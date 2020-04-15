Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: 77 patients discharged from ICU, while Trump halts funding to WHO

Members of the public exercising beside graffiti reading "In This Together" in Sutton, Dublin yesterday. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Keep informed of these unprecedented times with the latest coronavirus updates on Independent.ie's live blog.

07.21 15/04/2020

77 people have been discharged from ICU units

Tweeting this morning, Health Minister Simon Harris has said it was a number "to give us hope".

"A number to give us hope this morning -77. The number of people with #Covid19 who have now been discharged from ICU," he wrote.

"77 lives recovering thanks to the amazing dedication of our health professionals. 77 families relieved. 77 reasons to motivate us & encourage us to stay the course."

A number to give us hope this morning -77. The number of people with #Covid19 who have now been discharged from ICU. 77 lives recovering thanks to the amazing dedication of our health professionals. 77 families relieved. 77 reasons to motivate us & encourage us to stay the course — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) April 15, 2020

'WHO failed in basic duty and must be held accountable,' says president as US withdraws funding

US President Donald Trump said last night he has instructed his administration to at least temporarily halt funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO) over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Trump said the WHO had "failed in its basic duty and it must be held accountable." He said the group had promoted China's "disinformation" about the virus that likely led to a wider outbreak of the virus than otherwise would have occurred. But the president says the US will continue to engage with the organisation in pursuit of what he calls meaningful reforms.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump's May 1 target for restarting the US economy is "overly optimistic", his top infectious disease adviser said yesterday, after Mr Trump and state governors clashed over who has the power to lift restrictions aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic.

Read More

EU nations told they'll 'have to live with' virus until vaccine is found

Any loosening of lockdown measures will "unavoidably" lead to an increase in coronavirus infections, the European Commission will say today as it warns that governments "will have to live with" the virus until a vaccine is found.

The caution comes as several member states, including Italy and Spain, begin to ease lockdown restrictions, despite other governments extending quarantine measures for at least another month.

A leaked version of an EU-wide exit strategy, obtained by 'The Daily Telegraph' and to be launched by the president of the commission today, says: "Even though the way back to normality will be very long, it is also clear that the extraordinary confinement measures cannot last indefinitely.

"At the same time, it must be acknowledged that the virus continues circulating, and any level of relaxation of the confinement will unavoidably lead to a corresponding increase in new cases.

Read More

Online Editors