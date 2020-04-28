Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: 18 more people have died as death toll reaches to 1,102

| 1.4°C Dublin
386 further cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed bringing the total number ofconfirmed cases in Ireland to 19,648
Northern Ireland’s economy will shrink by a "staggering" 7.5pc this year, one of the country’s main banks has predicted.
Danske Bank reiterated warnings of a “sharp” decline in growth as social distancing restrictions prompted lower consumer spending and business investment dropped.
The forecasts were based on the assumption that the lockdown remains in place until somewhere between the end of May and the middle of June before gradually being lifted, with some social distancing measures expected to remain for a longer period.
Danske Bank chief economist Conor Lambe said: “Unfortunately it seems clear that we will experience a staggering decline in economic activity in Northern Ireland this year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on consumer spending and business investment."
For five weeks, New Zealanders have endured some of the toughest lockdown conditions anywhere in the world.
The rules were conveyed loudly, clearly and frequently: no socialising with anyone outside your household; no beach swimming or boating; no holidays; no hiking; no children's playgrounds; no weddings; no funerals; no haircuts; and no restaurants or even Uber Eats.
"Educational" police roadblocks - and, in about 500 cases, prosecution - faced anyone failing to comply with the "stay home and save lives" mantra of Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister.
Now, the country appears to be on the verge of victory.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to work on Monday after recovering from COVID-19 with a warning that it was still too dangerous to relax a stringent lockdown hammering Britain's economy for fear of a deadly second outbreak.