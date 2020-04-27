Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: almost 600,000 to receive pandemic unemployment payment this week

Independent.ie reporters keeping you up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world.

15:20 27/04/2020

High Court confirms liquidators appointed to USIT companies

The High Court has confirmed the appointment of liquidators to companies in the USIT student travel group.

The firms, which employed some 149 people, say their collapse was entirely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Mr Justice Michael Quinn confirmed the appointments of Kieran Wallace and Andrew O’Leary of KPMG as liquidators to the companies, with addresses at Aston Quay, O'Connell Bridge.

The two practitioners had been appointed, following an application by the firms, in a provisional capacity by the High Court last month.

'Too soon to ease lockdown' - UK PM Boris Johnson returns to work after coronavirus recovery

Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to work on Monday after recovering from COVID-19 with a warning that it was still too dangerous to relax a stringent lockdown hammering Britain's economy for fear of a deadly second outbreak.

Looking healthy again after a life-threatening bout of the coronavirus, Johnson compared the disease to an invisible street criminal whom Britons were wrestling to the floor.

"If we can show the same spirit of unity and determination as we've all shown in the past six weeks then I have absolutely no doubt that we will beat it," the 55-year-old said outside his Downing Street home a month and a day after testing positive.

"I ask you to contain your impatience because I believe we are coming now to the end of the first phase of this conflict and in spite of all the suffering we have so nearly succeeded."

WATCH: Irish restaurant stays open by operating unique drive through service

A Dublin restaurant has opened a drive-through service during the coronavirus lock down. The Brock Inn is serving breakfast, lunch and dinner while socially distancing from customers.

15.00 27/04/2020

Almost 600,000 receiving the €350 pandemic social welfare payment



Almost 600,000 are receiving the €350 pandemic social welfare payment.

At a Government briefing on the Covid-19 crisis, it was announced that 591,000 people will receive the payment this week.

Meanwhile, there are a further 347,000 employees availing of the temporary wage subsidy scheme which sees the state cover 70pc of their pay while their employer pays the rest.

More than €556m has been paid to employers since this scheme was introduced, while the €350 pandemic unemployment payment is costing around €206m a week.

The new figures reveal the escalating cost of the national health crisis as unemployment continues to soar.





14:40 27/04/2020

Private hospital contract ‘bad deal’ for taxpayers

A consultant working in the private sector has claimed that the Government’s proposed public contract for private doctors is a “bad deal” for taxpayers.

Dr Crochan O’Sullivan, consultant cardiologist at the Bons Secour private hospital in Cork City, said the deal agreed a number of weeks ago is not good value for money.

Last month the Government reached an agreement with private hospitals to use all of their facilities during the Covid-19 crisis.

Some 19 private hospitals are being used to treat public patients throughout the outbreak for a three-month period.

The deal is costing taxpayers 115 million euro a month.





14:20 27/04/2020

Italian football teams allowed to resume group training from May 18

Italian football took a tentative step towards returning after prime minister Giuseppe Conte announced that sports teams would be allowed to resume group training from May 18.

Conte gave a wide-ranging television address on Sunday during which he said the country, which has been one of the nations worst affected by coronavirus, was due to enter the second phase of its pandemic response.

As part of a gradual shift away from lockdown there is new guidance for athletes, who can begin training individually from May 4 including travelling away from home for sessions. At top-flight level, major clubs may be able to host multiple players at a time at training grounds without breaching rules on social distancing.

Team activities are set to be given the go ahead 14 days later in what would represent a milestone moment in the road to continuation of the 2019/20 season.

A total of 12 full rounds, plus four games to level the current standings, remain in the Serie A season with Juventus a point ahead of Lazio at the summit.





