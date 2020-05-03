Be happy: ‘Even if it’s the last thing you want to do, give a smile in case someone needs it.’ Photo: Ariana Cubillos/AP

An employee sprays disinfectant in a BTS commuter train carriage as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19 in Bangkok. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP)

Fr Eduardo Pon Vasquez and Fr Rey Emmanuelle Amancio disinfecting their makeshift protective gear with alocohol after blessing unclaimed deceased bodies inside a funeral home. (Photo by Jes Aznar/Getty Images)

11:08 3/02/2020

More than 90 confirmed Covid-19 cases in ICU

The number of patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 in ICU is 98 as of this morning, with an additional 28 suspected cases, HSE chief officer Paul Reid has said.

This is out of 287 patients currently in critical care units.

There are 131 available critical care beds in ICU and 1,680 available beds across the acute hospital system, excluding private hospitals.

Speaking at a briefing today, Mr Reid said out of 551 nursing homes Covid-19 testing has taken place in almost 80 pc of these.

He added that 84 pc of the nursing homes that have experienced an outbreak has had testing completed by staff and residents by last Friday, May 1.

Mr Reid said more than 60,000 swabs have been taken this week, the highest number ever taken to date.

Laboratories have processed 57,000 swabs, and on Friday, 12,000 swab tests were completed and tested.

8:15 3/02/2020

US Senate to resume amid pandemic crisis



The Senate will reopen on Monday as the coronavirus crisis rages and the House of Representatives stays shut, an approach that leaves Congress as divided as the nation.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to convene 100 senators at the Capitol during a pandemic gives his fellow Republican Donald Trump the imagery he wants of America getting back to work, despite health worries and a lack of testing.

Yet the Washington region remains under stay-at-home orders as a virus hot spot. Gathering senators for the first time since March puts at risk not only politicians but the cooks, cleaners, police officers and other workers who keep the lights on at the Capitol complex.

“We will continue to stand together for the American people — even as we stand six feet apart,” Mr McConnell said ahead of the opening.

08:10 3/02/2020

Coronavirus crisis risks missed cancer cases

Cancer patients face increased death risks by putting off a diagnosis over fears attending a GP or hospital exposes them to Covid-19.

New research shows many patients are not being referred for specialist treatment because they fear picking up Covid-19 in healthcare settings, meaning necessary interventions are not happening as regularly as before the coronavirus outbreak.

Professor Mark Lawler, who is leading cancer research at Queen's University Belfast, has warned more cancer patients will die as a result of not seeing a doctor urgently.

"There will be excess deaths in the Irish situation," he told the Sunday Independent.

"It is difficult to predict what those numbers will be."

08:00 3/02/2020

New coronavirus rehabilitation hospital to open in former TB wards

The old tuberculosis wards at St Mary's Hospital in Dublin's Phoenix Park have been renovated as a rehabilitation hospital for Covid-19 patients.

The new Covid-19 hospital will cater for between 75 and 90 patients with the first expected to be admitted from the Mater Misericordiae Hospital on May 11.

The new hospital adjoins St Mary's nursing home where more than 20 older residents have died since an outbreak earlier this month

Online Editors