Coronavirus Ireland: HSE boss says plans agreed to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 100,000-per-week

Paul Reid warns health service will be dealing with coronavirus for 'quite a long period of time'

A nurse and doctor at the end of their shift in a corridor of the level intensive care unit at the San Filippo Neri hospital in Rome (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images) Expand

Cormac McQuinn Twitter

HSE boss Paul Reid has said that plans have been agreed to ramp up coronavirus testing to 100,000 tests per week.

It comes as this number of tests is seen as a key factor in the easing of restrictions on everyday life.

His remarks come amid reports that the HSE was concerned about the announcement of the 100,000-a-week target and their capacity to deliver this.

Mr Reid has also warned that the health service will be dealing with coronavirus for "quite a long period of time".

He said that the HSE will have to look at the delivery of healthcare through a "very different lens" as a result.

Hospitals will have to focus on protecting the public from Covid-19 while delivering other service in a "very new way."

He said this will continue "well into 2021" and the model of healthcare is going to have to be "not just a war-time response to Covid-19.

More to follow...

Online Editors