14:00 27/04/2020

Google provides €1 million grant to help Irish NGOs fight repercussions of Covid-19

Google Ireland has today announced that Google’s philanthropic arm, Google.org will provide €1 million in grants to Irish NGOs to help deal with the impact and repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The grants will be split across two equal parts, the first of which will fund NGOs whose work is addressing specific aspects of the crisis including FoodCloud, ALONE, A Lust for Life and the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre. In addition, the grants will provide support to Google’s local communities in Ringsend/Pearse Street and Clondalkin/Tallaght through the Ringsend Community Services Forum and South Dublin County Partnership.

The second phase of the grant funding will see Google.org providing support to Irish NGOs who are focused on supporting job seekers and SMEs across Ireland in finding opportunity and rebuilding livelihoods.

Nick Leeder, Head of Google in Ireland said, “Since Government public health measures were introduced, Google has been working to adapt our services to better support Irish communities and businesses. In times of crisis Google’s key focus is providing people with timely and accurate information and the tools they need to stay connected.

"We also want to ensure that the vital services provided by many Irish NGOs can continue during a time when they are needed more than ever, which is why we are providing these Google.org grants."





13:40 27/04/2020

Lockdown to be extended amid concern at high number of new cases

Coronavirus restrictions may not be lifted at all - or only eased slightly - from next week due to serious concerns at the high number of new cases being recorded.

Hopes that the May 5 end date for the current restrictions will see an easing in the extraordinary limits on everyday life may be dashed amid continuing alarm at the numbers still catching the virus.

It comes as 701 new cases of Covid-19 were announced last night along with an additional 26 deaths.

In total, 1,087 people have lost their lives and there have been 19,262 confirmed cases of coronavirus here.

As the outbreak and resulting public health regulations continue to wreak havoc on Irish society and the economy, senior Government sources played down the prospect of any major easing of restrictions next week.

13:20 27/04/2020

Nine out of 10 Irish restaurants face permanent closure

Restaurants Association of Ireland Launch COVID-19 Crisis Recovery Plan: 9 Point Recovery Plan for the Irish Restaurant Sector.

90pc of Restaurants currently Closed in Ireland with 120,000 Jobs at Risk in the months ahead

Today the Restaurants Association of Ireland, the official trade body for the sector, has launched its 9-point plan to help save and recover the restaurant industry with over 90% of Restaurants currently closed and 120,000 Jobs at permanent risk in the next two months.

Speaking today, Restaurants Association of Ireland CEO, Adrian Cummins said, “Our plan which is the only viable solution for restaurants is on the desks of Ministers & Departments. We are seeking urgent action to save and recover our industry as 9 out of 10 Restaurants face permanent closure in the months ahead without urgent action”

Since the initial decline in restaurant customers in late February the Restaurants Association of Ireland has engaged at local level with its 3000 strong membership of Restaurants, Gastropubs, Cafés and eateries and listened to their asks.





13:00 27/04/2020

Funding boost for Northern Ireland nursing homes in Covid-19 battle

Northern Ireland’s nursing homes are to receive a £6.5 (€7.5m) million funding boost.

Health Minister Robin Swann also confirmed a further expansion of testing and the publication of updated guidance for care homes aimed at strengthening infection prevention and control and protecting residents.

Mr Swann said: “The additional funding announced today will help ensure homes can increase the level of cleaning undertaken and bring in any additional staff they need to help support the isolation of residents when this is necessary.”

Under the support package, homes will receive a payment of £10k (€11.5k), £15k (€17k) or £20k (€23k) – depending on their size.

12:40 27/04/2020

Ryanair: Refunds to take three months, but sales ‘like you’ve never seen before’ on the way

Ryanair could resume 40pc of flights in July, expects face masks and temperature checks to become a fixture of air travel, and says a backlog of cancellations could see refunds taking up to three months to process.

With 99pc of its fleet grounded due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ryanair will continue to process refunds, Kenny Jacobs, the airline’s Chief Marketing Officer confirmed, while planning for a possible resumption of travel this summer with new hygiene protocols like face masks and airport temperature checks.

And there will be sales, he says, "like you've never seen before".





