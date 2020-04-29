Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: Covid-19 research projects will get €5 million injection

Be happy: ‘Even if it’s the last thing you want to do, give a smile in case someone needs it.’ Photo: Ariana Cubillos/AP

19:00 29/04/2020

Covid-19 research projects will get €5 million injection

Some 26 new Covid-19 research and innovation projects will receive a €5 million cash injection, the government has confirmed.

The projects will address key areas such as frontline healthcare, diagnostics, infection control, contact tracing, mental health and potential treatments.

It will also address the management of the mitigation measures related to social distancing and isolation.

Dr Darrin Morrissey, chief executive of the Health Research Board (HRB), said that the projects will help to better understand Covid-19 and how it affects people in different ways.

Minister for Business Heather Humphreys said that this a first tranche of funding under the rapid response research and innovation call.

Speaking at Government Buildings on Wednesday, Dr Morrissey said: “We know Covid-19 knows no boundaries.

“These projects aim to recognise and put in place solutions for vulnerable groups like older people, people living with intellectual disability, people living with life-limiting illnesses, and people that with autism.

“They aim tackle social and behavioral challenges, including the challenges around social distancing and sustainable social distancing.”

Ms Humphreys added: “The initiative is a collaboration between five government agencies.

“We asked them to come together to design a fund to support our best and brightest ideas in the context of the pandemic.

“As a small nation with limited resources, we must work together to maximise opportunities and that’s exactly what we’re doing here.

“We’re lucky in this country to have a world class researchers in our higher education institutes working in a diverse range of innovative companies, both indigenous and multinational, that can quickly pivot to deliver projects, treatments and interventions as needed.

“All of the proposals have been internationally peer-reviewed and experts have worked remotely to provide the feedback and ensure that we select the best projects.

“This work continues and there are plenty more projects in the pipeline, many of which will involve Irish companies, both homegrown and foreign owned.”

Professor Mark Ferguson, director general of Science Foundation Ireland, said that the research will be relevant to the various phases of the Covid-19 crisis.

“You will know that we will soon face challenges with reopening our economy and that will be addressed in future applications,” he added.

“We are not alone, governments around the world are addressing this and we are connected to the global research system.”





18.44 29/04/2020

427 further deaths in France bring tally over 24,000

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 427 to 24,087 on Wednesday, while hospitalisations for the disease and people in ICU units continued to decline, the health ministry said in a statement.

The death toll has increased 1.8pc compared with Tuesday, a slightly higher rate of increase than over the previous 24 hours.

The number of people in hospital with the COVID-19 infection fell further to 26,834 from 27,484 on Tuesday, and the number of people in intensive care fell to 4,207 from 4,387. Both numbers have been on a downward trend for more than two weeks.

Reuters: Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten





18.08 29/04/2020

Irish Government backs airlines in battle over customer refunds

IRELAND is one of 12 countries that have put their names to a letter calling on the European Commission to change the rules on refunds for cancelled airline flights.

It comes after both Ryanair and Aer Lingus refused to comment last week when asked if they were lobbying the Government to have the rules changed.

The joint letter, which is also signed by the governments in France and the Netherlands, points out that European Commission Regulation 261/2004 and “its obligation to reimburse cancelled tickets in cash, if the passenger so decides, places airlines in a difficult situation where they are facing a serious cash flow challenge”.

The letter calls for the rules to be changed temporarily to allow airlines to issue vouchers instead of refunds.

Working for hope: Dr Chei Wei Fan, who has been helping staff at St Mary's, has been in the Mater since contracting Covid-19

15.23 29/04/2020

No special paid leave for workers with childcare issues - HSE

FRONTLINE healthcare workers who have childcare issues will not get special paid leave, according to a HSE circular issued today.

But they may be permitted to work from home if all other avenues including different rostering arrangements or weekend working have been exhausted.

A circular from the HSE national director of human resources, Anne Marie Hoey, sent to managers said all forms of flexible working must be considered.

However, she said employees who cannot work from outside the home could be assigned work outside their current core duties and “potentially a new role”.

14:00 29/04/2020

High number of Covid-19 cases in Cavan and Monaghan ‘not linked to border’

Business Minister Heather Humphreys has said high rates of Covid-19 in Co Cavan and Co Monaghan are not linked to people crossing the border.

A report covering data up until last Friday shows Co Cavan has an incidence of 753.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 of population compared with 684.6 in Dublin.

There is a similar pattern in other border counties, with Monaghan at 570.2 on Friday, while Co Louth rose to 463.2.

Ms Humphreys, a TD for Cavan and Monaghan, told Virgin Media News: “The level of infection in Cavan and Monaghan has nothing to do with people coming from across the border.

“In fact, there were four residential nursing homes that had outbreaks plus there were also outbreaks among the staff in Cavan General Hospital.”

11:50 29/04/2020

Dublin Pride Parade 2020 cancelled

Dublin's Pride Parade has been cancelled due to concerns linked to the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement, organisers said the event "would place unnecessary pressure on essential frontline services."

However, a virtual parade will instead be held in June.

