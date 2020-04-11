Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: lockdown measures extended as death toll reaches 288

Keep informed of these unprecedented times with the latest coronavirus updates on Independent.ie's live blog.





09:00 11/04/2020

Hidden toll of coronavirus as hospital waiting lists soar by 11,000 in just one month

The devastating impact the coronavirus is having on public patients needing surgery is revealed in stark new figures showing waiting lists have jumped by a record 11,000 in just a month, to 77,748.

Hospitals have had to impose massive cancellations in March and April in order to free up beds, intensive care units and staff to cope with the rise in coronavirus patients.

But with another three weeks of emergency measures and potentially months of a clampdown on thousands of routine care appointments ahead, the fear is that more patients facing critical delays will die on waiting lists.

It comes as another 25 patients have died from the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 288, ranging in age from 32 to 105.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan revealed around 156 of the deaths from the virus have involved residents of nursing homes or residential centres.

There have been 135 clusters in nursing homes but this is out of 550 nursing homes.

Some one in five of the residents and one in six staff were diagnosed with the virus. "We are concerned about the rate of infection," he said.

Overall 480 new cases of the virus have been diagnosed, pushing the total to 7,054.

He was asked to clarify why the European disease watchdog had a higher figure. It emerged that when 1,035 tests from a German laboratory, which is being used to clear a backlog from here, are added in the full total of positive cases here rises to 8,089.

Read More

08:26 11/04/2020

Coronavirus lockdown measures extended

The Government last night extended coronavirus lockdown measures by three weeks to May 5 - with little sign an end to the crisis is in sight.

It came as Leaving Cert students were told their exams have been moved to either late July or August, which could have the knock-on effect of a delayed start to the next second-level school year.

No specific date for the exams was given as Education Minister Joe McHugh said steps to reopen schools would only be taken when public health advice assured it was OK to do so.

Expand Close A medic at the Elmhurst Hospital Centre in Queens, New York, reacts after stepping outside the emergency room on Saturday. Health workers worldwide have come under intense pressure through the coronavirus outbreak (Mary Altaffer/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A medic at the Elmhurst Hospital Centre in Queens, New York, reacts after stepping outside the emergency room on Saturday. Health workers worldwide have come under intense pressure through the coronavirus outbreak (Mary Altaffer/AP) Read More

Online Editors