Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: Covid-19 is 'not man-made or genetically modified', US spy agencies say

17:15 30/04/2020

Belfast Lecturer transforms study to make more than 1,000 face shields

An engineering lecturer has produced more than 1,000 face shields for healthcare workers after transforming his study into a PPE production line

Aaron McConville, a lecturer in electronic engineering at Ulster University in Belfast, is using 3D printers he has built and assembled at home over the years to print protective face shields for frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Originally printing 20 per day, Dr McConville increased daily production to more than 100 following donations from the university, friends, family, colleagues and the public.

With the help of his partner Alice, Dr McConville has produced more than 1,000 visors and distributed them to a number of care homes, hospitals and hospices in urgent need of PPE in Northern Ireland and England.

16:35 30/04/2020 Varadkar: I have not discussed coronavirus or Brexit with Boris Johnson in weeks Leo Varadkar has admitted he has not discussed Brexit or coronavirus with Boris Johnson for several weeks. The UK Prime Minister and his fiancee Carrie Symonds announced the birth of a son on Wednesday. Mr Johnson, who has just recovered from coronavirus and spent three nights in intensive care, has returned to work at Downing Street where he is leading the response to the pandemic. He is expected to take a short period of paternity leave at some point later this year.



16:15 30/04/2020

A miracle baby and gifted teen, Sally Maaz (17) loses her fight for life after Covid-19 diagnosis

Sally Maaz was a courageous, ambitious, warm, and deeply loved young girl, who dreamed of becoming a doctor. She was a miracle baby who survived and thrived against all odds.

But last Friday, at the age of 17, she died, leaving her family, friends and community devastated.

Days before her death at Mayo General Hospital, where she spent most of the final weeks of her life, she was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Her passing was recorded as a coronavirus death. But that is not her story. Her life and the battle she fought could never be described in a cold statistic.

15:55 30/04/2020 Covid-19 is ‘not man-made or genetically modified’, US spy agencies say US intelligence agencies have concluded that Covid-19 was “not man-made or genetically modified”. But they say they are still examining whether the origins of the pandemic trace to contact with infected animals or an accident at a Chinese lab. The statement came on Thursday from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the clearing house for the web of US spy agencies. It comes as President Donald Trump and his allies have touted the as-yet-unproven theory that an infectious disease lab in Wuhan, the epicentre of the Chinese outbreak, was the source of the global pandemic that has killed more than 220,000 worldwide.



15:35 30/04/2020

Child abuse calls to helpline up almost a fifth during lockdown

Reports from adults concerned about child abuse have increased by almost a fifth during the coronavirus lockdown, the NSPCC has said.

Its helpline received 2,216 calls about children facing neglect, physical and emotional abuse in the first four weeks of the lockdown.

This compares with 1,867 calls made in the four weeks prior.

Lockdown measures are likely to be “intensifying abuse and increasing the impact it has on children who can’t escape it”, the child protection charity said.

In particular, concerns around children receiving emotional abuse such as threats and verbal abuse have increased by 50%, with 792 made up to April 19.





15:13 30/04/2020

McDonald’s takes a financial hit from Covid-19 lockdown

Global lockdown orders have taken a bite out of McDonald’s first-quarter sales.

Although most restaurants in the US and China are available for drive-through and deliver, the burger giant said its sales fell 6pc to 4.71 billion US dollars in the January-March period.

Declines have persisted in April.

Approximately 75pc of the fast food giant’s 39,000 stores globally are open.

In China, where 25pc of stores were closed in February, nearly all have reopened; 99pc of US stores are open as well, offering limited menus and takeout food.





13:40 30/04/2020

Government to decide on roadmap for 'new normal' tomorrow

THE government is to decide on a roadmap for reopening Ireland to "a new normal", Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil.

Mr Varadkar warned that any easing of coronavirus restrictions will be slow and gradual and he set out five criteria that will feed into the decision making.

These are:

The progress of the disease;

The capacity of the health care system;

The capacity for testing and contact tracing;

Shielding at-risk groups like the elderly;

The risk of secondary morbidity and mortality.

11:33 30/04/2020

Covid-19 lockdowns take their toll with record fall for Eurozone economy

The European economy shrank by a record 3.8 pc in the first quarter as business activity from hotels and restaurants to construction and manufacturing was frozen by shutdowns aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

The drop in the 19-country eurozone was the biggest since statistics began in 1995 and sharper than the plunge in the midst of the global financial crisis in the first quarter of 2009 after the bankruptcy of US investment bank Lehman Brothers.

The drop compares to a 4.8 pc contraction in the US during the first quarter as the shock from the outbreak hits economies around the world.

10:00 30/04/2020

'Wait will make me appreciate Tralee even more' - only Rose selected for cancelled festival

Christine Smyth, from Ohio, was the only woman officially selected to compete in Tralee's festival this August before it was cancelled.

Ms Smyth (22), a managerial arts student, decided to sign up to the festival last year, and was chosen to represent Ohio in the US in February.

Instead of heading to the Kingdom this summer, she will automatically go through to the 2021 festival instead.

"I have a lot of unique and unusual feelings about the cancellation, which makes sense as we are living in such a unique and unusual time," she said.

"I'm disappointed that I won't get to celebrate with my Rose sisters this year but I'm also relieved."

7:30 30/04/2020

Reopening primary schools presents 'particular challenges', warn teachers

Teachers' leaders have warned that any plans to reopen primary schools in May or June would present "very particular challenges".

Schools say they cannot reopen without very detailed planning about the practicalities of how it would work.

The Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO) general secretary John Boyle has written to the Department of Education outlining a range of concerns.

7:20 30/04/2020

Nine patients die of Covid-19 at hospital for elderly

Nine elderly patients have died of Covid-19 at a long-term care facility in West Cork where there has been an outbreak of the virus, the HSE has confirmed.

Officials at the Clonakilty Community Hospital in West Cork confirmed the deaths took place between April 1 and 28. The families of the deceased were given the opportunity to say goodbye in person, albeit while observing social distancing and wearing protective gear, a hospital spokeswoman said last night.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm that nine residents at Clonakilty Community Hospital passed away with Covid-19 to date this month.

"We wish to express our sincere sympathies to the families and friends of residents who have passed away," the hospital said in a statement last night.

It conceded that the facility, which caters to elderly patients, was dealing with an ongoing outbreak of the disease. But it moved to reassure families that it was doing everything possible to provide "both compassionate and quality care to all residents".

7:00 30/04/2020

Holohan: We can't ease coronavirus restrictions as it stands

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said he will not be able to recommend a relaxation of lockdown measures to combat the coronavirus crisis tomorrow.

Speaking at a briefing last night, he said that as of yesterday he could not advise there be any relaxation of emergency measures.

"The number of people in intensive care and in a hospital bed are still too high. There are a few days left between now and May 5 and I hope things will change."

But he said he does not anticipate any additional change in the coming days in deaths, hospitalisations, or admissions to intensive care.

