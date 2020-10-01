Coronavirus Ireland: four more deaths and 442 new cases - including 170 in Dublin

A nurse wearing a protective suit and a face mask uses a nose swab on a patient in a testing area outside a hospital amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels, Belgium September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

The Department of Health has been notified of a further 442 cases of Covid-19 with four new deaths.

There has now been a total of 1806 coronavirus related deaths in Ireland and 36,597 confirmed cases.

Of the new confirmed cases, 170 are in Dublin, 47 in Cork, 28 in Donegal, 23 in Meath, 21 in Galway, 20 in Monaghan, 14 in Clare, 12 in Roscommon, 11 in Laois, 11 in Longford, 10 in Cavan, 10 in Limerick, 10 in Tipperary, 9 in Kildare, 8 in Wicklow, 5 in Louth and 5 in Wexford with the remaining 28 cases in 9 counties.

Out of the 442 people who have been newly diagnosed with coronavirus, 225 are men and 217 are women, 67 per cent are aged under 45 years.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that 54 per cent are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

It comes as visits to family homes are to be restricted to six people from one other household, according to new recommendations from public health officials.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has said new restrictions on household visits should be enforced across the entire country.

The Covid-19 restriction is aimed at clamping down on house parties which are giving rise to new cases of the virus.

The rule which is currently in place in Dublin and Donegal is likely to be extended to the entire country.

The rules means only two households can now mix in a family home at the one time and the number of visitors will be limited to six people.

Meanwhile, a Covid-19 outbreak at a school has directly affected about 20 staff and students.

It closed the school temporarily - the only one of 4,000 to be shut as a result of the disease since the new term began a month ago.

There were about 20 cases amongst staff and students linked to the outbreak, according to the HSE, which is still actively involved.

The school has since re-opened, with some restrictions to returns still currently in place.

Latest HSE figure show that cases of Covid have been detected in 140 of the country’s 4,000 mainstream schools since pupils returned.

Some 105 primary schools and 35 post-primary schools have undergone, or are undergoing, mass testing - one of the key public health responses when Covid-19 is identified in an education facility.

As well as that, Covid-19 has been identified in 39 childcare facilities and eight special education facilities, bringing the overall number of education settings where testing has been carried out to 187.

More than 4,455 students and teachers from the 187 settings, have, so far, undergone testing to check whether they had the disease.

