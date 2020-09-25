Coronavirus Ireland: Chief medical officers in South and North issue appeal to avoid cross-border travel

The chief medical officers in the South and North have issued a joint appeal to people to avoid unnecessary travel across the border because of the Covid-19 spread.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn and his Northern Ireland counterpart Dr Michael McBride issued the appeal after meeting this morning.

It comes after Donegal was ordered in the lockdown and concerns about cross-border spread of the virus.

They said : “Given the current number of new cases in Donegal and neighbouring areas of NI in Derry, Strabane and Fermanagh we would appeal to everyone to avoid all but necessary travel across the border.

“It is also recommended that employers on both sides of the border make every effort to facilitate employees to work from home in so far as is possible.

Read More

“We realise that for those living in border areas this will not be welcome news but we must prevent further spread of this virus and we can only do so by working together to protect each other.”

The meeting discussed the growing prevalence of the virus in both jurisdictions and underlined the need for ongoing cooperation between North, South, the Republic and respective public health teams under the existing Memorandum of Understanding.

Close collaboration between the relevant authorities will continue and be strengthened in the coming days to address the concerning trend in case numbers on both sides of the border, not alone in Donegal and Derry, but also in other areas along the border where the profile of the disease continues to evolve, they said.

They jointly appealed to the public across the island to continue to follow public health advice to keep themselves and others safe.

They pointed to specific concern with regard to the significant proportion of cases in young people in both Donegal and Derry, and asked teenagers and those in their twenties and thirties in particular to reduce their social contacts.

Expand Close Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride. Picture: PA PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride. Picture: PA

Read More

Online Editors