Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: Government announces campaign to help public stay physically and mentally fit

Independent.ie's live blog is here to keep you informed of what's going on in Ireland and across the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

15:50

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said breaking current movement restrictions could result in lockdown being extended "by two or three weeks."

"Anyone who's thinking of breaking those restrictions, even for a few hours or an afternoon or an evening, bear in mind the consequences," he said.

"It could be having to extend the current lockdown by two or three weeks, and that's not worth just for a few hours of breach.

"I'd really ask people to accept that message, and certainly I'm trying to use the power of persuasion as much as, as much as the powers that the gardai have."

He added: "There is a direct connection between what people do and what we use it in the next seven to 11 days, and whether it's possible to ease the restrictions."





15:43

Irish Olympian John Treacy and Irish boxing champion Kellie Harrington have announced a number of Irish sport stars who will be sharing clips online encouraging people to keep fit and active.

Speaking at today's briefing, Ms Harrington said: "For me, I just started training at home and doing little bits and pieces for like five minutes or anything just moving the body, getting a little bit of a sweat off and just feeling good.

"So, as an athlete under the banner of sport Ireland, we're all coming together and we're going to be posting up some small videos of how to our top tips of how to stay active, how to stay socially connected, and fit and all this is going to be online and it's made very feasible for everybody."

15:30

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone has announced 'Let's Play Ireland', an initiative that aims to provide resources for families.

"Some aspects of childhood have actually been put on hold. Conscious of these challenges, I am today launching a suite of resources for children and for parents," Ms Zappone said.

"Just categorized in within two sections and the first one is a Parent Center, and that's on gov.ie. It's a new online resource for parents across Ireland.

"It contains information and links to a wide range of trusted and highly valued online resources to help parents access information and support that they need quickly from a single starting point, a one stop shop," she said.

"Of course it will be updated as new resources information is developed. I also of course want to remind parents though that their support continues to be there for them."

Let's Play Ireland can be accessed here, and the Parent's Centre can be found here.

15:21

A Government campaign, called #InThisTogether, which aims to help the public stay physically fit and mentally fit has been launched today by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Health Minister Simon Harris and Children's Minister Katherine Zappone.

Speaking at a briefing this afternoon, Mr Varadkar said:"We need to look after ourselves. Whether you're an older person cocooning at home. Working at home, or laid off as a consequence of the emergency.

"There are three simple things we can do to look after ourselves, stay physically active. Stay connected with friends with family, and look after your mental health."

He added: "This campaign will be a reminder of the things that we can do at home or in our locality, and how we can take little steps to get through this."

The campaign provides a number of online resources developed under the healthy Ireland program with the HSE and the Government.

Health Minister Simon Harris said: "It would be peculiar and unusual to feel great at the moment when what we're asking everybody to do is so difficult and is abnormal.

"It's not the way we usually behave. But there are great initiatives and great resources available to help people look after the well being, including a number of developed under the healthy Ireland program and from the HSE and from wider government, national and local.

"As we enter the summer months trying to put them all together in one place, so people can more easily find the information, the advice and the tips that they need to support their well being."

More information can be found here.





14:20 24/04/2020

Gatwick warns demand for flights could take four years to recover from Covid-19

Gatwick has warned it could take up to four years for demand for flights to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The West Sussex airport said it expects post-Covid-19 passenger numbers “will return to recent levels within 36 to 48 months”.

It has taken a series of measures “to enable a quick recovery of the business”.





14:00 24/04/2020

Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.7m as death toll crosses 189,900

More than 2.7 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 189,970 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The worst-hit countries are the US with 49,606 deaths and 874,372 cases, Spain with a death toll of 22,157 and 213,024 reported cases and Italy with 25,549 deaths and 189,973 cases.

Ireland is the 19th worst his country with 794 deaths and 17,607 reported cases.

There is a discrepancy in figures however, because of different reporting practices adopted by nations and a skepticism around the reporting of some countries.





13:40 24/04/2020

UK retailers suffer record collapse in sales after coronavirus store closures

UK retail sales reported the sharpest fall on record last month as clothing sales plunged by a third, according to new figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said total sales volumes dived 5.1pc as many stores shut their doors in the face of the coronavirus.

It added that clothing store sales saw a particularly sharp fall when compared with February, moving 34.8pc lower.

Meanwhile, food stores reported their strongest growth on record in March, as sales jumped 10.4pc with shoppers stocking up on essential groceries.





