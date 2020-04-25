Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: Death toll exceeds 1,000 as 37 more people die of Covid-19

Lockdown: Confinement is keeping those most at risk safe but it is not a sustainable way of living. Photo: Jean-Francois Badias

07:10 25/04/2020

Brazil becoming coronavirus hot spot as testing falters

Cases of the new coronavirus are overwhelming hospitals, morgues and cemeteries across Brazil as the country veers closer to becoming one of the world’s pandemic hot spots.

Medical officials in Rio de Janeiro and at least four other major cities have warned that their hospital systems are on the verge of collapse, or are already too overwhelmed to take any more patients.

Health experts expect the number of infections in the country of 211 million people will be much higher than what has been reported because of insufficient, delayed testing.

Meanwhile, President Jair Bolsonaro has shown no sign of wavering from his insistence that Covid-19 is a relatively minor disease and that broad social-distancing measures are not needed to stop it.





07:00 25/04/2020

'Whole season is gone at drop of a hat' - milliners count cost of cancellations

Cancelled ladies' days at the races, no Dublin Horse Show and no mothers of the bride ordering bespoke hats.

It's a tough time for the country's milliners who have seen the lifeblood of their profession, the big, dress-up occasion, vanish this summer.

The Punchestown Festival, due to start on Tuesday, would have been the kick-off of the racing summer finery, followed by another 12 ladies' days during June and July and a further seven for August and September.

The cancellation of the jewel in the crown on the best dressed circuit - Ladies' Day at the Dublin Horse Show at the RDS - shows why milliners are fit to cry into their ostrich feathers and colourful crinoline straw.

Online Editors