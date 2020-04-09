Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: 365 new cases and 25 more deaths confirmed

08/04/2020 Gardai conduct a COVID-19 checkpoint in Phoenix Park, Dublin this afternoon after they received new powers in the wake of a slippage in the no travel rules...Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Keep informed of these unprecedented times with the latest coronavirus updates on Independent.ie's live blog.

07:48 09/04/03

Johnnie Walker and Diageo report 50 pc fall in sales

Johnnie Walker and Guinness owner Diageo has warned that the speed of the shutdown of large parts of its markets across the world is hitting the business even harder.

Bosses highlighted several areas, including a 50 pc fall in sales across Europe due to pub, bar and restaurant closures, and have scrapped future targets and predictions.





07:24 09/04/03

U2 donates 10 million euro to coronavirus fight in Ireland

Rock band U2 has donated 10 million euro to support health care workers battling coronavirus in Ireland.

The money will be used to source and buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline staff.

A spokeswoman for the band confirmed the move to the PA news agency.

RTE has reported the donation is part of an initiative involving Irish aircraft leasing company Avolon, which is working with public and private companies to raise funds to buy tonnes of PPE equipment from China.

The first consignment arrived at Dublin Airport earlier in the week.

Read More





07:23 09/04/03

Covid-19 leaves low level of antibodies in patients - research

Recovered coronavirus patients can have very low levels of antibodies in their system, researchers have found, in a discovery that could hamper the development of immunity tests.

A team from Fudan University in China analysed blood from 175 patients discharged from the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Centre and found nearly a third had surprisingly few antibodies.

In 10 patients, antibodies could not be detected at all, which could also place them at greater risk of a secondary infection.

"Whether these patients were at high risk of rebound or reinfection should be explored in further studies," the authors wrote in an article on the website Medrxiv.org, an online platform for early research which has not yet been peer-reviewed.

All of the patients had recently recovered from mild symptoms of the disease and most of those who had low antibody levels were young.

Expand Close A medic at the Elmhurst Hospital Centre in Queens, New York, reacts after stepping outside the emergency room on Saturday. Health workers worldwide have come under intense pressure through the coronavirus outbreak (Mary Altaffer/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A medic at the Elmhurst Hospital Centre in Queens, New York, reacts after stepping outside the emergency room on Saturday. Health workers worldwide have come under intense pressure through the coronavirus outbreak (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Levels rose with age, with people aged 60-85 displaying more than three times the number of antibodies as people in the 15-39 age group.

Expand Close Farewell: Funeral director Robert Maguire at Mount Jerome, Dublin, where Covid-19 victim John Gallagher was laid to rest on Thursday. Photo: David Conachy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Farewell: Funeral director Robert Maguire at Mount Jerome, Dublin, where Covid-19 victim John Gallagher was laid to rest on Thursday. Photo: David Conachy Read More

Online Editors