"It is with great regret that Dublin LGBTQ Pride has decided to cancel our annual Pride Parade for 2020. Although we had initially postponed the Parade until September, we feel the scale of one of the largest events in the country would place unnecessary pressure on essential frontline services and resources that will have been at full stretch for many months," the statement said.

"Dublin Pride is the largest fundraising event of the year for many LGBTI+ community organisations and charities in Ireland. Even though we won't be together on O'Connell Street we know that won't stop us all coming together to support our community and the vital services they provide, often to our most vulnerable members.

"So, we're still going to see you in June, and you'll definitely see us, as we host the first Digital Dublin Pride Festival with a fully interactive virtual Pride Parade and a Pride Concert. Buildings will still light up for Pride, flags will be flying high across the city and our community will still be there to support each other."

11:50 29/04/2020

Varadkar says wearing a face mask would not be compulsory if introduced

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the wearing of face masks in public would not be compulsory if it was introduced.

The use of masks in public is being considered as part of efforts to tackle coronavirus in Ireland, Leo Varadkar said.

His comments came as the Scottish government issued guidance for people to shield their faces in places such as shops and on public transport.

11:20 29/04/2020

€652m paid to employers under wage subsidy scheme

Liz Canavan, assistant secretary to the Department of An Taoiseach. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Liz Canavan, assistant secretary to the Department of An Taoiseach. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A sum of €652m has been paid to employers under the wage subsidy scheme, senior Government official Liz Canavan has said.

Speaking at a briefing this morning, Ms Canavan said 50,400 employers are now registered with revenue for the temporary wage subsidy scheme.

Almost 400,000 employees have now received at least one payment under the scheme, not including additional employees who may receive a subsidy.

Further payments of of €52.2 will be paid to the majority of employers tomorrow.

8:30 29/04/2020

Woodie's DIY owner taking ‘appropriate actions’ to manage costs, 9,000 staff on job retention schemes

Woodie's DIY owner Grafton Group said it is availing of job retention scheme arrangements for almost 9,000 staff in the UK and Ireland in a bid to manage costs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company employs around 11,000 in the two countries.

In a trading update this morning Grafton said the majority of its UK distribution branches and manufacturing plants were closed on 24 March and the distribution business in Ireland was “significantly scaled down” on 28 March.

In addition, since then trading in the Woodie's DIY business was suspended except for on-line transactions.

The company’s UK distribution business is currently trading at about 10pc of normal volumes from the provision of materials for emergency supplies and essential projects.

7:30 29/04/2020

Coronavirus cases pass million mark in US as states begin lifting restrictions

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States has passed a million, accounting for nearly a third of the total cases worldwide.

The figures, from tracking at Johns Hopkins University, show a worldwide death toll of more than 210,000, though the real numbers are likely to be higher owing to limited testing and differences in counting deaths.

States are beginning to lift their restrictions as the death toll from Covid-19 in the US surpasses the 58,220 service personnel killed in Vietnam.

Hopes have emerged that as some governors across the United States begin to ease restrictions life in places like New York will return to some kind of normal (John Minchillo/AP)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hopes have emerged that as some governors across the United States begin to ease restrictions life in places like New York will return to some kind of normal (John Minchillo/AP)

Similarly, countries in Europe are beginning to loosen their lockdown restrictions, and France, Spain and Greece are among the latest to put forward roadmaps for restarting their economies.

But uncertainty about what people should do to protect their health after they emerge from lockdown remains.

In the US, this was highlighted in Georgia after businesses such as barber shops and tattoo parlours were given the go-ahead to reopen.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said people could find the changes perplexing, adding: “In reality we’re under a stay-at-home order until April 30.

“Yet you can go get your nails done, you can go get a tattoo, you can go to movie theatres, you can go to bowling alleys. It’s those kinds of things that leave people confused.”

7:20 29/04/2020

Aer Lingus owner warns of 'several years' to regain passenger levels

Aer Lingus owner IAG has warned that it will have to implement "group-wide restructuring measures" after predicting that a return to 2019 passenger levels will take "several years" following the coronavirus pandemic.

And it said that 12,000 staff at British Airways (BA) are likely to be made redundant. BA employed 45,000 people before the crisis hit. Aer Lingus, meanwhile, employs more than 4,000 people.

Releasing first quarter results this afternoon, IAG said that it incurred a €1.3bn exceptional charge in the period due to the "ineffectiveness" of its fuel and foreign currency hedges for the remainder of 2020. Those hedges would have been made based on normal operating conditions.

IAG, which is headed by chief executive Willie Walsh, also owns British Airways, Iberia, Level and Barcelona-based budget carrier Vueling.

07:00 29/04/2020

Face mask use for public being considered – Holohan

The use of face masks in public is being considered as part of efforts to tackle coronavirus in Ireland, the chief medical officer has said.

Dr Tony Holohan’s comments came as the Scottish government issued guidance for people to shield their faces in places such as shops and on public transport.

The powersharing executive in Northern Ireland is also due to consider a similar proposal.

Dr Holohan said the wearing of face masks was “one of the measures we are giving consideration to”.

Online Editors