Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: 14 more deaths confirmed bringing total to 334

07:20 13/04/2020
The unemployment rate is set to reach an all-time high this month as the coronavirus continues to wreak economic havoc, it has been warned.
Economist at Goodbody stockbrokers Dermot O'Leary said official figures to be released next month are likely to show that the portion of the labour force out of work in April climbed to up to 26pc.
The highest point it has ever reached was 17.3pc in 1985, while the peak during the recession was 16pc.
Figures released last week showed the unemployment rate has already reached 16.5pc when those unemployed as a result of the virus are included.
Although many hope that the current lay-offs will be temporary and people will return to work when the crisis ends, there are fears that some companies may not reopen.
07:00 13/04/2020
14 more people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died.
A further 430 new cases have been reported by Irish laboratories, as well as an additional 297 confirmed cases reported by a laboratory in Germany.
The breakdown of the deaths are as follows:
With the latest German figures included, there are now a total of 9,655 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
7:00 12/04/2020
The chair of the Covid-19 expert advisory group has said that Ireland will increase its coronavirus testing to 15,000 a day “probably” by the end of next week.
Dr Cillian De Gascun, a consultant virologist and director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL), said it is expected between 5,000 to 7,000 people a day will be tested this week.
The Government’s goal is to dramatically increase its testing over the coming weeks and to turn around a test within 48 hours.
Ireland has been facing several challenges as it tries to increase capacity and clear its backlog of tests.
Irish News Premium
As pressure continues to mount on hospitals now treating more than 800 confirmed cases of Covid-19, and with additional emergency services to be drafted in to assist intensive care units this week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that he is strongly opposed to income tax increases or welfare cuts as measures to pay for the enormous cost of fighting the coronavirus.