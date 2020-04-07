Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: 370 new cases and 16 further deaths

Keep informed of these unprecedented times with the latest coronavirus updates on Independent.ie's live blog.

08:20 07/04/2020

Still no 'roadmap' for end to national lockdown

There is “no roadmap” for when to ease the extraordinary restrictions imposed on the public due to the coronavirus crisis.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said planning was taking place for how the restrictions on everyday life would eventually be lifted, but he admitted the Government would have to “figure it out as we go along”.

The Irish Independent understands a consistent fall in the number of Covid-19 cases and intensive care admissions will be key factors in determining when stay-at-home orders, school closures and business shut-downs are phased out.

17:50 06/04/2020

Yesterday's figures:

The coronavirus death toll in Ireland has risen to 174, with 16 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health emergency team has said.

This includes six women and 10 men - 11 deaths are located in the east, four in the north west, one in the west of the country.

Four patients were reported as having underlying health conditions.

The median age of today’s reported deaths is 78 and the median age of the deaths so far in Ireland is 81.

There have also been 370 new cases confirmed in Ireland.

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health, a nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, and which will be conducted twice weekly, revealed:

· The percentage of people stockpiling has reduced from a peak of 43pc in mid-March to 20pc today

· 86pc of people believe that current government restrictions are “about right”

· 67pc are interacting with family and friends over the phone

