Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: Face mask use for public being considered - Holohan

Be happy: ‘Even if it’s the last thing you want to do, give a smile in case someone needs it.’ Photo: Ariana Cubillos/AP

An employee sprays disinfectant in a BTS commuter train carriage as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19 in Bangkok. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP)

Independent.ie reporters keeping you up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world.





7:30 29/04/2020

Coronavirus cases pass million mark in US as states begin lifting restrictions

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States has passed a million, accounting for nearly a third of the total cases worldwide.

The figures, from tracking at Johns Hopkins University, show a worldwide death toll of more than 210,000, though the real numbers are likely to be higher owing to limited testing and differences in counting deaths.

States are beginning to lift their restrictions as the death toll from Covid-19 in the US surpasses the 58,220 service personnel killed in Vietnam.

Hopes have emerged that as some governors across the United States begin to ease restrictions life in places like New York will return to some kind of normal (John Minchillo/AP)

Whatsapp Hopes have emerged that as some governors across the United States begin to ease restrictions life in places like New York will return to some kind of normal (John Minchillo/AP)

Similarly, countries in Europe are beginning to loosen their lockdown restrictions, and France, Spain and Greece are among the latest to put forward roadmaps for restarting their economies.

But uncertainty about what people should do to protect their health after they emerge from lockdown remains.

In the US, this was highlighted in Georgia after businesses such as barber shops and tattoo parlours were given the go-ahead to reopen.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said people could find the changes perplexing, adding: “In reality we’re under a stay-at-home order until April 30.

“Yet you can go get your nails done, you can go get a tattoo, you can go to movie theatres, you can go to bowling alleys. It’s those kinds of things that leave people confused.”

7:20 29/04/2020

Aer Lingus owner warns of 'several years' to regain passenger levels

Aer Lingus owner IAG has warned that it will have to implement "group-wide restructuring measures" after predicting that a return to 2019 passenger levels will take "several years" following the coronavirus pandemic.

And it said that 12,000 staff at British Airways (BA) are likely to be made redundant. BA employed 45,000 people before the crisis hit. Aer Lingus, meanwhile, employs more than 4,000 people.

Releasing first quarter results this afternoon, IAG said that it incurred a €1.3bn exceptional charge in the period due to the "ineffectiveness" of its fuel and foreign currency hedges for the remainder of 2020. Those hedges would have been made based on normal operating conditions.

IAG, which is headed by chief executive Willie Walsh, also owns British Airways, Iberia, Level and Barcelona-based budget carrier Vueling.

07:00 29/04/2020

Face mask use for public being considered – Holohan

The use of face masks in public is being considered as part of efforts to tackle coronavirus in Ireland, the chief medical officer has said.

Dr Tony Holohan’s comments came as the Scottish government issued guidance for people to shield their faces in places such as shops and on public transport.

The powersharing executive in Northern Ireland is also due to consider a similar proposal.

Dr Holohan said the wearing of face masks was “one of the measures we are giving consideration to”.

