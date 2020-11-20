Coronavirus Ireland: Eight further deaths and 330 new cases

There have been a further eight deaths and 330 new cases associated with the coronavirus in Ireland.

There has been a total of 2,018 Covid-19 related deaths and 69,802 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today, 171 are men, 155 are women and 64pc are under 45 years of age, with the median age being 37.

There were 99 cases in Dublin, 28 in Cork, 26 in Louth, 25 in Meath, 21 in Donegal and the remaining 131 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, there were 283 patients with coronavirus hospitalised, 33 of which are in ICU, with 13 hospitalisations having taken place in the past 24 hours.

