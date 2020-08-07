FOUR people have died today from Covid-19 with 98 confirmed cases across Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 4 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

There has now been a total of 1,772 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday, the HPSC has been notified of 98 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 26,470 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

This comes as it was announced that people living in Kildare, Offaly and Laois will be put under a partial lockdown for the next two weeks.

Starting from midnight, those living in the three counties will have to restrict their movements and people elsewhere in the country will be banned from travelling to the counties.

Of the cases notified today: 35 cases are located in Kildare, 26 in Offaly, 6 in Wexford, 5 in Laois, 5 in Dublin, and 21 are spread across ten other counties (Carlow, Cavan, Donegal, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Westmeath and Wicklow).

57 are men and 38 are women,.

68pc are under 45 years of age, 67 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, 4 cases have been identified as community transmission.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

