Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: 370 new cases and 16 further deaths

Street art in Dublin created by the collective SUBSET showing health workers wearing face masks as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Ireland. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Keep informed of these unprecedented times with the latest coronavirus updates on Independent.ie's live blog.

17:30 06/04/2020

A further 16 people have died and 370 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed this evening by the Department of Health.

The total number of cases in the Republic is now 5,364. A total of 174 people have died from the pandemic in Ireland.

Overall there have been 6,453 cases and 237 related deaths on the island of Ireland

17:06 06/04/2020

EU leaders should agree financial package to help coronavirus-hit countries recover - Varadkar

EUROPEAN leaders should agree a package of financial support to help coronavirus-hit countries recover from the economic shock, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

He said coordination between EU Member States at the start of the crisis was "very poor" but has improved since.

Expand Close A medic at the Elmhurst Hospital Centre in Queens, New York, reacts after stepping outside the emergency room on Saturday. Health workers worldwide have come under intense pressure through the coronavirus outbreak (Mary Altaffer/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A medic at the Elmhurst Hospital Centre in Queens, New York, reacts after stepping outside the emergency room on Saturday. Health workers worldwide have come under intense pressure through the coronavirus outbreak (Mary Altaffer/AP)

And he highlighted how the recession caused by the emergency will affect every country, adding: "If ever there was a time for Europe to have a coordinated common response based on solidarity, it is now in my view."

He was speaking ahead of a meeting of European Union finance ministers.

Mr Varakdar said he doesn't blame EU institutions for the poor coordination at the start of the crisis and said: "Member States did their own thing and very often were responding to a pandemic that was happening at a different pace in different countries."

Read More

16:34 06/04/2020

Over 700,000 people are now claiming unemployment benefits

A total of 714,000 people are now claiming unemployment benefits following a surge in claims for emergency support due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are now 507,000 people receiving the new Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment worth €350 a week following a government-ordered business shutdown.

This is on top of 207,000 people who are on standard jobseekers benefits.

Expand Close Farewell: Funeral director Robert Maguire at Mount Jerome, Dublin, where Covid-19 victim John Gallagher was laid to rest on Thursday. Photo: David Conachy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Farewell: Funeral director Robert Maguire at Mount Jerome, Dublin, where Covid-19 victim John Gallagher was laid to rest on Thursday. Photo: David Conachy

In addition, 39,000 employers who have registered for a wage subsidy scheme to avoid laying off staff are receiving state support.

Under the terms of the scheme, the government is 70pc of wages for employers whose income has fallen by 25pc.

A further 23,800 applications for an enhanced lllness Benefit payment for those in self-isolation or diagnosed with the virus have been made.

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection said in a statement that the level of payments “reflects the unprecedented demand” for its income supports.

An analysis of the 507,000 people receiving the emergency welfare payment shows that most – 284,000 – are men, while 223,000 are women.

15:36 06/04/2020

This year's Open Championship has been cancelled due to coronavirus crisis

The 2020 Open Championship has been cancelled.

The event was due to take place at Royal St George's in Kent from July 12-19 but the coronavirus pandemic has forced organisers to abandon plans to hold the major this year.

A statement from the R&A said: "The Open was due to be played in Kent from 12-19 July but it has been necessary to cancel the championship based on guidance from the UK Government, the health authorities, public services and the R&A's advisers."

The Claret Jug will remain in Clara for another year after Irish golfer Shane Lowry won the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Portrush, Co Antrim last year. The Clara native took to Twitter to express his "disappointment" at the news.

"Obviously, like everybody else, I'm very sad and disappointed that the R&A have had to cancel this year's Open championship," he said.

"At the end of the day, people's health and safety comes before any golf tournament.

"You can trust me when I say the Claret Jug is going to be in safe hands for another year," he said, with the Jug sitting on a cabinet beside him.

"I look forward to seeing you all at Royal St George's in 2021," he added.

Obviously im disappointed that I wonât get to defend the Open championship this year but I feel the RandA have made the right decisions based on peopleâs health and safety. See you all in Royal St Georgeâs in 2021 pic.twitter.com/zr7uS80lgH — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) April 6, 2020

Boris Johnson 'in good spirits' following 'comfortable night' in hospital after Covid-19 diagnosis

Boris Johnson had a "comfortable night" in St Thomas' Hospital, London, and is in "good spirits", the British Prime Minister's official spokesman has said.

