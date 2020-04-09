Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: Lockdown won’t end this weekend as gardaí start Easter checkpoints

08/04/2020 Gardai conduct a COVID-19 checkpoint in Phoenix Park, Dublin this afternoon after they received new powers in the wake of a slippage in the no travel rules...Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Keep informed of these unprecedented times with the latest coronavirus updates on Independent.ie's live blog.

14:42 09/04/2020

Debenhams heading into liquidation

The Irish arm of Debenhams is set to be placed into liquidation, with staff told on Thursday that their jobs are gone.

The business employs more the 1,500 direct and indirect staff at 11 large department stores across the country.

The Irish business will shut following the UK parent being placed into administration, a form of insolvency protection.

It is by far the most high profile company collapse since the onset of Covid-19 which has wiped out the non-food retail trade.

Read More





12:30 09/04/2020

Health Minister Simon Harris says restrictions will not be lifted tomorrow

Health Minster Simon Harris has said restrictions put in place to curtail the Covid-19 outbreak will not be lifted tomorrow.

Dr Tony Holohan and the National Public Health and Emergency team (NPHET) are due to meet tomorrow to discuss when the restrictions could potentially be lifted, Mr Harris said.

"This kind of decides on the restrictions and how long they want us to continue them for. So let me just to be blunt and honest with people, the restrictions that are in place are not going to be lifted tomorrow.

"We're going to have to keep at it. What we're hoping to be able to do tomorrow is show people what the journey looks like. We're going to keep at this for another couple of weeks, where does it bring us, what does success look like," Mr Harris told PJ and Jim on Classic Hits this morning.

Read More





11:30 09/04/2020

Wexford beach car parks shut ahead of Easter weekend

Wexford County Council has announced the closure of several beach car parks ahead of the Easter weekend.

The council said the closures are being implemented in order to comply with physical distancing and the 2km exercising requirements outlined by the HSE guidelines.

Full list of beach car parks closed as follows:

Expand Close A medic at the Elmhurst Hospital Centre in Queens, New York, reacts after stepping outside the emergency room on Saturday. Health workers worldwide have come under intense pressure through the coronavirus outbreak (Mary Altaffer/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A medic at the Elmhurst Hospital Centre in Queens, New York, reacts after stepping outside the emergency room on Saturday. Health workers worldwide have come under intense pressure through the coronavirus outbreak (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Ballymoney Beach Car Park

Courtown Leisure Centre Car Park

Cahore Beach Car Park

Morriscastle Beach Car Park

Ballinesker Beach Car Park

Curracloe (White Gap) Beach Car Park

Culleton’s Gap Beach Car Park

St Helen’s Beach Car Park

Kilmore Quay Car Parks

Ferrybank swimming pool car park and the road to Ferrybank quay car park are also closed.

In a statement issued by Wexford County Council, a spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána will be carrying out strict enforcement in relation to parking and non-compliances in this regard.

“Wexford County Council very much regrets the necessity of these measures but the Council must act in the interest of public health due to gathering crowds and infringements of physical distancing requirements. The situation will be kept under review."





11:20 09/04/2020

Government Briefing: More than 40,000 employers register with subsidiary scheme

40,300 employers have registered with the temporary wage subsidiary scheme.

The cumulative value of payments made under the scheme is 155 million euro.

Subsidy payments for Good Friday and Easter Monday will not be processed until Tuesday, 14 due to the Easter weekend.

The scheme will be managed with income tax assessment as normal revenue for all employees. The preliminary end of year statement will show if a person has paid the correct amount of tax and universal social charge for the year.

Additional tax credits can be claimed by submitting them on the income tax return.

10:42 09/04/2020

Number of private nusing homes hit with Covid-19 rises to 100

The number of private nursing homes hit by the coronavirus has risen to 100.

Clusters have also been found in 48 hospitals and 37 residential institutions.

08:35 09/04/2020

Spikes and hot spots in Japan and India as world looks to flatten Covid-19 curve

Coronavirus infections are spiking in Japan and creating hot spots in India’s congested cities just as the US and some of the hardest-hit European countries are considering when to start easing restrictions that have helped curb their outbreaks of the disease.

Expand Close Farewell: Funeral director Robert Maguire at Mount Jerome, Dublin, where Covid-19 victim John Gallagher was laid to rest on Thursday. Photo: David Conachy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Farewell: Funeral director Robert Maguire at Mount Jerome, Dublin, where Covid-19 victim John Gallagher was laid to rest on Thursday. Photo: David Conachy

Japan reported more than 500 new cases for the first time Thursday, a worrisome rise since it has the world’s oldest population and Covid-19 can be especially serious in the elderly.

Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency, but not a lockdown, in Tokyo and six other prefectures earlier this week.

Companies in the world’s third-largest economy have been slow to embrace working from home, and many commuters were on Tokyo’s streets as usual.

Read More





07:48 09/04/2020

Johnnie Walker and Diageo report 50 pc fall in sales

Johnnie Walker and Guinness owner Diageo has warned that the speed of the shutdown of large parts of its markets across the world is hitting the business even harder.

Bosses highlighted several areas, including a 50 pc fall in sales across Europe due to pub, bar and restaurant closures, and have scrapped future targets and predictions.





07:24 09/04/2020

U2 donates 10 million euro to coronavirus fight in Ireland

Rock band U2 has donated 10 million euro to support health care workers battling coronavirus in Ireland.

The money will be used to source and buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline staff.

A spokeswoman for the band confirmed the move to the PA news agency.

RTE has reported the donation is part of an initiative involving Irish aircraft leasing company Avolon, which is working with public and private companies to raise funds to buy tonnes of PPE equipment from China.

The first consignment arrived at Dublin Airport earlier in the week.

Read More





07:23 09/04/03

Covid-19 leaves low level of antibodies in patients - research

Recovered coronavirus patients can have very low levels of antibodies in their system, researchers have found, in a discovery that could hamper the development of immunity tests.

A team from Fudan University in China analysed blood from 175 patients discharged from the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Centre and found nearly a third had surprisingly few antibodies.

In 10 patients, antibodies could not be detected at all, which could also place them at greater risk of a secondary infection.

"Whether these patients were at high risk of rebound or reinfection should be explored in further studies," the authors wrote in an article on the website Medrxiv.org, an online platform for early research which has not yet been peer-reviewed.

All of the patients had recently recovered from mild symptoms of the disease and most of those who had low antibody levels were young.

Levels rose with age, with people aged 60-85 displaying more than three times the number of antibodies as people in the 15-39 age group.

Read More

Online Editors