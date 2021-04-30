Coronavirus Ireland: Four further deaths and 545 new cases

There have been 4 further deaths due to Covid-19 in Ireland and 545 new cases, NPHET has confirmed today.

There has been a total of 4,903 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 248,870 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today, 294 are men and 244 are women, while 77pc are under 45 years of age. The median age is 29 years old.

Nationally, 264 cases were in Dublin, 58 in Kildare, 50 in Cork, 29 in Donegal, 28 in Galway and the remaining 116 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

As of 8am today, 139 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 44 are in ICU. There have been eight additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 28 2021, 1,487,043 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland, with 1,067,378 people having received their first dose and 419,665 people have received their second dose.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “The easing of restrictions is a welcome and deserved turning point in our collective efforts to get through this pandemic. It is a step closer towards the shared national goal of suppressing Covid-19 and protecting the vulnerable.

“However, incidence around the country varies. Some areas are in a more precarious position than others. For example, while the national incidence rate is 125 per 100,000, Donegal currently stands at 295 per 100,000. This is extremely concerning for public health doctors locally.

“We are calling on community leaders in areas such as Donegal, where the virus is still circulating at dangerous levels, to encourage the people there to stick with the public health measures, especially if they are vulnerable or have yet to be vaccinated.

“January was a difficult time for us as a country, but particularly tough for those in Donegal. It is important that we look forward now and work together to reduce incidence nationally, but also in our own locality. Your individual actions for the good of your neighbours and community do matter, and they will make all the difference.”

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “We have achieved a huge amount as a country, but this virus still poses a threat and it is important to stay vigilant and not to drop your guard over the coming weeks. This is especially true for those who have yet to be vaccinated or are particularly vulnerable.

“The important thing to do as society reopens is to continue to risk assess your choices and your environment. Just because something is an option, doesn’t always mean it’s safe. Crowded places and enclosed spaces still carry a risk. If you don’t feel comfortable, or feel a place is too crowded, leave. Encourage your friends and loved ones to continue to follow the basic measures to protect themselves and their families.”

Chair of the NPHET Professor Philip Nolan: “Business owners, employees and customers have received welcome and much-awaited positive news regarding the restarting of our economy. However, it is extremely important that everyone take this time in anticipation of reopening to review their safety practices and protocols. This is for the benefit of us all, but critically for those who they employ.

“Remember that you have a duty of care to those that work for you, and your patrons and clients. Reopening comes with it the responsibility to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 spreading in your establishment.

“We are all looking forward to seeing one another again for a browse, a coffee, or a meal. But we must do so safely, and in new ways, to ensure this virus is kept at bay for the coming months as vaccination levels continue to increase.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said he hopes indoor pints will be possible in July, but he cannot confirm they will be.

Following the recent Government announcement that outdoor hospitality will be allowed from June 7, the Minister said it’s still not clear when it will be safe to open indoor facilities.

“We can’t say yet, and we have no guidance from Nphet on that yet but if the vaccine programme continues at the pace that it is now in terms of getting all the vaccines out, we begin to hit this herd immunity level around late June/July,” he told RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Claire Byrne.

“My view on this is what’s been announced for May will happen, what’s been announced for June we all hope will happen.

