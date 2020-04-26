| 9.2°C Dublin
There are now 1,063 confirmed Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland
377 further cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed bringing the total number ofconfirmed cases in Ireland to 18,561
Independent.ie's live blog is here to keep you informed of what's going on in Ireland and across the world during the coronavirus pandemic.
09:00 26/04/2020
The Church of England has launched a free dial-in worship service to bring prayer to people’s homes while churches are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Daily Hope, which is available from today, offers music, prayers and reflections as well as full worship services from the Church of England at the end of a telephone line.
The national line is available 24 hours a day on 0800 804 8044.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said the service has been primarily set up to support Britons, especially the elderly, who are unable to join online church services.
08:20 26/04/2020
How lethal is coronavirus? This is the question we ask ourselves every time we buy groceries or stand outside the homes of vulnerable loved ones. It is asked by essential workers as they go to their jobs and will be asked by non-essential workers when restrictions are eased and choices have to be made about returning to work.
It is likely to be a question that dominates our lives for some time to come.
At this stage, the mortality rate of the virus is not known. No country has done enough testing to determine it with accuracy and there are issues around under-counting of deaths in all countries. While it is clear humanity's existence is not threatened by the virus, it is not clear how many more times lethal the virus is compared with the flu.
Given these uncertainties, many of the pronouncements being made about the effects of the disease in different countries are absurd. Much of the breathless reporting from the United States gives the impression that an apocalypse is playing out there.
07:40 26/04/2020
Nations around the world are taking divergent paths on when to reopen their economies and communities.
The number of deaths officially attributed to coronavirus topped 200,000 globally, a figure widely believed to understate the actual total.
Millions have lost jobs, with migrant workers and the poor particularly hard hit in many places. Protests have broken out from Berlin to Texas over the restrictions.
India allowed neighbourhood stores to reopen this weekend, though not in the quarantined places that have been hit hardest.
Neighbouring Sri Lanka has reimposed a nationwide lockdown until Monday after partially lifting it.
The Chinese city of of Wuhan, where the pandemic began, said that all major construction projects have resumed as officials push to resume factory production and other economic activity after a two-and-a-half-month lockdown.
In Europe, Spain has joined Italy and France in preparing to loosen restrictions in early May.
07:00 26/04/2020
A consultant has called for a targeted testing of vulnerable groups in Dublin's north inner city after clusters of Covid-19 infection were detected in homeless people and in ethnic communities.
Recent testing conducted on 215 people showed that 19pc were positive for the virus.
There was also a high level of infection in one cluster of people from the Roma ethnic group, with 64pc of those tested proving positive for the virus.
Clusters of infection were also identified among those living in extreme poverty in overcrowded accommodation.
Dr Jack Lambert, an infectious diseases consultant at the Mater Misericordiae Hospital in Dublin, said: "This means we need to target special support for the Roma community in the north Dublin cluster, to make sure they are all tested, treated and isolated, and contact traced, to prevent onward spread.
Every time Aoife Kiernan starts a shift, the battle begins. She puts on a set of gloves first, then another set on top of those. Next, over her mouth and nose, she carefully attaches a FFP2 mask, a special grade respirator that filters airborne particles.
The Covid-19 pandemic is a tragedy that has already killed thousands around the globe. Governments, on the advice of medical staff and with the support of their citizens, have ordered a lockdown to slow the transmission of the virus. This measure, the only one possible in the absence of systematic testing, has been effective in reducing the death toll. Confinement as a temporary emergency measure made sense to “flatten the curve”.
In the days before she died in 1963, tuberculosis had consigned my grandmother to solitude. Restricted to a room that had been sealed off from the rest of her family's cottage in rural Co Wexford, her lungs were close to collapse, her body weakened by years of pulmonary infection and isolation in Brownswood sanatorium, just south of Enniscorthy, one of the county's larger towns.
It will be two months this week since the first case of coronavirus, Covid-19, was diagnosed in Ireland. The days seem to have passed slowly but time has moved apace all the same. Depending on the relative circumstances of our isolation, many will be surprised that it has been a full two months since that case came to light. Much has happened since, not least the tragic deaths of more than 1,000 people, most of them elderly, infirm and unwell and many with underlying illnesses. Their deaths have left a void inside the lives of family and friends, the pain of their passing exacerbated by the specific circumstances in each case and the inability to mourn and grieve according to the comforting rituals of this country. In due time there should be a national commemoration to mark this great loss and to acknowledge the suffering of those left behind. In time, but first the country must come through the next phase of what is a great national trauma.
Now that the Green Party has expressed a willingness to no more than enter talks about talks on government formation, there is a risk that - to use the term of the week in another context - complacency will set in.
An unexpectedly pleasant email landed in my inbox last week from the powers that be in Beaumont. Holidays are back. At least in theory. The email circulated in Beaumont Hospital advised medical staff that a temporary moratorium on annual leave has been eased. It is limited to one or two people from each department, at least for the next couple of months. It was a surprise and another sign of optimism. We had expected to be all-hands-on deck until at least July.