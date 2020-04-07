Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: 345 new cases and 36 more deaths

Keep informed of these unprecedented times with the latest coronavirus updates on Independent.ie's live blog.

17:45 07/04/2020

345 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed, bringing the total in the Republic of Ireland to 5,709 . 36 more deaths brings the nationwide total to 210.

Overall there have been 6,964 cases and 283 related deaths on the island of Ireland.

16:17 07/04/2020

Helpline receives more than 5,000 calls in first week

A helpline set up to provide support for vulnerable and elderly people received more than 5,000 calls in its first week.

Last week Community Call forums were set up in every local authority across the country.

The forums work with state agencies and community and voluntary groups to provide support or services.

It was disclosed today that in its first five days, they received an estimated 5,051 calls, made about 2,198 follow-up calls, provided 1,871 collection and delivery services, 686 social isolation services and 218 meal services.

15:18 07/04/2020

State to provide €15m in emergency funds to ferry companies to keep supply chains open

THE State is to provide a €15m emergency package to ferry companies to keep supply lines open during the coronavirus crisis.

The proposal was brought to government by Transport Minister Shane Ross and the plan was among a number of coronavirus-related issues considered by ministers today.

The Cabinet agreed to designate five sailing routes as “public service obligation routes”, four of which operate from Rosslare in Co Wexford and one from Dublin.

The decision was taken following a request for assistance from a number of ferry companies in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Paul Kehoe said the move was essential in order to keep the routes from Rosslare viable.

14:43 07/04/2020

Health Minister: Sudden departure from current restrictions is unlikely

The Health Minister has said a sudden departure from the current coronavirus restrictions when they are due to expire on Easter Sunday is unlikely.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has yet to make a formal recommendation to extend the measures but Simon Harris said the measures are working and need to stay in place.

NPHET is meeting on Tuesday to discuss restrictions but will not make a final call until Friday.

Speaking in Dublin on Tuesday, he said: “We’ll get the formal advice later in the week but I believe in being truthful and honest with people in this regard.

“I think that any kind of sudden departure from the existing restrictions is highly unlikely, particularly when we know they’re working.”

“We are not going to do anything as a government that will in any way jeopardise the lives and wellbeing of Irish people. We have got to stay the course.”

13:45 07/04/2020

More than 850,000 people claiming Covid-19 unemployment benefit

More than 850,000 people are claiming unemployment benefits due to the coronavirus crisis which has left many business struggling across Ireland.

Figures shows that hundreds of thousands of people are receiving the new Covid-19 pandemic unemployment benefit as well as those who are registered for the wage subsidy scheme.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney said that the country is facing extraordinary challenges.

"I think it's clear that the aftermath of Covid-19, Ireland post-crisis will be a different place," Mr Coveney said.

12:56 07/04/2020

UK prime minister Boris Johnson 'stable' after night spent in ICU

British prime minister Boris Johnson is “stable” and in “good spirits” after a night in intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital, Downing Street has said.

12:38 07/04/2020

State raises €6bn with bond sale for virus spending

The National Treasury Management Agency has sold €6bn of seven year bonds, priced at 32 basis points over mid-swaps.

The Agency had been expected to borrow €3bn-€4bn from financial markets but it received a massive order book of €33bn.

The NTMA has originally targeted borrowing this year up to €14bn but that has changed due to the need for extra spending as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some economists have forecast that the State may have to spend €25bn to resuscitate the economy.





11:22 07/04/2020

Northern Ireland Health Minister issues appeal for patients to take part in clinical trials

Northern Ireland’s health minister has issued an appeal for patients to take part in clinical trials on Covid-19.

Robin Swann said: “These trials will benefit individual patients and also contribute significantly to our learning about the virus and how to treat it. The most promising potential treatments have been identified – using international evidence and NHS expertise.

“The trials are another key part of the fightback against Covid-19. Our involvement once again underlines the benefits of being part of the wider NHS family.”

Chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride added: “The faster people are recruited to clinical trials and other studies, the sooner we will get the evidence so patients can get the best possible treatment. Those who volunteer for studies will help others in the future.”





10:40 07/04/2020

Coronavirus now hits 67 private nursing homes

The number of private nursing homes hit by coronavirus cluster has risen to 67.

There are also clusters in 17 HSE-run nursing homes.

Later figures also show clusters in 45 hospitals and in 32 residential centres.





10:33 07/04/2020

Ryan Tubridy returns to radio show after recovering from coronavirus

Ryan Tubridy has said he is feeling "on top of the world " and is happy to be back at work after making a full recovery from Covid-19.

The broadcaster has been absent from the airwaves and his regular Friday night Late Late Show slot on RTÉ over the past two weeks, having confirmed he had tested positive for coronavirus last Monday.

Mr Tubridy told listeners that he "very happy" to return to his RTÉ radio show this morning.

The host had been suffering with a persistent cough in the lead up to his diagnosis, and said he did not have any other Covid-19 symptoms.

"That's all that happened in my case, and nothing else happened, I didn't have a fever. I didn't have the flu, I didn't, I didn't take as much as a paracetamol, it was that low level, an almost negligible amount of the virus," he said on his RTE radio show this morning.

10:30 07/04/2020

Officials to discuss childcare provision for healthcare workers

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will meet on Tuesday to discuss childcare provisions for healthcare workers.

Creches and schools were closed last month, leaving many healthcare workers with no childcare.

On Monday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Government is working on childcare for healthcare workers during the emergency, but it needs to be cleared by the NPHET.

“There are essential workers in the economy and in the health service who are struggling and want to get to work but can’t because childcare is not available to them.

“While we are ready to push the button in terms of providing childcare for essential workers, we need clearance from the public health team, and that it in itself does not become a public health risk or allow the virus to be spread.”

08:20 07/04/2020

Still no 'roadmap' for end to national lockdown

There is “no roadmap” for when to ease the extraordinary restrictions imposed on the public due to the coronavirus crisis.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said planning was taking place for how the restrictions on everyday life would eventually be lifted, but he admitted the Government would have to “figure it out as we go along”.

The Irish Independent understands a consistent fall in the number of Covid-19 cases and intensive care admissions will be key factors in determining when stay-at-home orders, school closures and business shut-downs are phased out.

Read More





17:50 06/04/2020

Yesterday's figures:

The coronavirus death toll in Ireland has risen to 174, with 16 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health emergency team has said.

This includes six women and 10 men - 11 deaths are located in the east, four in the north west, one in the west of the country.

Four patients were reported as having underlying health conditions.

The median age of today’s reported deaths is 78 and the median age of the deaths so far in Ireland is 81.

There have also been 370 new cases confirmed in Ireland.

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health, a nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, and which will be conducted twice weekly, revealed:

· The percentage of people stockpiling has reduced from a peak of 43pc in mid-March to 20pc today

· 86pc of people believe that current government restrictions are “about right”

· 67pc are interacting with family and friends over the phone

Online Editors