Mr Johnson was taken to hospital last night as a "precautionary step" on the advice of his doctor.

He tested positive for the coronavirus 10 days ago, and had been in self-isolation inside his Downing Street apartment since.

Mr Johnson's official spokesman said he continued to lead the Government and had been working on official papers from his bed.

The British Prime Minister was said to be in "good spirits" after being taken to St Thomas' Hospital in London as a "precaution".

Irish shoppers set supermarket sales record in Covid-19 crisis surge

Irish shoppers set a supermarket sales record last month amid Covid-19 crisis stockpiling.

Sales at grocery tills surged by 27pc, reflecting an extra €250m of goods purchased versus the same period a year ago.

This made March “the biggest month of grocery sales ever recorded” in the State, according to market analysts Kantar.

Supermarkets “have been on the front line as households across Ireland prepared to spend more time at home, with more mouths to feed”, said Kantar Ireland managing director David Berry.

Read More

13:26 06/04/2020

US braced for ‘9/11 moment’ as parts of Europe see glimmers of hope The United States is braced for one of its darkest weeks in living memory amid the coronavirus pandemic, as some hard-hit European areas were seeing glimmers of hope. Italy, Spain and France saw signs that they are flattening the Covid-19 pandemic curve, but still reported hundreds of people dying each day. Leaders cautioned, however, that any gains could easily be reversed if people did not continue to adhere to strict social distancing measures and national lockdowns. In Washington, US surgeon general Jerome Adams offered a stark warning about the expected wave of deaths. “This is going to be our Pearl Harbour moment, our 9/11 moment,” he said.





12:45 06/04/2020

Minister for Health to assist patients access medical cannabis during Covid-19 crisis

Minister for Health Simon Harris TD has announced an initiative for of patients who avail of a Ministerial licence for medicinal cannabis products to have the products delivered, saying:

Speaking today, Minister Harris said: "I am aware that the limited number of patients who avail of a Ministerial licence for medicinal cannabis products issued under section 14 of the Misuse of Drugs Acts have been encountering difficulties with access owing to travel restrictions and people’s need to self-isolate.

"I am very glad we have been able to make arrangements to have an emergency supply of their products collected for them in Holland, where the products are supplied, and to have the products delivered to the patients in Ireland. Patients and their clinicians are now being contacted by the Department in order that these arrangements may be put in place."





10:40 06/04/2020

Number of clusters in private and public nursing homes rises to 71

The number of clusters of the coronavirus in private nursing homes in Ireland has risen to 57 and another 14 outbreaks have struck HSE-run homes, new figures reveal.

The figures, up to midnight on Friday, also show 26 clusters in residential centres such as facilities looking after people with a disability.





10:00 06/04/2020

Domestic abuse calls up 25pc in coronavirus lockdown according to UK charity

There was a 25pc surge in calls to the National Domestic Abuse helpline in a five-day period during the coronavirus lockdown, the charity Refuge said.In the week commencing March 30, from Monday to Friday, the helpline saw a significant daily rise in calls and contacts.

There was an increase of around 150pc in visits to nationaldahelpline.org.uk compared with the last week in February.

Refuge chief executive Sandra Horley said: “1.6 million women experienced domestic abuse last year, and self-isolation has the potential to aggravate pre-existing abusive behaviours by perpetrators."

Expand Close Gardai have reassured victims of domestic abuse that measures are in place to help them amid the coronavirus lockdown (Posed by model/Dominic Lipinski/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gardai have reassured victims of domestic abuse that measures are in place to help them amid the coronavirus lockdown (Posed by model/Dominic Lipinski/PA)





08:30 06/04/2020

Scotland’s chief medical officer resigns after two visits to second home

Scotland’s chief medical officer has resigned after being criticised for not adhering to social distancing advice by visiting her second home.

Dr Catherine Calderwood apologised and was backed by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to remain in the role, despite twice recently visiting her second home in Fife.

