Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: Death toll reaches 794 as 28 more people die of Covid-19

Independent.ie's live blog is here to keep you informed of what's going on in Ireland and across the world during the coronavirus pandemic.





07:20 24/04/2020

Face value: Plastics firm helps protect healthcare heroes

Shielded: Gary Foley of Future Plastics, which is now making PPE face masks at its plant in Navan, Co Meath. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Shielded: Gary Foley of Future Plastics, which is now making PPE face masks at its plant in Navan, Co Meath. Photo: Steve Humphreys

A firm that makes precision plastic parts for the aviation and car industries has successfully rededicated a production line to make essential face-shields for healthcare workers.

The new product was designed, certified and released for production in just three weeks by Future Plastics after the initial idea was suggested by company operations manager Padraig Shine.

Based in Navan, Co Meath, Future Plastics is now capable of producing up to 100,000 Protexx face shields per week for the home, UK and European markets.

Critically, the face-shields are designed to demanding EU directives and comply with special personal protection standards.

07:00 24/04/2020

Staffing crisis in private nursing homes worsens

The staffing crisis in some private nursing homes is escalating as the HSE's testing blitz for the coronavirus is forcing more workers to take sick leave.

The major surge in confirmed cases - 936 yesterday - is being linked to increased testing in residential facilities.

But Nursing Homes Ireland warned the promised redeployment of workers from the HSE to make up for staff shortfalls is not materialising.

Its chief executive, Tadhg Daly, said a "huge crisis is now emerging and is likely to exacerbate, arising from mass testing for Covid-19 being undertaken in nursing homes".

06:40 24/04/2020

US government delivers nearly €465 billion more in virus aid

President Donald Trump will be holding a signing ceremony on Friday for the US government’s new $500 billion (€465 billion) coronavirus relief bill.

The package, which was passed on Thursday, will bring relief to employers and hospitals buckling under the strain of a pandemic that has claimed almost 50,000 American lives and one in six US jobs.

Anchoring the bill is $250 billion (€232.5 billion) to replenish a fund to help small and medium-size businesses with payroll, rent and other expenses.

The payroll program provides forgivable loans so businesses can continue paying workers while forced to stay closed for social distancing and stay-at-home orders.

Online Editors