Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: Death toll reaches 794 as 28 more people die of Covid-19

A teacher cleans and disinfects chairs and tables at the the Phoenix Gymnasium secondary school in Dortmund, Germany, amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

18:00

Ireland is 'in no means a safe place' despite reproductive rate of Covid-19 falling, Health Minister warns

Health Minister Simon Harris has warned that despite the Covid-19 reproduction rate

falling we are "in no means in a safe place" and social distancing must be maintained.

Earlier he revealed that the reproduction rate of the virus has now fallen further to between 0.5 and 1 - meaning every person who contracts the disease is infecting less than one other person.

However, speaking in the Dáil today, Mr Harris said: “If we had to decide on lifting measures today for tomorrow, the Chief Medical Officer advises me we would not make any changes.

“But we are working on a roadmap, which we will finalise over the next week. One which must acknowledge increased movement carries increased risk.”

17:38

28 more people die of Covid-19

The Department of Health has been notified of 28 further deaths and 936 additional cases.

17:15

Reproductive rate of Covid-19 has fallen again, Health Minister says

The reproductive rate of Covid-19 has fallen further to between 0.5 and one, the Health Minister has said.

The reproductive rate, known as R0 or R naught, fell to between 0.7 and one last week.

Health Minister Simon Harris told the Dail the reproductive rate of Covid-19 has fallen again, meaning the virus is becoming suppressed within the community.

“Having fallen between 0.7 and one last week, it now stands at between 0.5 to one. This means each ten patients will likely infect another five or ten people. The virus will slowly be suppressed.”









16:35

Varadkar suggests coronavirus testing to be ramped up next week

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has suggested that coronavirus testing will be ramped up next week with the criteria for getting a test set to be broadened.

But he also warned it could result in a new backlog.

It came after the Dáil was told that there is capacity to do 10,000 tests a day but just half this number are being carried out.

One of the key factors in determining who coronavirus restrictions can be eased is a target of being able to do 15,000 tests-a-day.

The issued was raised by Aontú TD Peadar Tóibín who claimed that testing remains "in crisis".

He said that Health Minister Simon Harris promised a month ago that the 15,000 target would be reached within days but this hasn't happened.

15:00

Virus warnings for Ramadan as some countries ease pandemic shutdowns

The world is inching towards a new phase in the coronavirus crisis as some countries like Vietnam and New Zealand with few new cases move to end their shutdowns while others like Singapore and Japan are tightening measures to prevent a surge in infections.

Many countries are moving from crisis mode to figuring out how to live with the virus by modifying pre-pandemic routines with precautions, more testing and containment of flare-ups, mindful of the potential for future waves of the virus.

Authorities in the capital of Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim majority nation, extended to May 22 strict disease-fighting restrictions with the approach of Ramadan, which begins with the new moon this week.

With traditional, communal meals for the poor, large fast-breaking dinners with family and friends and cultural events after sunset cancelled, the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims find themselves cut off from much of what makes the month special.





14:40

Micheál Martin seeks clarity on whether face masks should be worn to help fight virus spread

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has sought clarity on whether members of the public should wear face masks as part of measures to halt the spread of coronavirus.

His remarks came as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that everything must be done to avoid a "deadly second wave" of Covid-19 as restrictions are eased.

He said that "extreme vigilance" is required to limit the increase of new cases and prevent more deaths.

Mr Martin raised the issue of face masks for the public - which has not yet been recommended by health authorities here - during a Dáil debate on the crisis.

He said "more clarity" is needed on the issue as some experts elsewhere have advised that they could help slow the spread of the virus.

Mr Martin said that use of masks should not take supply away from the health service but the issue should be reviewed.

He also criticised the situation in nursing homes which have seen a high proportion of the coronavirus deaths.

He said the new supports announced for the homes are "too bureaucratic" and asked what proportion of resident have been tested.





14:20

UN chief warns that pandemic is becoming a ‘human rights crisis’

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has said the coronavirus pandemic is "a human crisis that is fast becoming a human rights crisis".

The UN chief issued a video message warning there is discrimination in the delivery of public services to tackle Covid-19 and there are "structural inequalities that impede access to them".

He said the pandemic has also seen "disproportionate effects on certain communities, the rise of hate speech, the targeting of vulnerable groups, and the risks of heavy-handed security responses undermining the health response".

He warned that with "rising ethno-nationalism, populism, authoritarianism and a push back against human rights in some countries, the crisis can provide a pretext to adopt repressive measures for purposes unrelated to the pandemic".





14:00

Maynooth University to open student apartments for frontline health care workers to self-isolate

Maynooth University (MU) is opening its student apartments to allow returning frontline health care workers to self-isolate for 14 days when they come back from abroad to help tackle the Covid-19 crisis.

MU is partnering with the Answer Ireland’s Call initiative to provide 20 rooms free of charge, with security, cleaning and other costs funded by private donations and Maynooth alumni.