12:20 27/04/2020

Staffing shortages put operation of 75 care homes at 'significant risk'

The operations of 75 care homes are at "significant risk" and have a 'status red' rating due to staffing problem.

Care homes, particularly those for the elderly, are at the frontline of the fight against Covid-19 with a large proportion of deaths occurring among vulnerable residents in private and public facilities.

It emerged at the weekend that 21 people have died in one care home alone - St Mary's Hospital in Dublin's Phoenix Park.

Serious questions have been raised about the priority given to supporting nursing homes in the early days of the emergency.

Some nursing homes have also seen a staffing crisis as workers either fall ill with the virus or have to self-isolate because they have been in contact with a suspected case.

12:00 27/04/2020

Hurling referees from across Ireland have virtual puck around

Referees from all over Ireland teamed up to have a puck around via video, as part of a message wishing safety and wellness to the public.





11:40 27/04/2020

Third of UK doctors in high-risk Covid-19 areas still unable to access PPE – survey

A third of UK doctors treating patients in high-risk Covid-19 settings are often still unable to access adequate personal protective equipment (PPE), a survey has found.

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) reports that more than a third of those working in aerosol generating procedure (AGP) areas could not always access long-sleeved disposable gowns (31pc) or full-face visors (37pc).

In a survey of 2,129 RCP members, some 86pc of respondents said they were working in non-AGP areas with confirmed or possible cases of Covid-19.

Of those, some 40pc said they are not always able to access eye protection, while 15.5% are not always able to access fluid repellent face masks, according to the RCP.

Ministers have come under mounting pressure over the Government’s ability to ensure frontline staff treating coronavirus patients have the protection they need.





11:20 27/04/2020

Worldwide coronavirus cases approach 3 million as death toll crosses 205,000

Some 2.97 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 205,948 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The worst-hit countries are the US with 970,287 confirmed cases and 54,822 deaths, Spain with 226,629 cases and 23,190 fatalities and Italy with 197,697 people testing positive for the virus and 26,644 sadly dying

Ireland have had the 20th most cases in the world with 19,262 and 1,087 deaths

11:00 27/04/2020

Freedom: Children in Spain let out for first time in six weeks

Expand Close Fresh air: A boy plays football with his father at a beach on the Spanish island of Mallorca. Photo: JAIME REINA/AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fresh air: A boy plays football with his father at a beach on the Spanish island of Mallorca. Photo: JAIME REINA/AFP via Getty Images

Shrieks of joy rang out in the streets of Spain as children were allowed to go outside and play yesterday for the first time in six weeks.

"This is wonderful. I can't believe it has been six weeks," said Susana Sabaté, a mother of three-year-old twin boys in Barcelona. "My boys are very active. Today when they saw the front door and we gave them their scooters, they were thrilled."

Wary of igniting new infection flare-ups, nations have been taking divergent paths on how and when to reopen their economies after weeks at a standstill.

The official death toll from the virus topped 205,000 worldwide, with 2.9 million confirmed infections, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Spain, Italy and France - which have Europe's highest death tolls from the virus - all imposed tough lockdown rules in March. All have reported significant progress in bringing down infection rates and are ready to start gingerly giving citizens more freedom.

10:45 27/04/2020

Dublin community lifts spirits with massive social distanced dance

Residents of Canon Mooney Gardens in Ringsend, Dublin came together on Friday evening to engage in a large social distanced dance.

A two metre distance was measured from each person before the dance to 'Saturday Night' by Whigfield commenced. The Canon Mooney Gardens Residents Association has implemented many community activities since the Coronavirus lockdown including social distanced bingo.





10:00 27/04/2020

Russia's coronavirus cases rise to 87,147, surpass China's

Russia reported 6,198 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday versus 6,361 on the previous day, which took the national tally of infections to 87,147.

The Russian coronavirus crisis response centre said that 50 more deaths of coronavirus patients were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

In the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, Russia surpassed mainland China, which reported the total of 82,830 cases on Monday.





