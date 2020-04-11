Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: 33 more deaths bringing total to 320

Burrow beach, Sutton, Co. Dublin, where people are taking exercise in the bank holiday sunshine, as restrictions remain in place in Ireland to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Minister for Health Simon Harris during a press conference at the Department of Health in Dublin to speak about mental health supports during the Covid-19 outbreak. Photo credit: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

18:45 11/04/2020

553 new cases of Covid-19 and 33 more deaths confirmed in Ireland

553 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, as well as 286 cases returned from a laboratory in Germany.

A further 33 deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 320 deaths in Ireland from Covid-19.

The breakdown is as follows:

30 deaths located in the east, 3 in the west of the country

The deaths included 14 females and 19 males

The median age of today’s reported deaths is 82

25 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

As of 1pm Saturday 11th April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;

An additional 553 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported by Irish laboratories

An additional 286 confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest German figures included, there are now a total of 8,928 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; "Today’s figure of 553 represents the largest number of new cases reported in a single day since the start of the outbreak.

"This should remind everyone of the importance of hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and physical distancing. These are the actions to suppress this infection. We need to continue with them."





17:30 11/04/2020

Health Minister launches mental health and wellbeing initiative to support people during COVID-19

Minister for Health Simon Harris today launched a wellbeing initiative aimed at supporting the diverse mental health needs of the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign, developed by the Department of Health and HSE, in collaboration with a range of cross-Government partners, will offer support and resources to help deal with the stress, anxiety and isolation currently experienced by many in Ireland.

A new online resource at gov.ie/together will offer advice to help people cope at home and will promote the mental health supports and resources available on the HSE’s YourMentalHealth.ie.

Speaking about the launch, Mr Harris said: "The outbreak of COVID-19 throughout the world is a source of significant stress, anxiety, worry and fear for many of us. I know that the current restrictions on people’s daily lives are hard, but there are ways we can support each other through these difficult days.

"The HSE and partner organisations already offer a number of supports and services through online, telephone and text, including online counselling, and are developing a plan to expand these as needed over the coming weeks and months.

"I would strongly encourage anyone who needs support for their mental health difficulties to seek out the help you need, and please get in touch with your GP or mental health service if you need their help during this time."





16:30 11/04/2020

Gardaí monitoring Russian embassy after reports of construction amid coronavirus restrictions

Gardai are monitoring the Embassy of Russia in Dublin after receiving reports of construction work being carried out during the coronavirus lockdown.

The embassy has being constructing a controversial new consular building on its grounds in South County Dublin.

The Government banned construction work as part of its clamp down on non-essential activities during the coronavirus emergency.

Last week, An Garda Siochana confirmed they received complaints about work continuing on at embassy’s new building despite the lockdown.

15:00 11/04/2020

Harris sets new target for when some coronavirus restrictions could be lifted

HEALTH Minister Simon Harris has said the coronavirus restrictions can start to be lifted once the rate of transmission slows.

A day after the restrictions were extended by three weeks, Mr Harris offered fresh hope that some measures can be loosened once the reproduction rate of the virus - the R0 - falls below one.

An R0 of less than one suggests that, on average, an infected person is passing the virus on to less than one other person. If this is maintained, the virus will eventually die out.

Key to reducing the transmission rate is reducing the number of people coming into contact with infected cases and Mr Harris identified R0, which currently stands at about 1 in Ireland, as the key indicator for when restrictions can start to be loosened.

14:07 11/04/2020

Dublin's Seapoint, Sandycove and Forty Foot bathing areas closed amid coronavirus restrictions

Dublin's Seapoint, Sandycove and Forty Foot bathing areas have been closed to the public from today in response to Covid-19 restrictions, Dun Laoghaire County Council have said.

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council have shut the areas from now until further notice in order to comply with social distancing and the 2km requirements outlined by the HSE guidelines.

A statement from the council reads: "Following consultation between the Council & An Garda Siochana, as a result of concerns raised with social distancing compliance, the Municipal Services Department has decided to close Seapoint, Sandycove amd Forty Foot bathing areas to the public from Saturday 11 April until further notice to best align with COVID 19 restrictions and in the interests of public health."

The announcement follows Wexford county council's decision to close a number of beach car parks ahead of the Easter weekend.

11:00 11/04/2020

Late Leaving Cert may delay the start of next school year

The opening of the new school year in second-level schools may be disrupted by a decision to postpone the start of the Leaving Cert to late July/August.

It will depend on the final timetable for the rescheduled exams and how long it takes to grade the papers of the 61,000 candidates, in which working teachers are heavily involved.

A Department of Education spokesperson confirmed it is only when the new exam schedule is set in June "will it be possible to determine if there will be any impact for the start of the new school year".

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) will seek to boost examiner numbers by using Junior Cycle examiners as well as recruiting further examiners in a bid to make the marking process as efficient as possible.

Education Minister Joe McHugh's announcement of the postponement of the Leaving Cert ends weeks of uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 public health emergency, which closed schools on March 12. Schools will remain shut until further notice.

09:00 11/04/2020

Hidden toll of coronavirus as hospital waiting lists soar by 11,000 in just one month

The devastating impact the coronavirus is having on public patients needing surgery is revealed in stark new figures showing waiting lists have jumped by a record 11,000 in just a month, to 77,748.

Hospitals have had to impose massive cancellations in March and April in order to free up beds, intensive care units and staff to cope with the rise in coronavirus patients.

But with another three weeks of emergency measures and potentially months of a clampdown on thousands of routine care appointments ahead, the fear is that more patients facing critical delays will die on waiting lists.

It comes as another 25 patients have died from the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 288, ranging in age from 32 to 105.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan revealed around 156 of the deaths from the virus have involved residents of nursing homes or residential centres.

There have been 135 clusters in nursing homes but this is out of 550 nursing homes.

08:26 11/04/2020

Coronavirus lockdown measures extended

The Government last night extended coronavirus lockdown measures by three weeks to May 5 - with little sign an end to the crisis is in sight.

It came as Leaving Cert students were told their exams have been moved to either late July or August, which could have the knock-on effect of a delayed start to the next second-level school year.

No specific date for the exams was given as Education Minister Joe McHugh said steps to reopen schools would only be taken when public health advice assured it was OK to do so.

