGN at the COVID-19 Community Assessment Hub in DCU Collins Avenue. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA Wire

Independent.ie reporters keeping you up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world.

10:00 30/04/2020

'Wait will make me appreciate Tralee even more' - only Rose selected for cancelled festival

Christine Smyth, from Ohio, was the only woman officially selected to compete in Tralee's festival this August before it was cancelled.

Ms Smyth (22), a managerial arts student, decided to sign up to the festival last year, and was chosen to represent Ohio in the US in February.

Instead of heading to the Kingdom this summer, she will automatically go through to the 2021 festival instead.

"I have a lot of unique and unusual feelings about the cancellation, which makes sense as we are living in such a unique and unusual time," she said.

"I'm disappointed that I won't get to celebrate with my Rose sisters this year but I'm also relieved."

Read More

7:30 30/04/2020

Reopening primary schools presents 'particular challenges', warn teachers

Teachers' leaders have warned that any plans to reopen primary schools in May or June would present "very particular challenges".

Schools say they cannot reopen without very detailed planning about the practicalities of how it would work.

The Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO) general secretary John Boyle has written to the Department of Education outlining a range of concerns.

Read More





7:20 30/04/2020

Nine patients die of Covid-19 at hospital for elderly

Nine elderly patients have died of Covid-19 at a long-term care facility in West Cork where there has been an outbreak of the virus, the HSE has confirmed.

Officials at the Clonakilty Community Hospital in West Cork confirmed the deaths took place between April 1 and 28. The families of the deceased were given the opportunity to say goodbye in person, albeit while observing social distancing and wearing protective gear, a hospital spokeswoman said last night.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm that nine residents at Clonakilty Community Hospital passed away with Covid-19 to date this month.

"We wish to express our sincere sympathies to the families and friends of residents who have passed away," the hospital said in a statement last night.

It conceded that the facility, which caters to elderly patients, was dealing with an ongoing outbreak of the disease. But it moved to reassure families that it was doing everything possible to provide "both compassionate and quality care to all residents".

Read More

7:00 30/04/2020

Holohan: We can't ease coronavirus restrictions as it stands

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said he will not be able to recommend a relaxation of lockdown measures to combat the coronavirus crisis tomorrow.

Speaking at a briefing last night, he said that as of yesterday he could not advise there be any relaxation of emergency measures.

"The number of people in intensive care and in a hospital bed are still too high. There are a few days left between now and May 5 and I hope things will change."

But he said he does not anticipate any additional change in the coming days in deaths, hospitalisations, or admissions to intensive care.

Read More

Online Editors