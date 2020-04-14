Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: Irish family businesses call for recovery grant, while worldwide cases near 2 million

| 6.2°C Dublin
9:20 14/04/2020
A senior World Health Organisation (WHO) figure has said facial protection is going to become the norm in the wake of coronavirus.
Dr David Nabarro, the WHO's Covid-19 envoy, said people would need to become accustomed to a "new reality".
"Some form of facial protection, I'm sure, is going to become the norm, not least to give people reassurance," he said.
"But, I would say, don't imagine that you can do what you like when you are wearing a mask."
08:20 14/04/2020
Family Business Network Ireland (FBN), an organisation representing family-owned businesses, has called for government grants to help companies navigate the coronavirus crisis.
Among the businesses that have board representation on the FBN are supermarket owners Musgrave, clothing company Portwest, and the Roche family, of the Doyle Hotel Group.
FBN proposes that firms would not pay the cash back directly to the government.
Instead, it would be repaid through the income tax receipts and increased spending of those employed at the various companies, it said.
The scheme which it is recommending would avoid adding further debt to businesses and enable them to focus on rebuilding post Covid-19.
08:02 14/04/2020
An Irishman has been quizzed by detectives as part of a multi-national €15 million personal protective equipment (PPE) scam being investigated by Interpol.
The inquiry was launched after a Germany company was duped into paying over €2 million up front through a cloned website for face masks to be used for the Covid-19 crisis.
Investigators have traced money to accounts in four separate countries after the fraud was realised late last month and two other people have appeared before a Dutch court as part of the large-scale probe.
Last Friday gardai interviewed an Irish national in Roscommon on suspicion of money laundering after €1.5 million was traced to an Irish bank account which has since been frozen.
07:20 14/04/2020
New York’s coronavirus death toll has topped 10,000 and the worldwide number of confirmed cases is closing in on two million as discussion moves to easing lockdown restrictions.
The brunt of the disease has been felt most heavily in New York, Italy, France, Spain and the United Kingdom, but grim projections of a virus that would spread with equal ferocity to other corners of America and the world have not yet materialised.
An online dashboard that tracks the global number of confirmed coronavirus cases, maintained by Johns Hopkins University, showed the number of cases passing 2,000,000 in the early hours of Tuesday.
The site was later adjusted to show 1.9 million cases worldwide, with the reasons for the change not immediately clear.
07:00 14/04/2020
An investigation is under way into how nearly 100 people who tested positive for the coronavirus were wrongly told by text they were negative.
They were told they were in the clear although their test result was "indeterminate".
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said he only found out about it yesterday, and it appeared they were part of a batch of the backlog of older tests sent to a German lab which should have been given a second reading. It will be discussed at the meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team today.
Earlier HSE chief Paul Reid said the mistake, which happened on Saturday, is currently being investigated.
The people involved would have been asked to self-isolate from the point at which they were referred for a test.
Leo Varadkar should be on holidays now. He planned to go away next week with his partner, Dr Matthew Barrett, including a few days in Spain. But now, despite Fine Gael coming third in the election, he finds the ultimate responsibility for running the country, and forming the next government, rests with him.
Easter Sunday. Florence. No room for a breath or a breeze. Everyone, from every continent, crammed into the square as for a burning or a hanging. Along streets, where in times of plague, war and famine, robed men raised aloft miracle-working paintings of the Madonna, people stand six deep, not with rose petals in hand, but phones, cameras, the odd early morning ice cream.
As pressure continues to mount on hospitals now treating more than 800 confirmed cases of Covid-19, and with additional emergency services to be drafted in to assist intensive care units this week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that he is strongly opposed to income tax increases or welfare cuts as measures to pay for the enormous cost of fighting the coronavirus.