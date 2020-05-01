Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: Irish people spent more on day lockdown was announced than on Christmas week

Be happy: ‘Even if it’s the last thing you want to do, give a smile in case someone needs it.’ Photo: Ariana Cubillos/AP

08:15 1/04/2020

Irish people spent more money on day lockdown was announced than they did over Christmas, AIB data reveals

Irish people spent more money in the supermarket on the day that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the country was entering lockdown than on Christmas week last year, new data shows.

An AIB analysis of over one million transactions between March 8 and April 11 has found that after the Taoiseach's announcement on March 12, spending was 17 pc higher than a normal weekday, and 20 pc higher when compared with the previous Thursday.

Grocery spend on this day alone 20 pc higher than the average spend during Christmas week last year.

Consumers spent on average €76 per grocery store transaction on this day, 60 pc higher than the previous Thursday, when the average transaction average was €48.

Spending for groceries has increased by 30 pc since Covid-19 started to impact Ireland.

Shoppers spent 4 pc more than usual on Friday, March 13, but panic buying seemed to subside quickly as every day after March 13 has seen a significant drop in spending.

St Patrick’s Day recording a 47 pc drop in average spending, the lowest of any day since the crisis started.

The data also revealed over 65s have recorded the biggest drop in spending, with spending down 27 pc among this age group.

Spending by those under 25 recorded a drop of 21 pc, while those between the ages of 35-44 recorded a drop of 13 pc, the smallest decline of any age group.

Dublin customers recorded the biggest drop in spending (21 pc), while Meath and Kildare both experienced a drop of 19 pc, and Wicklow falling 18 pc below the usual levels.

Donegal recorded the lowest drop in spending at 12 pc.





08:10 1/04/2020

Ryanair to cut 3,000 jobs and Michael O'Leary to take 50pc paycut as airline says recovery will take two years

Ryanair has said it expects up to 3,000 jobs to be lost as part of a restructuring of the airline.

The budget airline group announced that a restructuring programme could also involve unpaid leave and pay slashed by up to 20%, as well as the closure of "a number of aircraft bases across Europe" until demand for air travel recovers.

Chief executive Michael O'Leary, whose pay was cut by 50% for April and May, has agreed to extend the reduction for the remainder of the financial year to March 2021.

Ryanair said its flights will remain grounded until "at least July" and passenger numbers will not return to 2019 levels "until summer 2022 at the earliest".

08:00 1/04/2020

We couldn't cope with new surge of virus, warns top scientist

Another coronavirus surge similar to the rapid onset of the infection here would be very difficult to manage, a senior official has warned.

Professor Philip Nolan of Maynooth University, who is leading a team tracking the spread of the virus, said the number of people in intensive care remained "significantly elevated".

"Currently, there are 106 patients in ICU," he said.

"If a similar surge occurred on top of our current ICU figure, we would find it very difficult to manage the treatment of patients. This reflects the sensitivity required in relaxing restrictions."

Another 43 people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the death toll to 1,232.

08:00 1/04/2020

Coronavirus: Just 54 health staff put to work despite 73,000 answering Ireland's call

Just 54 of the health staff who answered the 'Be On Call for Ireland' recruitment drive in the battle against coronavirus have taken up their posts so far, the Irish Independent can reveal.

Concern has been raised about the "startling" low number of staff that has been put in place after a campaign that led to 73,000 people applying.

The high-profile recruitment campaign was launched on St Patrick's Day to bolster the capacity of the health service to tackle the Covid-19 crisis.

But while more than 1,600 candidates have been successful at interview, the HSE has confirmed that just 54 people have been placed in jobs.

