Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: 34 more people have died with Covid-19 and 221 new cases confirmed

17:40 01/05/2020

34 more people have died with Covid-19 and 221 new cases ahve been confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 34 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total of 1,265 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Friday 1 May, the HPSC has been notified of 221 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 20,833 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.





17:20 01/05/2020

Boris Johnson promises ‘comprehensive plan’ on easing UK lockdown

Boris Johnson has promised to deliver a “comprehensive plan” next week on how the lockdown may be eased after declaring the UK is “past the peak” of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Prime Minister said on Thursday he would be producing a “road map, a menu of options” explaining how to get the economy moving and children back to school while still suppressing the disease’s spread.

Testing is a key part of the strategy in any effort to ease restrictions, and the public may find out on Friday if the Government reached its target of carrying out 100,000-a-day by the end of Thursday.





17:00 01/05/2020

Clear disparity between ethnic groups in Covid-19 deaths – IFS study

Coronavirus fatalities among black and minority ethnic (BAME) groups are disproportionately high – and some are also bearing the economic brunt of the lockdown, a study has found.

Per capita deaths among the Black Caribbean population in English hospitals are three times those of white British people, the Institute for Fiscal studies report said.

The study also found BAME men are more likely to be in jobs affected by the shutdown of large parts of the economy.

16:40 01/05/2020

Free virtual cybersecurity school launched for teenagers in lockdown

Free virtual lessons on cybersecurity are to be offered to thousands of young people in lockdown as part of a government scheme to develop cyber skills.

The Cyber Discovery virtual school will be aimed at students aged between 13 and 18, offering educational games and activities which build cybersecurity skills.

Teenagers can sign up for the school for free in order to gain access to its central interactive game, as well as free weekly webinars from industry experts.

The new online tool will be an extension of an existing scheme run by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) – its annual CyberFirst summer courses for about 1,000 students designed to improve cyber skills in young people.





16:20 01/05/2020

Robots deployed to greet and clean at Japan hotel for Covid-19 patients

Robot staff are operating at a Tokyo hotel used for mildly sick Covid-19s patients under a new plan to free up beds at hospitals overburdened with more severe cases.

Pepper, a talking robot, greeted new guests at the lobby, while Whiz, a cleaning robot, operates in areas where patients pick up meals and other daily necessities to reduce infection risks for human staff.

Pepper, wearing a white surgical mask, greeted Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike as she walked into the hotel during Friday’s demonstration.

Pepper also reminds patients to check their temperature and rest well.





16:00 01/05/2020

China uses lockdown to survey and clean up Mount Everest

China sent scientists to climb Mount Everest while the world’s highest peak is empty of commercial climbers because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

China and Nepal cancelled spring climbing on their sides of the mountain to prevent infections from spreading as expedition teams travelled to the region and lived for weeks in tightly-packed camps at high altitudes with little access to emergency medical help.

The official Xinhua News Agency said a 53-member team from the Ministry of National Resources has been conducting preliminary scientific work since early March and survey work on the mountain is due to begin this month.

China’s network of Beidou satellites, a rival to America’s Global Positioning System, will be used in a survey to determine the mountain’s current height and natural resources, along with other domestically developed surveying technology, Xinhua quoted a ministry team leader, Li Guopeng, as saying.





15:40 01/05/2020

15:20 01/05/2020

Beijing reopens parks and museums following Covid-19 pandemic

Parks and museums in China’s capital city have reopened after shutting their doors during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Forbidden City is among the many attractions to be welcoming visitors, but only 5,000 people will be allowed to visit the past home of China’s emperors in Beijing, down from 80,000.

Large-scale group activities in remain on hold and visitors must book tickets to visit parks, according to Gao Dawei, deputy director of the Beijing Gardening and Greening Bureau.

Beijing has downgraded its level of emergency response to the virus from first to second tier, but temperature checks and social distancing remain in force.





15:00 01/05/2020

Trump claims to have seen proof coronavirus originated from Wuhan laboratory

Donald Trump has claimed to have seen evidence that the coronavirus outbreak originated from an infectious disease laboratory in Wuhan.

The US president speculated that China could have unleashed Covid-19 on the world due to some kind of horrible “mistake”, and even put forward the idea the release was intentional.

It comes as his intelligence agencies said they are still examining a notion put forward by the president and aides that the pandemic may have resulted from an accident at a Chinese lab.

This comes despite US intelligence agencies concluding yesterday that Covid-19 was “not man-made or genetically modified”.





14:20 01/05/2020

Aer Lingus in talks with unions over hundreds of potential job cuts

Aer Lingus will negotiate with unions about staff cuts of up to 900 jobs at the airline.

It comes as Ryanair announced up to 3,000 jobs across pilots and cabin crew could be cut “as a direct result of the unprecedented Covid-19 crisis”.

An Aer Lingus spokesman said: “Aer Lingus is continuing to communicate directly with our employees and engage with their representative bodies.”

