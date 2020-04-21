Coronavirus Ireland: Country set for deep recession as economy to shrink by 10pc and mass unemployment grows

More than 35,000 employers have registered with the Irish Government’s wage subsidy scheme for coronavirus, finance minister Paschal Donohoe said (Brian Lawless/PA).

The country is set for a deep recession this year that will eclipse the worst seen in the financial crisis causing mass unemployment and deep scarring that will last for years, new Government forecasts show.

The economy is set to contract by 10.5pc this year due to the lockdowns that have been put in place to limit the spread of coronavirus and unemployment will hit more than 20pc at its peak, according to the Stability Pact Update, a budget submission to the European Commission.

Far from plotting a rapid “V”-shaped recovery, the economy will grow by 5.8pc next year and the average unemployment level in 2021 will be 9.7pc, a figure last seen in October 2014.

The Department of Finance forecasts showed that it will be 2022 before the economy recovers to the state it was in prior to the pandemic outbreak that has shuttered businesses across the globe and put more than 2 billion people under lockdown.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund forecast that the world economy would shrink by 3pc this year, its worst performance since the Great Depression.

Like the IMF forecasts, there is a risk that the new numbers from Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe could underestimate the damage to the economy as they are based on the assumption that the harsh lockdown lasts just 12 weeks and is followed by a gradual reopening of the economy.

Today’s forecasts are harsher than those issued by the Central Bank of Ireland just two weeks ago that estimated the economy would shrink by 8.3pc.

As a result of the economic slump that has put a million workers on state wage support schemes at a cost in the region of €4bn a month, the budget will shift from a small surplus into a deep deficit of 7.4pc of gross domestic product, or €23bn.

Debt ratios will rise sharply as a result of the extra spending and the economic contraction.

Using a measure of the economy that strips out hefty distortions, the ratio of Government debt to Modified Gross National Income will rise to 125.1pc from 99.2pc after years of sharp declines in the post crisis era.

Online Editors