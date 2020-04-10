Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: Current movement restrictions to last until at least May 5

08/04/2020 People sitting out in Dun Laoghaire Dublin and maintaining a social distance due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pic Collins Photos.

Keep informed of these unprecedented times with the latest coronavirus updates on Independent.ie's live blog.





16:20 10/04/2020

Current Covid-19 restrictions to remain in place for at least three more weeks, Taoiseach announces

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced that the current movement restrictions, put in place to combat the spread of Covid-19, will remain in place for at least another three weeks.

The restrictions were set to expire on Easter Sunday, but according to an Taoiseach, latest PublicHealth advice is to extend the lockdown for at least another three weeks, and the Government is to follow the advice.

The current restrictions will now remain in place until at least May 5.

"I know it is very difficult but every sacrifice we make is helping to save lives," Mr Varadkar said.

"Because the vast majority of people have heeded the advice of experts, we have been able to interuot the spread of the virus

"Today's message is that we cannot be complacent and we cannot lose focus.





16:04 10/04/2020

Leaving cert will go ahead but later in the summer than usual

The Leaving Certificate will go ahead this year but will be postponed until later in the summer than it regularly takes place.

It is understood that the exams will begin in late July or August.

The Junior Cycle Exams will not go ahead this summer as planned.





15:45 10/04/2020

Spain’s daily death toll falls to lowest since March 24

The coronavirus has claimed at least 15,843 lives in Spain and has officially infected 152,446 people, but both the rate of contagion and mortality are dropping, official health ministry data showed on Friday.

The 605 new deaths recorded overnight were the lowest increase since March 24. There were 4,576 more recorded infections than a day earlier, reducing the daily rate of contagion to 3%.

The Spanish government was meeting on Friday to establish a 20 billion-euro (£17.5 billion) fund to help small businesses and the self-employed cope with the economic fallout from the Covid-19 outbreak, but it will also discuss what comes next for 47 million Spaniards who have been quarantined for four weeks.

15:15 10/04/2020

10 further deaths and 112 new Covid-19 Northern Ireland cases confirmed

A further 10 people have died in Northern Ireland after contracting coronavirus, it has been confirmed.

It brings the total number of deaths across the region to 92 people. This is the second highest daily death rate announced so far, with the highest being 12 patients.

The Public Health Agency said a further 112 Covid-19 cases were confirmed after testing as of 12.02pm on Friday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in NI to 1,589. So far a total of 11,006 people have been tested for the virus.

In the UK as a whole the death toll jumped by 953 to 8,931, according to figures released by all of the home nations.





14:18 10/04/2020

Irish companies face growing cyber risks – report

Irish companies are facing a growing risk from cyber attacks, as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the economy.

The top three risks facing businesses here include cybercriminal activity, weaknesses a firms network security chain, and business disruption, according to global insurance and consulting group Aon.

In recent days and weeks there has been an increase in phishing emails posing as Covid-19 alerts.

These emails to employees typically contain unsafe attachments which purport to offer information about the outbreak or updates on how to remain safe.

In addition, thousands of businesses were unprepared for the current crisis.

In Aon’s latest Global Risk Management survey, pandemic risk was identified by leaders as only ranking as the 60th most prominent risk to the business community last year.

Rory Moloney, global CEO of Aon Risk Consulting said: “With many employees now working from home to limit the spread of the virus, companies have become totally dependent on IT networks and systems. At this time of unprecedented digital dependency, cyber risks are quickly evolving.”

13:21 10/04/2020

Government says 2km rule does not apply to domestic abuse victims

PEOPLE who may be experiencing domestic abuse at home are not subject to the restrictions on movement imposed due to the Covid-19 crisis, the Government has said.

The Department of Justice has launched an awareness campaign with frontline organisations to ensure that victims of domestic abuse are aware of the supports available to them.

Speaking at the daily Covid-19 briefing, Department of the Taoiseach official Liz Canavan said the rule that people must stay within a 2km limit of their home if they go outside does not apply if you are trying to avoid “risk of harm”.

“An Garda Síochána is prioritising the response to domestic abuse,” she said.

“Other services like the courts and the Legal Aid Board are ready to offer support where needed and any restrictions on moving around, including the 2km rule, do not apply to a person trying to avoid risk of harm or seeking to access an essential service.”

New TV and radio ads focusing on the issue of domestic abuse that may be occurring during the current restrictions will be aired from next week and will carry a message to victims that services are still available despite the emergency.

