Coronavirus Ireland: Everything we know so far about the roadmap out of lockdown


Tuesday 07 April 2020. Photo: Douglas O Connor. A deserted Grafton St. Dublin 2 during the COVID-19 lockdown. Expand

Tuesday 07 April 2020. Photo: Douglas O Connor. A deserted Grafton St. Dublin 2 during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Philip Ryan

With the bank-holiday weekend approaching, expectation is growing that the national lockdown will be lifted and we can all return to normal life.

However, despite early indications that social-distancing measures might be relaxed after May 5, it now looks like the public will be asked to quarantine for some time yet. Here's what we know so far.

Will the lockdown be lifted next Tuesday?