13:20 24/04/2020

Africa could become Covid-19 epicentre after 43pc rise in cases

Africa has seen a 43pc jump in reported Covid-19 cases in the last week following a warning from the World Health Organisation that the continent of 1.3 billion could become the next epicentre of the pandemic.

Africa has a "very, very limited" and "very, very strained" testing capacity, John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said in his weekly briefing on Thursday.

It means that the surge in infections on the continent is likely to be even higher in reality, he said.

The WHO’s recent report painted a grim picture for Africa. It warned the virus could kill more than 300,000 people and push 30 million into desperate poverty.

Africa still has time to avert such a disaster but testing people and tracing virus cases is critical, said Mr Nkengasong.





13:05 24/04/2020

New York infection rate 'could be high as one in five'

One in five New York City residents is thought to have already been infected by the coronavirus, according to preliminary results of new antibody testing.

The new estimate adds to mounting evidence New York may be the worst affected city in the world.

Random blood tests from 3,000 people across New York state showed 13.9pc had developed Covid-19 antibodies. New York City had the highest percentage of those tested at 21.2pc.

The results suggest 2.7 million of the city's nine million population had already been infected - more than 10 times higher than the 250,000 confirmed positive cases.

Read More





12:50 24/04/2020

Footballers should practise mindfulness to lower risk of injury, study suggests

Football players are less likely to be injured if they practice mindfulness techniques as part of their training, according to new research.

Sports scientists from Abertay University in Dundee worked in partnership with three Iranian institutions – Shahrood University of Technology, Allameh Tabataba’i University and University of Tehran – as well as Springfield College in the US.

Dr Luis Calmeiro, a collaborator in the study from Abertay, suggests mindfulness gives players more focus during games and training, helping them adapt to conditions and avoid injury.

The data also suggests some athletes increased their ability to cope with stress or anxiousness and improved their attention skills.





12:40 24/04/2020

Government moves to clear up confusion over contradictory claims about traffic levels

A suggestion by the government that cast doubt on reports of increased traffic on roads in breach of coronavirus restrictions was based on a report that only related to major routes.

Senior government official Liz Canavan moved to clarify contradictory messages coming from the authorities on traffic levels.

She also revealed that Dublin Bus has reported increased passenger numbers.

There was confusion last night as Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan appeared to contradict an earlier briefing by Ms Canavan yesterday that suggested there hadn't been an increase in traffic volume.

Ms Canavan had referred to a Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) analysis that found that traffic volumes earlier this week were still down between 65pc and 70pc.

However Mr Holohan later said there is hard evidence to support anecdotal reports that a sense of complacency has crept into people's behaviour.





12:20 24/04/2020

London's landmarks deserted during coronavirus pandemic

A look around the streets and landmarks of London as the usually bustling city falls quiet during the coronavirus pandemic.





12:15 24/04/2020

Update from latest Government briefing

Assistant secretary general at the Department of Taoiseach, Liz Canavan, said that Ireland is "far from past the point of danger" as she delivered the latest update at today's Government briefing.

Updates included:

The Government warned against complacency as fears emerge of people beginning to ignore Covid-19 restrictions

48,700 employers registered for Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme

Cumulative value of payments to employers so far is €488 million

Community Call Fora have received 21,500 calls nationally since the outbreak began

Ms Canavan reminded parents that applications for school transport for next school year close today - Refunds for period of closure will be provided to payments. That will be calculated at the end of the school year

5,000 people have returned to Ireland with help from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA)

DFA are continuing to provide consular advice to over 1,000 Irish abroad who have asked for guidance on coming home

Leaders at the EUCo, including an Taoiseach held video conference meeting with European Council yesterday

They endorsed a €500bn package put forward by EuroGroup and discussed the need for recovery fund

An Taoiseach has highlighted impact on agriculture and need for creation of European stockpiles ahead of potential second wave





12:10 24/04/2020

'We are far from past the point of danger' - Government warning to those not following restrictions closely

The Government has warned against complacency as fears emerge of people beginning to ignore Covid-19 restrictions. Assistant secretary general at the Department of Taoiseach, Liz Canavan, said that Ireland is not yet close to being able to abandon restrictions.

"We are now in the eighth week since our first case of Covid-19 was reported. We have made good progress in slowing the spread but we are by no means past the point of danger," she said today.

Ms Canavan said that the Government is receiving intel from a number of sources, including An Garda Síochana and the Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) on the footfall of people outside of their home and the number of people breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

She said that latest reports from Dublin Bus suggest that more and more people are travelling every day.