13:10 01/05/2020

Irish doctors urge people to stay at home over bank holiday

Doctors in Ireland have urged people to maintain social distancing guidelines and stay at home over the long weekend.

The Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) warned the public to continue to keep their guard up because this Covid-19 virus has not been beaten.

Speaking ahead of the bank holiday weekend, Dr Padraig McGarry, president of the IMO, said healthcare workers had huge appreciation for the sacrifices the public were making.

IMO urges public to keep vigilant ahead of the long weekend https://t.co/IBDKcWo95R — Irish Medical Organisation (@IMO_IRL) May 1, 2020

He added: “As tough as it is to be apart from loved ones and friends for such a long period of time, we must remember that we are doing the right thing by keeping our distance from each other and following the guidelines of the Government and public health experts.

12:10 01/05/2020

10:40 01/05/2020

China uses lockdown to survey and clean up Mount Everest

China sent scientists to climb Mount Everest while the world’s highest peak is empty of commercial climbers because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

China and Nepal cancelled spring climbing on their sides of the mountain to prevent infections from spreading as expedition teams travelled to the region and lived for weeks in tightly-packed camps at high altitudes with little access to emergency medical help.

The official Xinhua News Agency said a 53-member team from the Ministry of National Resources has been conducting preliminary scientific work since early March and survey work on the mountain is due to begin this month.

08:15 01/05/2020

Irish people spent more money on day lockdown was announced than they did over Christmas, AIB data reveals

Irish people spent more money in the supermarket on the day that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the country was entering lockdown than on Christmas week last year, new data shows.

An AIB analysis of over one million transactions between March 8 and April 11 has found that after the Taoiseach's announcement on March 12, spending was 17 pc higher than a normal weekday, and 20 pc higher when compared with the previous Thursday.

Grocery spend on this day alone 20 pc higher than the average spend during Christmas week last year.

Consumers spent on average €76 per grocery store transaction on this day, 60 pc higher than the previous Thursday, when the average transaction average was €48.

Spending for groceries has increased by 30 pc since Covid-19 started to impact Ireland.

Shoppers spent 4 pc more than usual on Friday, March 13, but panic buying seemed to subside quickly as every day after March 13 has seen a significant drop in spending.

St Patrick’s Day recording a 47 pc drop in average spending, the lowest of any day since the crisis started.

The data also revealed over 65s have recorded the biggest drop in spending, with spending down 27 pc among this age group.

Spending by those under 25 recorded a drop of 21 pc, while those between the ages of 35-44 recorded a drop of 13 pc, the smallest decline of any age group.

Dublin customers recorded the biggest drop in spending (21 pc), while Meath and Kildare both experienced a drop of 19 pc, and Wicklow falling 18 pc below the usual levels.

Donegal recorded the lowest drop in spending at 12 pc.

The analysis also found that Irish consumers have started to spend more online, with online clothing retailers performing strongly.

The biggest online spending increase on a single day was on Good Friday, Friday April 10, when consumers spent 107 pc more than normal on clothing.





08:10 01/05/2020

Ryanair to cut 3,000 jobs as airline says recovery will take two years

Ryanair has said it expects up to 3,000 jobs to be lost as part of a restructuring of the airline.

The budget airline group announced that a restructuring programme could also involve unpaid leave and pay slashed by up to 20%, as well as the closure of "a number of aircraft bases across Europe" until demand for air travel recovers.

Chief executive Michael O'Leary, whose pay was cut by 50% for April and May, has agreed to extend the reduction for the remainder of the financial year to March 2021.

Ryanair said its flights will remain grounded until "at least July" and passenger numbers will not return to 2019 levels "until summer 2022 at the earliest".

08:00 01/05/2020

We couldn't cope with new surge of virus, warns top scientist

Another coronavirus surge similar to the rapid onset of the infection here would be very difficult to manage, a senior official has warned.

Professor Philip Nolan of Maynooth University, who is leading a team tracking the spread of the virus, said the number of people in intensive care remained "significantly elevated".

"Currently, there are 106 patients in ICU," he said.

"If a similar surge occurred on top of our current ICU figure, we would find it very difficult to manage the treatment of patients. This reflects the sensitivity required in relaxing restrictions."

Another 43 people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the death toll to 1,232.

08:00 01/05/2020

Coronavirus: Just 54 health staff put to work despite 73,000 answering Ireland's call

Just 54 of the health staff who answered the 'Be On Call for Ireland' recruitment drive in the battle against coronavirus have taken up their posts so far, the Irish Independent can reveal.

Concern has been raised about the "startling" low number of staff that has been put in place after a campaign that led to 73,000 people applying.

The high-profile recruitment campaign was launched on St Patrick's Day to bolster the capacity of the health service to tackle the Covid-19 crisis.

But while more than 1,600 candidates have been successful at interview, the HSE has confirmed that just 54 people have been placed in jobs.

