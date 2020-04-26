In Spain, children under 14 will soon be allowed back outside (AP)

09:00 26/04/2020

Church of England launches dial-in worship service

The Church of England has launched a free dial-in worship service to bring prayer to people’s homes while churches are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Daily Hope, which is available from today, offers music, prayers and reflections as well as full worship services from the Church of England at the end of a telephone line.

The national line is available 24 hours a day on 0800 804 8044.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said the service has been primarily set up to support Britons, especially the elderly, who are unable to join online church services.





08:20 26/04/2020

Medics inspire confidence but we need to widen range of expert opinion - Dan O'Brien

How lethal is coronavirus? This is the question we ask ourselves every time we buy groceries or stand outside the homes of vulnerable loved ones. It is asked by essential workers as they go to their jobs and will be asked by non-essential workers when restrictions are eased and choices have to be made about returning to work.

It is likely to be a question that dominates our lives for some time to come.

At this stage, the mortality rate of the virus is not known. No country has done enough testing to determine it with accuracy and there are issues around under-counting of deaths in all countries. While it is clear humanity's existence is not threatened by the virus, it is not clear how many more times lethal the virus is compared with the flu.

Given these uncertainties, many of the pronouncements being made about the effects of the disease in different countries are absurd. Much of the breathless reporting from the United States gives the impression that an apocalypse is playing out there.

07:40 26/04/2020

Some nations inch toward reopening as virus deaths rise

Nations around the world are taking divergent paths on when to reopen their economies and communities.

The number of deaths officially attributed to coronavirus topped 200,000 globally, a figure widely believed to understate the actual total.

Millions have lost jobs, with migrant workers and the poor particularly hard hit in many places. Protests have broken out from Berlin to Texas over the restrictions.

India allowed neighbourhood stores to reopen this weekend, though not in the quarantined places that have been hit hardest.

Neighbouring Sri Lanka has reimposed a nationwide lockdown until Monday after partially lifting it.

The Chinese city of of Wuhan, where the pandemic began, said that all major construction projects have resumed as officials push to resume factory production and other economic activity after a two-and-a-half-month lockdown.

In Europe, Spain has joined Italy and France in preparing to loosen restrictions in early May.

07:00 26/04/2020

Clusters of Covid-19 found in homeless and Roma communities

A consultant has called for a targeted testing of vulnerable groups in Dublin's north inner city after clusters of Covid-19 infection were detected in homeless people and in ethnic communities.

Recent testing conducted on 215 people showed that 19pc were positive for the virus.

There was also a high level of infection in one cluster of people from the Roma ethnic group, with 64pc of those tested proving positive for the virus.

Clusters of infection were also identified among those living in extreme poverty in overcrowded accommodation.

Dr Jack Lambert, an infectious diseases consultant at the Mater Misericordiae Hospital in Dublin, said: "This means we need to target special support for the Roma community in the north Dublin cluster, to make sure they are all tested, treated and isolated, and contact traced, to prevent onward spread.

