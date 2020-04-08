Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: 345 new cases and 36 further deaths

Keep informed of these unprecedented times with the latest coronavirus updates on Independent.ie's live blog.

11.36 08/04/2020

Coronavirus clusters now hitting 86 nursing homes

Coronavirus clusters are now hitting 86 private nursing homes in a worsening of the crisis.

Another 16 HSE run nursing homes have also been struck with clusters.

Residential facilities catering for people with a disability are also battling 33 clusters.





10.35 08/04/2020

ICU unit at Dublin’s Mater hospital is full, senior medic says

A senior medic at the Mater hospital in Dublin has said that the ICU unit there is full with some patients being moved to the high dependency unit.

The director of critical care medicine at The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital said that most of those in the ICU beds are Covid-19 patients.

Dr Colman O’Loughlin said that further plans are in place when the high dependency unit has also become full.

Speaking to RTE’s Morning Ireland, Dr O’Loughlin said: “We were lucky in this Covid(-19) crisis that we had a lead-in time to allow us to kind of shut down the normal activity of the hospital and free up a lot of spare capacity that exists in the hospital."

Read More





10:30 08/04/2020

Global coronavirus cases and deaths

Expand Close (PA Graphics) Press Association Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (PA Graphics)









10:20 08/04/2020

Trump says WHO is China-centric, 'really blew it' on coronavirus

US President Donald Trump sharply criticised the World Health Organization on Tuesday, accusing it of being too focused on China and issuing bad advice during the new coronavirus outbreak and saying he would put a hold on US funding for the agency.

"The WHO really blew it," Trump said in a Twitter post. "For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric.

Expand Close A medic at the Elmhurst Hospital Centre in Queens, New York, reacts after stepping outside the emergency room on Saturday. Health workers worldwide have come under intense pressure through the coronavirus outbreak (Mary Altaffer/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A medic at the Elmhurst Hospital Centre in Queens, New York, reacts after stepping outside the emergency room on Saturday. Health workers worldwide have come under intense pressure through the coronavirus outbreak (Mary Altaffer/AP)

"We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?"

Read More





10:00 08/04/2020

Cancer patients unable to freeze eggs after IVF services closed

Women with cancer are among those who cannot have their eggs frozen ahead of chemotherapy because of the closure of IVF services.

Last month, hundreds of families were left in limbo after IVF clinics across Ireland were shut down because of Covid-19.

Cancer patients are warned that treatments such as chemotherapy can cause infertility for some patients, and some women may consider freezing their eggs. Most of these women are treated at the Rotunda IVF clinic, a private clinic that gets HSE funding for egg freezing for women with cancer.

Read More





09:50 08/04/2020

Coronavirus cases in Ireland

Expand Close (PA Graphics) Press Association Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (PA Graphics)





09:40 08/04/2020

'He's a fighter': PM Johnson is 'stable' and not on ventilator in intensive care

Boris Johnson is in a stable condition, has not been put on a ventilator and does not have pneumonia, but was last night still in intensive care, Downing Street confirmed.

The UK prime minister was yesterday described as "a fighter" and "a friend" by Dominic Raab, his de-facto deputy, who pledged that Mr Johnson would return to leading the government's fight against Covid-19 "in short order".

Expand Close Farewell: Funeral director Robert Maguire at Mount Jerome, Dublin, where Covid-19 victim John Gallagher was laid to rest on Thursday. Photo: David Conachy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Farewell: Funeral director Robert Maguire at Mount Jerome, Dublin, where Covid-19 victim John Gallagher was laid to rest on Thursday. Photo: David Conachy

Mr Johnson is being kept in intensive care as a precaution, and his treatment is being overseen by Dr Richard Leach, who is Britain's leading lung doctor.





09:20 08/04/2020

Breathtaking drone footage shows Dublin city centre's evacuated streets

Spectacular drone footage shot on Sunday shows the, previously unprecedented, sight of Dublin's empty roads and walkways.

The drone footage was captured by Aerial on Sunday, as Dublin continues to abide by covid-19 lockdown measures.





08:45 08/04/2020

TB vaccine may boost the body's immune system to fight coronavirus

The BCG vaccine could possibly provide protection against Covid-19 and help reduce death rates. Studies suggest that countries that have mass vaccination programmes have had fewer cases of the infection.

It is believed to boost the body's immune capacity, which helps it respond better to the infection.

Researchers at the New York Institute of Technology looked at countries which never implemented a universal BCG vaccination programme and found they were hit harder by the virus. Italy, which did not have universal BCG vaccination, as we know has suffered a high rate of infection and death.

But Japan, which started its BCG programme in 1947, has had fewer deaths and less emergency measures.

Read More





08:15 08/04/2020

Coronavirus claims six lives in one nursing home

At least six elderly residents who tested positive for Covid-19 have passed away in one Dublin nursing home.

The deaths have occurred on an almost daily basis this week, as staff in the home struggle to contain the outbreak.

The nursing home, which has not been identified in order to protect residents and staff, is among the 67 nursing homes that are currently battling outbreaks of the coronavirus.

At least six people have died there who were suffering from Covid-19.

Read More





07:50 08/04/2020

TUI cancels holidays for Irish customers until mid-May

TUI Group, Europe's biggest tour operator, said beach holidays for its Irish and British customers would be cancelled until mid-May due to travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and uncertainty about when those will end.

TUI said on Wednesday that beach holidays for UK and Irish customers travelling up to and including 14 May would no longer operate, while Marella cruise holidays would be cancelled until May 31, and a river cruise unit would delay launching until Nov 26.

Read More





07:30 08/04/2020

Roadblocks to stop people travelling for Easter break

Gardaí are warning the public to stay at home for the Easter weekend - or run the risk of being turned back at nationwide checkpoints.

There are mounting concerns over large numbers of people deciding to relax their coronavirus vigilance for what would normally be a bank holiday weekend break.

These include day-trippers or those decamping to holiday homes for a few days over Easter.

Read More





07:00 08/04/2020

Country folk singer John Prine dies at 73 of coronavirus complications

Expand Close This June 15, 2019 file photo shows John Prine performing at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) Amy Harris/Invision/AP / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This June 15, 2019 file photo shows John Prine performing at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Grammy-winning singer John Prine died on Tuesday at the age 73 due to coronavirus complications.

Prine wrote his early songs in his head while delivering mail and later emerged from Chicago's folk revival scene in the 1970s to become one of the most influential songwriters of his generation.

He was hospitalized in Nashville on March 26 suffering from symptoms of COVID-19 according to his wife, Fiona Whelan Prine, who was also his manager.

Read More

Online Editors