Ms Canavan also said that gardaí will again operate a large network of checkpoints across the country this weekend in an effort to combat the spate of people not obeying restrictions closely.

Read More





12:00 24/04/2020

Trump widely condemned after suggesting disinfectant could be injected into patients as Covid-19 treatment

Donald Trump has been widely condemned after suggesting disinfectant could be injected into patients as a possible treatment for Covid-19.

The president noted that researchers were looking at the effects of disinfectants on coronavirus and wondered aloud if they could be injected into people, saying the virus "does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that".

But William Bryan of the Department of Homeland Security science and technology unit said health officials were not considering such treatment.

The White House was also pitching "emerging" research on the benefits of sunlight and humidity in diminishing the threat of coronavirus.

Read More





11:40 24/04/2020

New test being developed to measure Covid-19 infection levels

A new test is being developed which could detect whether people who have had coronavirus are still infectious.

Scientists are creating a test to detect how much active virus an infected person is harbouring – known as viral load.

Unlike current tests, which do not separately measure the non-infectious and the active parts of the virus, the team is refining a test which could tell users not only whether they are carrying active virus, but also how much.

This could help healthcare workers and others know when they are safe to return to work.

Read More





11:20 24/04/2020

Family relief as widow of Covid-19 victim recovers from virus

The widow of a man who died from Covid-19 has recovered from the virus in the nursing home where the couple lived.

Nell McGroddy (72), a resident of the Tara Winthrop Private Clinic in Swords, Dublin, tested positive for the coronavirus days before her husband, John.

Former garda John died on March 29 and Nell, his wife of 50 years, was too unwell to attend his funeral.

This week, her eldest son, Dom, told the Irish Independent his mother has bounced back from her illness and is doing "extremely well".

Read More





11:00 24/04/2020

Simon Harris said he is 'hopeful' for some easing of Covid-19 lockdown on May 5 but cannot guarantee it

Health Minister Simon Harris said that he is "really hopeful" that Covid-19 restrictions can be eased on May 5, but that no drastic change of the regulations will be seen.

"Do I see easing or tweaking, I really really hope, I really hope we can see some.

"I don't see a dramatic change on May 5," he said.

Speaking on the Pat Kenny Show, the Fine Gael TD said, however, that he hopes a plan can be published around that date, providing a road map for Ireland's eventual escape form a lockdown situation.





10:40 24/04/2020

EU agrees to revamp budget and set up massive coronavirus recovery plan

EU leaders have agreed to revamp the EU’s long-term budget and set up a massive recovery fund to tackle the impact of coronavirus and help rebuild the bloc’s ravaged economies.

But deep differences remain over the best way to achieve those goals.

With more than 100,000 Europeans known to have died from the virus, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, and business only slowly starting to open in some countries, the urgent need for funds in hard-hit countries like Italy and Spain has never been starker.

10:20 24/04/2020

UK sees notable reduction in seismic noise caused by human activity – experts

Staying at home has led to a notable reduction in the hum of ground vibrations in the UK generated by human activities such as air and road traffic and industrial work, geoscientists have said.

Experts said that compared to noise levels before lockdown, signals from seismometers across the country show ambient noise caused by people going about their daily lives has dropped between 20pc and 50pc in the last five weeks.

Seismometers are normally used to record earthquakes and volcanic activity, but they also track the vibrations in the planet’s upper crust, or seismic noise, caused by humans.

Dr Brian Baptie, head of seismology at the British Geological Survey in Nottingham, told the PA news agency: "We have got a network of around 100 sensors all across the UK measuring seismic activity.

"What we have since lockdown is that noise levels at nearly all of our stations have gone down by somewhere between 20pc to 50pc."





10:00 24/04/2020

Everything you need to know about the coronavirus vaccine being tested on humans

As the clinical testing on humans begins in the search for a Covid-19 vaccine, clinical lead Professor Sarah Gilbert tells us everything you need to know about the trial.





09:40 24/04/2020

'Miracle man' beats Covid-19 10 years after swine flu ordeal

A grandfather has told how he feels lucky to be alive after surviving not one but two deadly pandemics, both of which left him fighting for his life.

Conor Cleary (59), from Cabinteely, south Dublin, was welcomed home by his ecstatic family on Wednesday after 26 days on life support battling Covid-19.

