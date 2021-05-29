Coronavirus Ireland: further 464 confirmed cases 

A further 464 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been notified in Ireland.

The latest figures also reveal there are 90 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 35 are in intensive care.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has signalled the state will take some significant steps out of lockdown next week.

From June 2, hotels, B&Bs, guesthouses and self-catering accommodation will be able to reopen as well as outdoor service in bars and restaurants, cinemas and theatres.

Mr Martin said that while the end of the pandemic is “within our grasp”, he urged the public to “remain vigilant against the terrible virus”.

