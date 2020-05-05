Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: Exercise limit raised to 5km and cocooners can leave home from today

| 8.3°C Dublin
07.10 05/05/2020
It was something Tony Holohan spotted himself, almost a month ago.
The Chief Medical Officer for the Department of Health had gone to hospital after becoming unwell and during a short stay, he noticed unoccupied beds and empty waiting rooms all around him.
The hospital wasn't as busy as he thought it should be, he later told reporters, and he was worried people were ignoring signs that they were unwell.
His message was clear: "Please do not ignore any symptom outside of Covid-19. The hospitals are there for all ailments, not just Covid-19."
His teenage son is cutting his hair and he's running the economy from the upstairs spare room in his red-brick terraced house in Phibsborough.
Paschal Donohoe has adjusted to life in lockdown, like every other parent in the country.
The Finance Minister has had changes made to his office in the Department of Finance. The Tricolour and EU flags have been placed behind his desk and a video-conferencing monitor is out front as he participates in EU finance ministers' meetings.
However, he has taken his work home by converting the spare room into an office.
Health officials advised that over-70s should keep cocooning in their homes until August but were overruled by the Cabinet.
The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) recommended that cocooning advice for older and vulnerable people should remain in place for the next three months. The advice was included in the original version of the roadmap for reopening the country.
However, after a debate at Cabinet, ministers decided to remove the recommendation from the Government's 'Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business'.