Ten years ago, he spent three months in the same intensive care unit in St Vincent's Hospital battling swine flu. His condition was so bad then that he was administered the last rites at one point.

Speaking from his home, Mr Cleary said he is thankful to the medical staff who have dubbed him the 'miracle man'.

Read More





09:20 24/04/2020

Mum throws online isolation birthday party for daughter with leukaemia

A loving mother has thrown an eighth birthday party in isolation for her little girl with leukaemia - sharing a homemade cake with her and her big sister, as a magician performed tricks and her friends popped in - using video calls.

Diagnosed with leukaemia - cancer of the white blood cells - in January 2019, because of her compromised immune system, little Maia Blue has been self-isolating since March 16 with her mother Tania, 44, who works for the JobCentre and her sister Saamiyah, 13.

Classed as vulnerable due to the Covid-19 virus, Maia has been advised not to leave home for 12 weeks, meaning her mum had an unusual party to plan for her birthday on April 2 - with all her friends and family also in lockdown and no one outside their household allowed to attend.





09:00 24/04/2020

Threat of longer lockdown as more people flout Covid rules

The easing of lockdown measures in less than a fortnight’s time has been placed at risk as more people flout public health rules designed to limit their movements.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and Health Minister Simon Harris warned that if today was May 5, there would be no changes.

Evidence was revealed showing increased traffic, and more people out and about, which could jeopardise plans to relax some of the emergency measures.

Dr Holohan said: "We are seeing a bit of slippage in things like traffic, movement and walking."

Read More





08:20 24/04/2020

Middle-aged people with children 'bear brunt of virus income shock'

People between the ages of 35 and 54 who have children are feeling the pinch from the pandemic the most.

A new survey has also found that just one in eight of all households has the financial firepower to weather an economic emergency like this.

The sharpest financial hit is being suffered by those aged between 35 and 54, due to high debts and child-related costs, according to KBC Bank.

Around a quarter of consumers say they would have to borrow to pay for an unexpected emergency, with a third of these using a credit card.

Read More





07:40 24/04/2020

Summer hope as Donald Trump showcases idea that heat and humidity could help fight virus

The White House has pitched “emerging” research on the benefits of sunlight and humidity in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Past studies have not found good evidence that the warmer temperatures and higher humidity of spring and summer will help diminish the spread of the virus.

But William Bryan of the Department of Homeland Security said that there are “emerging results” from new research that suggest solar light has a powerful effect in killing the virus on surfaces and in the air.

He said scientists have seen a similar effect from higher temperatures and humidity.

“The virus is dying at a much more rapid pace just from exposure to higher temperatures and just from exposure to humidity,” Mr Bryan said.





07:20 24/04/2020

Face value: Plastics firm helps protect healthcare heroes

A firm that makes precision plastic parts for the aviation and car industries has successfully rededicated a production line to make essential face-shields for healthcare workers.

The new product was designed, certified and released for production in just three weeks by Future Plastics after the initial idea was suggested by company operations manager Padraig Shine.

Based in Navan, Co Meath, Future Plastics is now capable of producing up to 100,000 Protexx face shields per week for the home, UK and European markets.

Critically, the face-shields are designed to demanding EU directives and comply with special personal protection standards.

Read More





07:00 24/04/2020

Staffing crisis in private nursing homes worsens

The staffing crisis in some private nursing homes is escalating as the HSE's testing blitz for the coronavirus is forcing more workers to take sick leave.

The major surge in confirmed cases - 936 yesterday - is being linked to increased testing in residential facilities.

But Nursing Homes Ireland warned the promised redeployment of workers from the HSE to make up for staff shortfalls is not materialising.

Its chief executive, Tadhg Daly, said a "huge crisis is now emerging and is likely to exacerbate, arising from mass testing for Covid-19 being undertaken in nursing homes".

Read More





06:40 24/04/2020

US government delivers nearly €465 billion more in virus aid

President Donald Trump will be holding a signing ceremony on Friday for the US government’s new $500 billion (€465 billion) coronavirus relief bill.

The package, which was passed on Thursday, will bring relief to employers and hospitals buckling under the strain of a pandemic that has claimed almost 50,000 American lives and one in six US jobs.

Anchoring the bill is $250 billion (€232.5 billion) to replenish a fund to help small and medium-size businesses with payroll, rent and other expenses.

The payroll program provides forgivable loans so businesses can continue paying workers while forced to stay closed for social distancing and stay-at-home orders.