12:00 10/04/2020

After a two-week freeze of all non-essential economic activity, factories and construction sites are set to resume work on Monday. Schools, most shops and offices will remain closed, with people encouraged to work from home.

Experts have warned that the return of certain activity will increase contagion and that health authorities need to scrutinise any new cases.

11:00 10/04/2020

Coronavirus restrictions ‘could be lifted in a couple of weeks’

Some restrictions on movement in Ireland could be lifted within a couple of weeks, a health service adviser has said.

Cillian De Gascun, chairman of the HSE’s expert advisory group on Covid-19, said “real-time” testing and contact tracing systems would need to be in place before any relaxation of the lockdown could happen.

The coronavirus death toll in Ireland rose to 263 on Thursday, with 28 further deaths reported.

There have been 6,574 confirmed cases in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will make a recommendation to the Government on Friday on whether to extend the strict clampdown on movement beyond Easter Sunday, when the initial period is due to expire.

It is widely expected that the restrictions will remain in place. People are currently only allowed to leave their homes in a limited set of circumstances.

Dr De Gascun, director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, indicated that some relaxation may be possible in a number of weeks, but the consultant virologist cautioned that measures may then need to be reintroduced if the number of cases start to surge.

His comments come amid evidence that social distancing rules have helped to significantly reduce the infection rate in Ireland.

“We’ve made a lot of progress but we need to do better before I think we can realistically lift those restrictions,” Dr De Gascun told RTE Radio One.

09:30 10/04/2020

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe confident Ireland will recover from economic crisis caused by Covid-19 crisis

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said it is “very possible” Ireland will access the new European Union Covid-19 rescue package, but is confident Ireland will recover from the economic impact the pandemic has had.

His comments come after EU finance ministers last night reached a compromise which can free up up to €500bn in coronavirus aid for European countries hit hard by the coronavirus epidemic.

Mr Donohoe said the country will need to access rescue package and will evaluate if it is worthwhile using the aid to fund the wage subsidy scheme.

“There’s three different strands to it, a plan for governments, a plan for workers, and the plan for employers. It's very possible that we will need access to some elements of this,” Mr Donohoe told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“We will be evaluating whether it is worth our while accessing the program to help fund wage subsidy schemes.”

07:40 10/04/20202

EU ministers agree €500bn coronavirus rescue plan

European Union finance ministers agreed on Thursday on €500bn worth of support for their coronavirus-battered economies but left open the question of how to finance recovery in the bloc headed for a steep recession.

The agreement was reached after EU powerhouse Germany, as well as France, put their feet down to end opposition from the Netherlands over attaching economic conditions to emergency credit for governments weathering the impacts of the pandemic, and offered Italy assurances that the bloc would show solidarity.

But the deal does not mention using joint debt to finance recovery - something Italy, France and Spain pushed strongly for but which is a red line for Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and Austria.

It only defers to the bloc's 27 national leaders whether "innovative financial instruments" should be applied, meaning many more fraught discussions on the matter were still ahead.

"Europe has shown that it can rise to the occasion of this crisis," said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, praising what he said was the most important economic plan in EU history."

07:40 10/04/2020

China reclassifies dogs as pets, not livestock, in post-virus regulatory push

China has drawn up new guidelines to reclassify dogs as pets rather than livestock, the agriculture ministry said, part of a response to the coronavirus outbreak that the Humane Society called a potential "game changer" in animal welfare.

Though dog meat remains a delicacy in many regions, the Ministry of Agriculture said in a notice published on Wednesday that dogs would no longer be considered as livestock. It uses that designation for animals that can be bred to provide food, milk, fur, fibre and medicine, or to serve the needs of sports or the military.

"As far as dogs are concerned, along with the progress of human civilisation and the public concern and love for animal protection, dogs have been 'specialised' to become companion animals, and internationally are not considered to be livestock, and they will not be regulated as livestock in China," it said.

The coronavirus is widely believed to have originated in horseshoe bats, and could have been passed onto humans by intermediary species on sale in the markets of the city of Wuhan, where the pathogen was first identified.

China subsequently banned the breeding, trading and consumption of wildlife, and revoked all existing licenses. It has also promised to revise legislation to make the ban permanent.

The draft guidelines published on Wednesday, which have been opened to the public for consultation, listed 18 traditional livestock species - including cattle, pigs, poultry and camels.