However after further conversations with Ms Sturgeon, Dr Calderwood said on Sunday night she had resigned “with a heavy heart”.





08:15 06/04/2020

‘Heat map’ reveals communities ignoring social distancing rules

People in Middlesbrough are most likely to flout the new “stay at home” rules designed to curb the spread of Covid-19, survey data collected by a health app has suggested.

As of April 2, around 25pc of survey respondents from Middlesbrough said they are not staying indoors, followed by 18.2pc in north Hertfordshire and 17.7pc of people in Burnley, the Evergreen Health app found.

More than 26,700 Evergreen Health users responded to a survey on their behaviour during the pandemic to help the app build up a "heat map" of how well different parts of the UK are sticking to the rules.

The data excludes key workers.





07:50 06/04/2020

Tiger at zoo in New York tests positive for coronavirus

Expand Close A tiger cools off at its enclosure at the zoo in Ahmadabad, India (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A tiger cools off at its enclosure at the zoo in Ahmadabad, India (AP)

A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for coronavirus, in what is believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the US or a tiger anywhere, federal officials and the zoo said.

The four-year-old Malayan tiger named Nadia, and six other tigers and lions that have also fallen ill, are believed to have been infected by a zoo employee who was not yet showing symptoms, the zoo said.

The first animal started showing symptoms March 27, and all are doing well and expected to recover, said the zoo, which has been closed to the public since March 16 amid the surging coronavirus outbreak in New York.

“We tested the cat out of an abundance of caution” and aim to “contribute to the world’s continuing understanding of this novel coronavirus,” said Dr Paul Calle, the zoo’s chief veterinarian.

Read More





07:35 06/04/2020

Boris Johnson still in hospital as coronavirus symptoms fail to clear

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was still in hospital on Monday after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus, though Downing Street said he remained in charge of the government.

"The PM is still at hospital," a British government source said. "He spent the night in hospital."

However, his spokesman insisted it was not an emergency admission.

"On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests," Downing Street said.

Read More





07:15 06/04/2020

'Inseparable': couple married over 50 years die within 24 hours of each other

In death as they were in life. William and Madge Finlay have been buried side by side, after dying from Covid-19 within 24 hours of each other.

More than 50 years after they made a vow to be together 'til death do us part' the Newtownstewart couple who were "inseparable" fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic and took their last breaths at the Altnagelvin Hospital in Co Derry.

William (84), who served in the Ulster Defence Regiment during the Troubles, and Madge (82), who was a carer, were buried together without a funeral.

Read More





07:00 06/04/2020

Coronavirus Ireland: Race to set up 'virus hubs' to stop implosion of GP services

A race is on to sign up GPs to staff new coronavirus assessment hubs amid fears that care provided by family doctors will "implode" as they and their staff fall sick.

The new clinical assessment hubs are designed to divert patients suspected of having the virus away from GP surgeries where there is a risk of spreading the infection to the doctors, leading to surgeries having to close. Doctors' organisations have warned there is an "increasing chance that care is likely to implode" if GPs and their staff become sick.

Concerns have also been raised that people are ignoring other illnesses because they are avoiding GPs' surgeries and hospital Emergency Departments in a bid to evade the virus.

Health authorities are planning 40 hubs around the country to exclusively assess suspected cases of Covid-19 and free up GPs' clinics for other patients. The HSE intends to open up to 15 of the centres this week.





17:50 05/04/2020

Covid-19: 21 more deaths and 390 new cases in Ireland

THERE have been 21 more deaths and 390 new cases of the coronavirus in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre announced that 17 of today's deaths were located in the east, two were in the south and two were in the west of the country.

The deaths included nine women and 12 men and the median age of reported deaths is 81.

12 were reported as having underlying health conditions.

There have now been 158 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 4,994 confirmed cases.





14:40 05/04/2020

Seven further deaths and 91 more Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland

A further seven patients have died after contracting the coronavirus, it has been confirmed.

It brings the total number of deaths in associated with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland to 63.

The Public Health Agency said that 91 more cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland, taking the total number of cases to 1,089. A total of 8,486 people have been tested for the virus.

Expand Close Photo: Michael Cooper/PA Wire PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Photo: Michael Cooper/PA Wire





Online Editors