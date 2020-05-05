Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: Exercise limit raised to 5km and cocooners can leave home from today

Independent.ie reporters keeping you up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world.

07.10 05/05/2020

What changes to restrictions will come into place today?

From today, there are two changes that come into effect. These are:

Those cocooning can now leave the home for exercise provided they do not come into contact with other people.

The exercise limit of 2km is being raised to 5km outside the home

Fears total focus on Covid-19 will mean a surge in deaths from other illnesses

Expand Close Tough choices: Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer for the Department of Health, previously said he was worried people were ignoring signs that they were unwell. There are fears that there could be a surge in acutely ill patients once the current crisis is over. Photo: Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tough choices: Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer for the Department of Health, previously said he was worried people were ignoring signs that they were unwell. There are fears that there could be a surge in acutely ill patients once the current crisis is over. Photo: Steve Humphreys

It was something Tony Holohan spotted himself, almost a month ago.

The Chief Medical Officer for the Department of Health had gone to hospital after becoming unwell and during a short stay, he noticed unoccupied beds and empty waiting rooms all around him.

The hospital wasn't as busy as he thought it should be, he later told reporters, and he was worried people were ignoring signs that they were unwell.

His message was clear: "Please do not ignore any symptom outside of Covid-19. The hospitals are there for all ailments, not just Covid-19."

Read More

Paschal Donohoe - 'I'm working from my spare bedroom and my son is now cutting my hair'

Expand Close Being ‘careful’: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has changed his work set-up to adapt to the lockdown. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Being ‘careful’: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has changed his work set-up to adapt to the lockdown.

His teenage son is cutting his hair and he's running the economy from the upstairs spare room in his red-brick terraced house in Phibsborough.

Paschal Donohoe has adjusted to life in lockdown, like every other parent in the country.

The Finance Minister has had changes made to his office in the Department of Finance. The Tricolour and EU flags have been placed behind his desk and a video-conferencing monitor is out front as he participates in EU finance ministers' meetings.

However, he has taken his work home by converting the spare room into an office.

Read More

Cabinet overruled Nphet on advice that over-70s should keep cocooning until August

Expand Close Simon Coveney (Brian Lawless/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Simon Coveney (Brian Lawless/PA)

Health officials advised that over-70s should keep cocooning in their homes until August but were overruled by the Cabinet.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) recommended that cocooning advice for older and vulnerable people should remain in place for the next three months. The advice was included in the original version of the roadmap for reopening the country.

However, after a debate at Cabinet, ministers decided to remove the recommendation from the Government's 'Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business'.

Read More

Online Editors