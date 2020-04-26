Coronavirus Ireland: HSE boss says plans agreed to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 100,000-per-week

| 9.9°C Dublin
Paul Reid warns health service will be dealing with coronavirus for 'quite a long period of time'
HSE boss Paul Reid has said that plans have been agreed to ramp up coronavirus testing to 100,000 tests per week.
It comes as this number of tests is seen as a key factor in the easing of restrictions on everyday life.
His remarks come amid reports that the HSE was concerned about the announcement of the 100,000-a-week target and their capacity to deliver this.
Mr Reid has also warned that the health service will be dealing with coronavirus for "quite a long period of time".
He said that the HSE will have to look at the delivery of healthcare through a "very different lens" as a result.
Hospitals will have to focus on protecting the public from Covid-19 while delivering other service in a "very new way."
He said this will continue "well into 2021" and the model of healthcare is going to have to be "not just a war-time response to Covid-19.
More to follow...
Online Editors
Comment Premium
In the days before she died in 1963, tuberculosis had consigned my grandmother to solitude. Restricted to a room that had been sealed off from the rest of her family's cottage in rural Co Wexford, her lungs were close to collapse, her body weakened by years of pulmonary infection and isolation in Brownswood sanatorium, just south of Enniscorthy, one of the county's larger towns.
Editorial Premium
It will be two months this week since the first case of coronavirus, Covid-19, was diagnosed in Ireland. The days seem to have passed slowly but time has moved apace all the same. Depending on the relative circumstances of our isolation, many will be surprised that it has been a full two months since that case came to light. Much has happened since, not least the tragic deaths of more than 1,000 people, most of them elderly, infirm and unwell and many with underlying illnesses. Their deaths have left a void inside the lives of family and friends, the pain of their passing exacerbated by the specific circumstances in each case and the inability to mourn and grieve according to the comforting rituals of this country. In due time there should be a national commemoration to mark this great loss and to acknowledge the suffering of those left behind. In time, but first the country must come through the next phase of what is a great national trauma.
Comment Premium
How lethal is coronavirus? This is the question we ask ourselves every time we buy groceries or stand outside the homes of vulnerable loved ones. It is asked by essential workers as they go to their jobs and will be asked by non-essential workers when restrictions are eased and choices have to be made about returning to work.
Comment Premium
Now that the Green Party has expressed a willingness to no more than enter talks about talks on government formation, there is a risk that - to use the term of the week in another context - complacency will set in.
Coronavirus Premium
There was a time when leaving Ireland was a rite of passage for our youngest generations. Most longed to eventually return and find a place better than the one they left behind. For the latest cohort of doctors, nurses and healthcare workers, that hasn't been the case. Coronavirus Ireland was not what they had in mind when they dreamed of coming home.
Comment Premium
Remember the phrase, ''Say it don't spray it?'' Well, sadly it doesn't apply to Covid-19. Three important studies have just been published that say everyone should wear a simple cotton facemask when they go out, especially when they go to supermarkets or on public transport.