Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: 14 more deaths confirmed bringing total to 334

A man walks down an almost deserted Henry Street in Dublin's city centre as restrictions remain in place in Ireland to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Burrow beach, Sutton, Co. Dublin, where people are taking exercise in the bank holiday sunshine, as restrictions remain in place in Ireland to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

07:20 13/04/2020

Unemployment rate may reach all-time high of 26pc this month

The unemployment rate is set to reach an all-time high this month as the coronavirus continues to wreak economic havoc, it has been warned.

Economist at Goodbody stockbrokers Dermot O'Leary said official figures to be released next month are likely to show that the portion of the labour force out of work in April climbed to up to 26pc.

The highest point it has ever reached was 17.3pc in 1985, while the peak during the recession was 16pc.

Figures released last week showed the unemployment rate has already reached 16.5pc when those unemployed as a result of the virus are included.

Although many hope that the current lay-offs will be temporary and people will return to work when the crisis ends, there are fears that some companies may not reopen.

07:00 13/04/2020

14 more deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland confirmed bringing total to 334

14 more people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died.

A further 430 new cases have been reported by Irish laboratories, as well as an additional 297 confirmed cases reported by a laboratory in Germany.

The breakdown of the deaths are as follows:

12 deaths located in the east, 2 in the west of the country

The latest deaths included 6 females and 8 males

The median age of today’s reported deaths is 80

10 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

With the latest German figures included, there are now a total of 9,655 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

7:00 12/04/2020

Ireland hopes to reach goal of 15,000 tests a day by end of next week

The chair of the Covid-19 expert advisory group has said that Ireland will increase its coronavirus testing to 15,000 a day “probably” by the end of next week.

Dr Cillian De Gascun, a consultant virologist and director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL), said it is expected between 5,000 to 7,000 people a day will be tested this week.

The Government’s goal is to dramatically increase its testing over the coming weeks and to turn around a test within 48 hours.

Ireland has been facing several challenges as it tries to increase capacity and clear its backlog of tests.

Online Editors