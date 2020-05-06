Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: How hospitals will have to change after the pandemic

A member of the clinical staff wears personal protective equipment (PPE) as she cares for a patient at the Intensive Care unit at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge. (Photo by Neil HALL / POOL / AFP) (Photo by NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

08:15 6/05/2020

State racks up deficit of €7.5bn with emergency spending

A surge in spending as more than a million workers were forced on to welfare payments by the pandemic lockdown plunged the Government finances €7.5bn into the red in April.

The Exchequer deficit was €4.28bn more than that recorded in April of last year and the Department of Finance warned the budget position would deteriorate even faster in coming months as the shock from the lockdown and the cliff-edge in consumer spending rippled through the economy.

"In particular, April is a non-VAT due month which means the scale of the shock to VAT receipts will likely only be apparent in May's returns," the department said.

7:10 6/05/2020

Government cut advice on masks from its roadmap

Public health advice on face coverings was removed from the Government's roadmap for reopening the country.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) recommended publishing guidelines for "wearing face coverings in the community" by the second phase of the plan, on June 8.

However, this recommendation was deleted from the final version of the Government's 'Roadmap for Reopening Society and the Economy'.

07:05 6/05/2020

Waiting rooms in your car: How hospitals will have to chance after the pandemic

More patients who have hospital and GP appointments will be asked to wait in their car until they are ready to be seen as part of a radical shift in the way care is delivered due to the coronavirus crisis.

Hospitals and family doctors are hoping to ramp up treatments for non-Covid patients in the coming weeks, amid concern about a backlog of waiting lists and a reluctance among the public to seek emergency treatment.

Dublin GP Dr John O'Brien, who has been seconded by the HSE to oversee primary care during the crisis, said it was "easier to slam the brakes" - where appointments were deferred over the last two months - than to take them off.

"You do not want to expose anyone to unnecessary risk of getting the virus.

"There will be more virtual consultations where the patient is contacted by phone or online," he said.

7:00 6/05/2020

Ban on non-Covid-related surgery is lifted as health chiefs widen criteria for virus testing

A blanket ban on non-Covid related surgeries, introduced at the start of the nationwide lockdown, has been lifted.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) decided hospitals can return to taking non-elective surgery appointments.

It is up to individual hospitals to decide how many cases they can take.

Nphet wrote to the HSE making it aware the ban on surgeries introduced at the beginning of the crisis has now been lifted.

Hospital waiting lists have been rising steadily during the coronavirus crisis.