Ireland’s Call was started by businessman Neil Sands, a former MU student, who graduated with a BA in Maths and Statistics, History in 2003, and the university is the first .

MU President Professor Philip Nolan is also playing a leading roll in the national effort against the coronavirus, as chair of the National Public Health Emergency (Team (Nphet) mathematical modelling group.





13:00

Covid-19 vaccine unlikely to be available this year despite UK trials starting

A coronavirus vaccine is unlikely to be available before the year is out despite tens of millions of pounds being poured into UK trials that start imminently.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed £41 million of additional investment this week for vaccine research taking place at Oxford University and Imperial College London, with Oxford given the green light to start human trials on Thursday.

But Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, poured cold water on hopes that an impending vaccine could be the way out of the UK Covid-19 lockdown.

He told reporters at the daily Downing Street press briefing that some social distancing measures would need to stay in place until there was a vaccine or drug which reduced the severity of Covid-19.





12:40

Travel firm says airlines offering vouchers instead of refunds is ‘bad idea for everyone’

The boss of a major online travel agency has condemned rival firms and airlines for offering vouchers instead of cash refunds for cancelled holidays.

Simon Cooper, founder and chief executive of On The Beach, said the issuing of vouchers is “a travesty” as consumers face being ripped off when they re-book once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

A number of travel companies and airlines are offering vouchers which can be exchanged for an alternative booking at a later date.

Mr Cooper described this as “a bad idea for everyone concerned”.





12:20 23/04/2020

Lewis Capaldi donates to Instagram auction for emergency services

Celebrities including Lewis Capaldi, Loyle Carner and Arsenal’s Bernd Leno have all donated items to be sold off in a unique Instagram Auction.

Called 19 Days against Covid-19, each day the account will post an item and have people bid in the comments section.

All the money raised will to the National Emergencies Trust, originally set up to help those effected by the Grenfell disaster, it will now go towards supporting the coronavirus response.

The auction begins Thursday April 23, instagram account @19daysvscovid19. Molly Manning Walker. Co-Founder, 19 Days against Covid-19.





12:00

Question mark over reinfection means 'immunity passport' plan may be flawed

An 'immunity passport' plan, which would allow employees who recover from the coronavirus to go back to work after undergoing a blood test, may not be entirely reliable according to a new report.

However, the antibody test could play a role in hastening the lifting of lockdown measures by giving public health doctors vital information on what is happening in the wider population by sampling a lot of people.

A proposal is in place to conduct an all-Ireland sampling using this kind of test.

Hiqa, the health watchdog, assessed the proposal to take blood tests from people who may have had the virus and were unaware of it by finding out if they developed antibodies which might prevent them being reinfected.

It has been suggested in other countries that these people could be given so-called immunity passports as they were likely to have built up immunity and would not be reinfected.

However, Hiqa said the coronavirus is new and "little is known regarding the adequacy of the immune response or the duration of immunity".

Therefore, it is not known if reinfection can occur.





11:40

New Covid-19 measures to decrease number of people per room in direct provision will extend beyond the crisis

The Government announced today that in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, measures are being put in place to decrease the occupancy density in direct provision centres. These measures, they say, will last beyond the crisis.

At a briefing this morning, Government officials said: "The Ombudsman has welcomed sustained improvements in the direct provision system in response to COVID-19.

"The department of justice and equality has reduced the numbers of persons and rooms across the entire direct provision system to ensure that there are now no more than three single persons in any room.

"They intend to continue this policy when the crisis is over. Also, as part of the response to the current crisis new accommodation has been opened and over 600 residents have been relocated to support social distancing and cocooning measures for the most vulnerable.

"The department of justice and equality has acknowledged there is more to do, including a reduction in the number of residents in emergency accommodation and the length of time that residents spend there.

"They're working with the local authorities and the city and county managers association to assist residents with that transition to mainstream accommodation complaints from residents are taken seriously."





11:20

Coronavirus ‘highlights unsustainability of Direct Provision accommodation’ - Ombudsman

Coronavirus has highlighted the “unsustainability” of having three or more people living in the same room in Direct Provision, a report has found.

Ombudsman Peter Tyndall raised concerns over accommodation in the Direct Provision system in his annual report.

Mr Tyndall said the contagious nature of Covid-19 has highlighted how unsustainable it is to have three or more people, who are not from the same family, living in the same room for a significant amount of time.

Many people in Direct Provision centres share bedrooms with multiple people, particularly among the increasing numbers in emergency accommodation.

In his report, Mr Tyndall said the number of people in the Direct Provision system increased by 30pc during 2018, and by 16pc by early 2020.

He said the McMahon report – the recognised benchmark for Direct Provision services – had criticised the Department of Justice and Equality’s use of a definition from the 1966 Housing Act as the minimum space required for a bedroom.





