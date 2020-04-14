Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: 31 more deaths and 992 confirmed cases

| -0.6°C Dublin
New York’s coronavirus death toll has topped 10,000 and the worldwide number of confirmed cases is closing in on two million as discussion moves to easing lockdown restrictions.
The brunt of the disease has been felt most heavily in New York, Italy, France, Spain and the United Kingdom, but grim projections of a virus that would spread with equal ferocity to other corners of America and the world have not yet materialised.
An online dashboard that tracks the global number of confirmed coronavirus cases, maintained by Johns Hopkins University, showed the number of cases passing 2,000,000 in the early hours of Tuesday.
The site was later adjusted to show 1.9 million cases worldwide, with the reasons for the change not immediately clear.
An investigation is under way into how nearly 100 people who tested positive for the coronavirus were wrongly told by text they were negative.
They were told they were in the clear although their test result was "indeterminate".
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said he only found out about it yesterday, and it appeared they were part of a batch of the backlog of older tests sent to a German lab which should have been given a second reading. It will be discussed at the meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team today.
Earlier HSE chief Paul Reid said the mistake, which happened on Saturday, is currently being investigated.
The people involved would have been asked to self-isolate from the point at which they were referred for a test.