09:40 27/04/2020

Up to half of people with Covid-19 'may be showing no symptoms'

Medical teams at Irish acute hospitals have been shocked by the number of patients testing positive for Covid-19 who display absolutely no symptoms of the virus.

Mercy University Hospital (MUH) consultant anaesthesiologist Dr Donall O'Croinín bluntly warned that, such is the emerging nature of the Covid-19 pandemic, had Ireland not taken draconian control actions last month acute hospitals would have faced "carnage".

"It would have been the worst nightmare you could imagine," he said.

Coronavirus Expert Advisory Group chairman Dr Cillian de Gascun has now said the latest statistics indicate that potentially up to 50pc of people could contract the virus with very mild to zero symptoms - far higher than early Chinese studies indicated.

09:20 27/04/2020

15 Kildare Gardaí transform their hair in support of hospital staff

Kildare Gardaí have participated in shaving and dyeing their hair or wearing a novelty wig, for a week in support of the staff at the Hospitals in Naas and Athy.

They decided to record and post the results on their social media platforms, while urging viewers to support the cause via their GoFundMe page.





09:00 27/04/2020

‘Quarter of UK GPs seeing Covid-19 patients without PPE’

One in four UK GPs have seen Covid-19 patients face to face without adequate protective equipment, a survey has found.

More than half (52pc) of doctors in general practice reported feeling unsafe at work due to a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE), while only a third (33%) said they had received an adequate supply of face masks.

The Government has come under mounting criticism over its ability to ensure frontline staff treating coronavirus patients have the protection they need.

More than 80 NHS workers are now confirmed to have died during the pandemic.

A survey of 675 GPs by Pulse magazine, the publication for GPs, found that around one in four (26pc) respondents reported seeing patients with Covid-19 while not wearing any protective equipment.

GPs reported difficulty accessing PPE, with only 13pc saying they have received adequate eye protectors, while 12pc said they have been provided with gowns.

Three-quarters (74pc) of GPs said they fear for their health and/or life.

8:15 27/04/2020

Lockdown delays supply lines and new warehouses

The coronavirus lockdown is disrupting the supply chains of most Irish firms and putting the essential construction of warehouses many months behind schedule.

An Ipsos MORI survey of 2,000 firms has found that about two-thirds of industrial, retail and construction companies are suffering supply-chain disruption.

Even a third of services firms - best positioned to work and trade online and least dependent on deliveries of physical goods - cite this as a problem.

That finding is within today's monthly Bank of Ireland Economic Pulse.

07:40 27/04/2020

New Zealand looks to ease strict lockdown as case numbers fall

New Zealand is preparing to ease rules on a strict lockdown put in place to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The country reported five new Covid-19 cases on Monday but has not seen widespread community transition and will allow a partial reopening of the economy.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the country has so far managed to avoid the worst scenarios for an outbreak and would continue to hunt down the last few cases.

From midnight on Monday, certain businesses such as construction will be allowed to reopen, but social distancing rules will still apply.





07:00 27/04/2020

US states put business first by easing movement restrictions

Governors in several US states have begun easing lockdown measures, even as the country's coronavirus death toll rapidly approaches 58,000 - as many American lives as were lost in the Vietnam War.

An additional 2,494 coronavirus deaths during Saturday brought the total number to almost 54,000, with that figure continuing to climb yesterday.

With a growing belief that the worst of the outbreak could be over, pressure is mounting for the lifting of some of the restrictions that have devastated the US economy. Anger and frustration have fuelled protests across the country. There is also mounting evidence that Americans are simply not complying with stay-at-home orders as quarantine fatigue takes hold.

Some businesses including garden centres and DIY stores have been allowed to reopen. She has also permitted outdoor activities including golf.

Other states have gone considerably further, notably Georgia, where governor Brian Kemp has given the green light to hairdressers, nail salons and tattoo parlours.

Online Editors