11:00 23/04/2020

Older people to be allowed out for limited daily exercise as hardware stores could reopen

Older people are expected to be allowed time to exercise outdoors every day when the Government begins to ease Covid-19 restrictions next month.

Under plans being developed, the over-70s will still be asked to cocoon but they will not be forced to stay in their homes 24 hours a day.

Designating specific times for older people to use parks and local amenities is one measure under consideration.

It is expected the ban on non-essential travel will also be eased to allow people to travel more than 2km from their home. However, a new limit is likely to be set.

Plans are also being drafted to allow hardware shops and garden centres to officially reopen as long as social-distancing measures are adhered to.

10:40 24/04/2020

Leading professor of immunology criticises Covid-19 testing - says only one in 10 Irish cases being picked up

A professor of immunology has raised concerns that Ireland’s scale of testing for Covid-19 is picking up only one in 10 cases.

Paul Moynagh said officials need to ramp up the level of testing before considering lifting any of the current restrictions.

He told RTE’s Morning Ireland: “In terms of community testing, if we’re picking up very few cases, the primary role they’re testing at the moment is for disease surveillance rather than being actively used to identify and suppress transmission.

“I think we need to address that and in fact, if you look at the WHO (World Health Organisation), they have indicated six conditions that a country must meet before considering lifting restrictions.

“At the top of them very much related to testing, and being able to test and trace every positive case and identify every contact.

“I don’t think we are anywhere near that situation.

“Then being able to control the hotspots of infections, such as nursing homes and obviously that’s a key challenge at the moment.”









09:10

'Beloved' nursing home worker (31) dies after catching coronavirus

A 31-year-old staff member in a north Dublin nursing home has become the latest healthcare worker to die from Covid-19.

The woman, who worked night shifts in one of the units at the Tara Winthrop Private Clinic in Swords, is believed to have died in the past number of days.

It is understood that at least 10 residents in the long-term care facility, which accommodates up to 140, have passed away since an outbreak of Covd-19 took hold there.

Staff at the nursing home, which has a long-standing reputation of exceptional care, are said to be deeply saddened by the deaths.

07:50

Drug discovered by a Donegal scientist and now found on farms could be used to fight coronavirus

A wonder drug which a Donegal scientist was instrumental in developing will undergo a clinical trial to see how effective it is in the battle against Covid-19.

Ivermectin is commonly used by farmers to treat roundworm in cattle and sheep, but it is also used in the treatment of parasitic infections in humans, such as in the treatment of head lice.

Professor William Campbell (89), originally from Ramelton, in county Donegal, was awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine and Physiology in 2015 for his work in the development of the drug.

It has had a massive impact on world health, saving millions of people from diseases caused by parasites in developing countries, such as river blindness.

The drug will be at the centre of a new trial by French researchers to ascertain if it could be used in the fight against coronavirus, after promising results were recorded in an Australian lab.

07:45

WHO defends decision to not declare coronavirus pandemic a global emergency sooner

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organisation has defended the decision to declare an international emergency on January 30.

During a virtual press conference, the director general gave an update on the global picture with cases in Western Europe declining but African countries seeing a rise.





07:05

Publicans ready for legal fight if insurers won't pay

Publicans are preparing to take legal action against insurers over their refusal to pay out on business interruption claims.

As the battle between the hospitality and insurance sectors rumbles on, insurers have been accused of "behaving immorally" during the Covid-19 crisis.

The owners of a rural Co Wexford pub, whose policy stated an infectious disease is grounds for a business interruption claim, say they are "completely broken" after their insurer refused to pay out.

Some publicans are also still paying high rents despite being closed and are growing increasingly frustrated by insurance companies refusing to pay out.

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), which represents pubs in the greater Dublin area, said insurers were "hiding behind 60-page contracts to avoid paying out".

Donall O'Keeffe, CEO of the LVA, said: "The insurance industry is setting up its stall and they are going to fight it all the way, they are grinding people down, testing people's stamina, and they have no intention of paying out."

07:00 23/04/2020

Minister set to let schools hold their own exams for Junior Cycle

Education Minister Joe McHugh is set to give his blessing to schools to go ahead with their own Junior Cycle exams in the coming weeks, rather than obliging students to wait until the autumn.

But his officials are working on guidance to ensure a certain level of uniformity among schools that opt for this approach, including ensuring they have agreed assessment policies.

The Junior Cycle exams issue was among the matters discussed at a meeting yesterday between the Department of Education and education stakeholders, including school managers, teacher unions and parent representatives.

Afterwards, Mr McHugh said: "The best way to address this issue is to allow the group have further discussions, in a spirit of partnership in the best interests of this year's Junior Cycle students.

"I would urge schools to await the conclusion of these discussions with the education partners before taking any decisions regarding assessment arrangements for their Junior Cycle students."

