Coronavirus Ireland: Four more deaths, 16 new confirmed cases

Medical staff at the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee, in full PPE in theatre, as all adjust to a new era in which structures once associated with virology labs become commonplace in theatre and across so many other clinical settings as a result of COVID-19. The use of PPE is impacting efficiency everywhere as hospitals move to provide optimal protection for patients and staff.

A further four more people with coronavirus have died, bringing the death toll to 1,714.

The Department of Health has been notified of 16 additional confirmed cases.

There is now a total of 25,355 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC), as of midnight, Tuesday June 16 (25,399 cases), shows 57pc are female and 43pc are male.

The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years.

A total of 3,282 cases (13pc) have been hospitalised, and of those, 417 cases have been admitted to ICU.

Some 8,147 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,239, followed by Cork with 1,535 cases, and then Kildare with 1,436 cases/

For where transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 37pc, close contact accounts for 61pc, travel abroad accounts for 2pc.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, added that the reproductive number is now "estimated to be close to 0.7."

He said: "It is heartening to see that none of the data suggests that there is a significant increase of transmission of COVID-19 in the community since the commencement of Phase 2."

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said the "most important actions" to take after experiencing Covid-19 symptoms is to self-isolate.

"The National Public Health Emergency Team met today and noted that approximately half of those diagnosed with COVID-19 in the community take more than 2 days from the onset of symptoms to make contact with their GP.

"The most important actions anyone can take from the moment they experience symptoms associated with COVID-19 is to self-isolate immediately, restrict the movement of household contacts and make phone contact with their GP."

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, announced the launch of a new Covid-19 dashboard that will be used to provide "up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community, including the number of daily cases, deaths, number of people in hospital and ICU and a daily update on testing figures."

He added: "In addition, the dashboard also allows people to monitor the number of cases of COVID-19 in their local area. The management of COVID-19 is an individual task, where we all must remain aware of the disease in our community, follow public health advice and adopt protective behaviours."

Online Editors