Coronavirus Ireland: Homeware stores will not open next week

Homeware stores will not be permitted to open next week under revised government plans to reopen the country.

It had been expected that homeware shops, such as Ikea, would be allowed open under the first phase of the roadmap to reopen society and the economy.

However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will announce the change to their plans at a press conference later today. Hardware stores will be permitted to open to customers from Monday morning.

Yesterday, Ikea announced that they were making plans to reopen next week but they will now be forced to remain closed.

Homeware stores were listed among those that may be allowed open from Monday in the government's roadmap for easing restrictions.

Garden centres, hardware stores and farmers markets described as "primarily outdoors" were listed for opening.

Other retail outlets that were listed include homeware, opticians, motor, bicycle and repair shops, office product retailers and electrical, IT and phone sales and repair businesses.

Fianna Fáil finance spokesman Michael McGrath this afternoon warned that there could be "confusion" over which businesses can reopen next week.

He said on Twitter he has sent several queries to the Department of Business on behalf of local businesses looking to find out when they can reopen.

Mr McGrath said that in every case the answer has been that it's up to the business themselves to decide where they sit on the government's phased roadmap for reopening.

He said: "This is a recipe for confusion next week."

Mr McGrath added that the vast majority of businesses owners want to do the right thing but they're "entitled to absolute clarity" about opening.

"In its absence we'll inevitably see a loosening that goes beyond current health advice."

Meanwhile, Independent.ie understands that the government is finally set to recommend the use of face coverings on public transport and in shops.

The circumstances for the use of face coverings are due to be outlined later this afternoon.

It comes after weeks of debate on the issue where the Taoiseach and other ministers have signalled such advice would be introduced.

They have stressed that it should be face coverings rather than the kinds of clinical masks that are used by medical professionals.

From Monday groups of four people living within a 5km radius of each other will be permitted to meet up outside once a day.

Those meeting up will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines and stay two metres from those they are with.

More to follow...

Online Editors